Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Brian Brown, Lutheran North (vs Borgia, 11/13)
|8-12-0
|197
|3
|Cole Rickermann, Festus (vs North County, 11/13)
|9-11-0
|184
|2
|Drew Breeze, Jefferson (vs New Madrid County Central, 11/13)
|2-3-0
|95
|1
|Cam Epps , Chaminade (vs Parkway West, 11/13)
|3-5-1
|86
|2
|Jack Newcomb, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 11/13)
|4-8-0
|44
|2
|Taron Peete, Duchesne (vs Lutheran St. Charles, 11/13)
|1-3-1
|18
|1
Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Amar Johnson, Chaminade (vs Parkway West, 11/13)
|24
|198
|3
|Cam Epps , Chaminade (vs Parkway West, 11/13)
|15
|168
|1
|Colby Ott, Jefferson (vs New Madrid County Central, 11/13)
|16
|163
|4
|Dylan Schnitzler, Jefferson (vs New Madrid County Central, 11/13)
|20
|135
|1
|Jack Newcomb, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 11/13)
|6
|134
|2
|Ali Wells, Lutheran North (vs Borgia, 11/13)
|19
|133
|0
|Cayden Glaze, Festus (vs North County, 11/13)
|13
|103
|2
|Jaylin Carson, Lutheran North (vs Borgia, 11/13)
|14
|97
|3
|Chris Futrell, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 11/13)
|6
|80
|2
|Tyler Oakes, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 11/13)
|6
|68
|2
|Brian Brown, Lutheran North (vs Borgia, 11/13)
|7
|54
|0
|Will Schnitzler, Jefferson (vs New Madrid County Central, 11/13)
|8
|49
|0
|Antwon Hayden, Duchesne (vs Lutheran St. Charles, 11/13)
|11
|46
|0
|Amorion Oliphant, Duchesne (vs Lutheran St. Charles, 11/13)
|3
|46
|1
|Toriano Pride, Lutheran North (vs Borgia, 11/13)
|6
|38
|0
|Kyouta Setoyama, Chaminade (vs Parkway West, 11/13)
|3
|37
|1
|Drew Breeze, Jefferson (vs New Madrid County Central, 11/13)
|1
|34
|0
|Jalen Lee, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 11/13)
|2
|23
|0
|Makai Parton, Lutheran North (vs Borgia, 11/13)
|3
|23
|0
|Gary Barbour , Chaminade (vs Parkway West, 11/13)
|2
|22
|0
Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Toriano Pride, Lutheran North (vs Borgia, 11/13)
|6
|147
|2
|Isaac Stucke, Festus (vs North County, 11/13)
|5
|106
|0
|Amar Johnson, Chaminade (vs Parkway West, 11/13)
|2
|61
|2
|Colby Ott, Jefferson (vs New Madrid County Central, 11/13)
|1
|59
|1
|Colton Richardson, Jefferson (vs New Madrid County Central, 11/13)
|1
|36
|0
|Ali Wells, Lutheran North (vs Borgia, 11/13)
|1
|26
|1
|Elijah Griffin, Chaminade (vs Parkway West, 11/13)
|1
|25
|0
|Chris Reckel, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 11/13)
|2
|25
|0
|Caldra Williford, Lutheran North (vs Borgia, 11/13)
|1
|24
|0
|Jamond Mathis, Duchesne (vs Lutheran St. Charles, 11/13)
|1
|18
|1
|Robert Rezex, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 11/13)
|1
|15
|0
|Bobby Merris, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 11/13)
|1
|4
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.