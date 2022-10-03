Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Conner Freeze, Breese Central (vs Salem, Illinois, 9/30)
|18-30-0
|306
|3
|Adam Shipley, Francis Howell (vs Fort Zumwalt West, 10/1)
|12-16-0
|306
|5
|Logan Slinkard, Lutheran South (vs Westminster, 9/30)
|18-28-0
|290
|5
|Gerard Grewe, Priory (vs John Burroughs, 10/1)
|21-27-0
|286
|2
|Mekhai Gover, University City (vs Affton, 9/30)
|23-32-1
|262
|2
|Colt Michael, O'Fallon (vs Belleville East, 10/1)
|20-32-0
|250
|5
|Liam Hughes, Union (vs Warrenton, 9/30)
|10-12-1
|246
|2
|Jack Masters, DuBourg (vs Roosevelt, 9/30)
|14-30-3
|232
|3
|Drake Faust, Chaminade (vs Vianney, 9/30)
|14-21-0
|229
|2
|Collin Sinclair, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles West, 9/30)
|18-29-1
|226
|1
|Blake Wiggs, St. Charles (vs Winfield, 9/30)
|17-29-2
|222
|2
|Jack Behl, Lafayette (vs Ladue, 9/30)
|21-26-0
|222
|3
|Joseph Federer, Parkway West (vs Parkway North, 9/30)
|11-23-0
|206
|2
|Christian Cotton, De Smet (vs SLUH, 9/30)
|12-20-0
|204
|1
|Nick Ortinau, Francis Howell Central (vs Francis Howell North, 9/30)
|20-26-3
|201
|1
|Cole McKey, CBC (vs Indianapolis Chatard, 9/30)
|14-17-0
|190
|2
|Braylon Grayson, Althoff (vs Marion, 9/30)
|11-15-1
|189
|2
|AJ Raines, Timberland (vs Troy Buchanan, 9/30)
|19-34-2
|181
|0
|Joey Bradley, Oakville (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 9/30)
|6-8-0
|178
|3
|Owen Merrell, Holt (vs North Point, 9/30)
|14-18-0
|177
|2
Best rushing performances (7+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Drake Rensing, Mater Dei (vs Du Quoin, 9/30)
|29
|273
|3
|Kevin Emmanuel, Eureka (vs Pattonville, 9/30)
|43
|244
|2
|Ricky Dixon, Lutheran North (vs MICDS, 10/1)
|31
|230
|4
|Zyan Royal, Parkway North (vs Parkway West, 9/30)
|12
|224
|2
|Jaben Compton, Hillsboro, Illinois (vs Gillespie, 9/30)
|29
|209
|5
|Cole Ruble, Seckman (vs Parkway South, 9/30)
|21
|204
|3
|Jake Hnilo, Lindbergh (vs Ritenour, 9/30)
|29
|179
|0
|Seth Slayden, Wood River (vs Columbia, 9/30)
|31
|177
|1
|Jareese Howard, Riverview Gardens (vs Normandy, 10/1)
|12
|173
|1
|Nick Bova, Troy Buchanan (vs Timberland, 9/30)
|7
|168
|3
|Jobe Smith, North County (vs Festus, 9/30)
|21
|164
|2
|Tommy Wiseman, Marion (vs Althoff, 9/30)
|11
|162
|1
|Marquis Gleghorn, Vashon (vs Fort Zumwalt North, 9/30)
|14
|158
|1
|Derrick Warren, Francis Howell North (vs Francis Howell Central, 9/30)
|17
|157
|3
|Mike Moloney, Herculaneum (vs Grandview, 9/30)
|12
|157
|3
|Messiah Smith, Parkway North (vs Parkway West, 9/30)
|16
|156
|0
|Eli Thebeau, De Soto (vs Fredericktown, 9/30)
|30
|155
|2
|Blake Wiggs, St. Charles (vs Winfield, 9/30)
|29
|152
|1
|Evan Davis, Waterloo (vs Jerseyville, 9/30)
|21
|151
|2
|Eric McKinney, Vandalia (vs Staunton, 9/30)
|18
|151
|2
Best receiving performances (3+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Braden Revermann, Breese Central (vs Salem, Illinois, 9/30)
|7
|157
|1
|Quincy Hall, Mascoutah (vs Triad, 9/30)
|7
|132
|2
|De'Mario Battest, University City (vs Affton, 9/30)
|9
|131
|1
|Christian Joiner, O'Fallon (vs Belleville East, 10/1)
|8
|128
|3
|Trenton Livingston, Parkway West (vs Parkway North, 9/30)
|5
|126
|2
|Ezekial Samking, Lutheran South (vs Westminster, 9/30)
|5
|122
|2
|Fredrick Moore, Cardinal Ritter (vs Borgia, 9/30)
|3
|110
|2
|Chase Bensing, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 9/30)
|6
|106
|2
|Jordan Lewis, Althoff (vs Marion, 9/30)
|5
|102
|1
|Lucas Bahr, Herculaneum (vs Grandview, 9/30)
|4
|101
|2
|Chase Hendricks, St. Mary's (vs St. Dominic, 9/30)
|3
|100
|2
|Ryan Boyd, Cardinal Ritter (vs Borgia, 9/30)
|3
|99
|1
|Anthony Westervelt, Seckman (vs Parkway South, 9/30)
|6
|96
|2
|Jack Parent, Priory (vs John Burroughs, 10/1)
|8
|95
|0
|Demetrion Cannon, De Smet (vs SLUH, 9/30)
|4
|92
|1
|Ty Williams, Holt (vs North Point, 9/30)
|8
|90
|1
|Brett Norfleet, Francis Howell (vs Fort Zumwalt West, 10/1)
|4
|90
|2
|Ryan Hazelwood, Triad (vs Mascoutah, 9/30)
|6
|84
|0
|Travis Reeves, Timberland (vs Troy Buchanan, 9/30)
|7
|83
|0
|Jorden Matlock, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles West, 9/30)
|5
|83
|0