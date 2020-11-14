 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best performances

Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Brian Brown, Lutheran North (vs Borgia, 11/13)8-12-01973
Cole Rickermann, Festus (vs North County, 11/13)9-11-01842
Drew Breeze, Jefferson (vs New Madrid County Central, 11/13)2-3-0951
Cam Epps , Chaminade (vs Parkway West, 11/13)3-5-1862
Jack Newcomb, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 11/13)4-8-0442
Taron Peete, Duchesne (vs Lutheran St. Charles, 11/13)1-3-1181

Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Amar Johnson, Chaminade (vs Parkway West, 11/13)241983
Cam Epps , Chaminade (vs Parkway West, 11/13)151681
Colby Ott, Jefferson (vs New Madrid County Central, 11/13)161634
Dylan Schnitzler, Jefferson (vs New Madrid County Central, 11/13)201351
Jack Newcomb, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 11/13)61342
Ali Wells, Lutheran North (vs Borgia, 11/13)191330
Cayden Glaze, Festus (vs North County, 11/13)131032
Jaylin Carson, Lutheran North (vs Borgia, 11/13)14973
Chris Futrell, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 11/13)6802
Tyler Oakes, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 11/13)6682
Brian Brown, Lutheran North (vs Borgia, 11/13)7540
Will Schnitzler, Jefferson (vs New Madrid County Central, 11/13)8490
Antwon Hayden, Duchesne (vs Lutheran St. Charles, 11/13)11460
Amorion Oliphant, Duchesne (vs Lutheran St. Charles, 11/13)3461
Toriano Pride, Lutheran North (vs Borgia, 11/13)6380
Kyouta Setoyama, Chaminade (vs Parkway West, 11/13)3371
Drew Breeze, Jefferson (vs New Madrid County Central, 11/13)1340
Jalen Lee, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 11/13)2230
Makai Parton, Lutheran North (vs Borgia, 11/13)3230
Gary Barbour , Chaminade (vs Parkway West, 11/13)2220

Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Toriano Pride, Lutheran North (vs Borgia, 11/13)61472
Isaac Stucke, Festus (vs North County, 11/13)51060
Amar Johnson, Chaminade (vs Parkway West, 11/13)2612
Colby Ott, Jefferson (vs New Madrid County Central, 11/13)1591
Colton Richardson, Jefferson (vs New Madrid County Central, 11/13)1360
Ali Wells, Lutheran North (vs Borgia, 11/13)1261
Elijah Griffin, Chaminade (vs Parkway West, 11/13)1250
Chris Reckel, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 11/13)2250
Caldra Williford, Lutheran North (vs Borgia, 11/13)1240
Jamond Mathis, Duchesne (vs Lutheran St. Charles, 11/13)1181
Robert Rezex, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 11/13)1150
Bobby Merris, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 11/13)141
