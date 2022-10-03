 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best performances

  • 0

Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Conner Freeze, Breese Central (vs Salem, Illinois, 9/30)18-30-03063
Adam Shipley, Francis Howell (vs Fort Zumwalt West, 10/1)12-16-03065
Logan Slinkard, Lutheran South (vs Westminster, 9/30)18-28-02905
Gerard Grewe, Priory (vs John Burroughs, 10/1)21-27-02862
Mekhai Gover, University City (vs Affton, 9/30)23-32-12622
Colt Michael, O'Fallon (vs Belleville East, 10/1)20-32-02505
Liam Hughes, Union (vs Warrenton, 9/30)10-12-12462
Jack Masters, DuBourg (vs Roosevelt, 9/30)14-30-32323
Drake Faust, Chaminade (vs Vianney, 9/30)14-21-02292
Collin Sinclair, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles West, 9/30)18-29-12261
Blake Wiggs, St. Charles (vs Winfield, 9/30)17-29-22222
Jack Behl, Lafayette (vs Ladue, 9/30)21-26-02223
Joseph Federer, Parkway West (vs Parkway North, 9/30)11-23-02062
Christian Cotton, De Smet (vs SLUH, 9/30)12-20-02041
Nick Ortinau, Francis Howell Central (vs Francis Howell North, 9/30)20-26-32011
Cole McKey, CBC (vs Indianapolis Chatard, 9/30)14-17-01902
Braylon Grayson, Althoff (vs Marion, 9/30)11-15-11892
AJ Raines, Timberland (vs Troy Buchanan, 9/30)19-34-21810
Joey Bradley, Oakville (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 9/30)6-8-01783
Owen Merrell, Holt (vs North Point, 9/30)14-18-01772

Best rushing performances (7+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Drake Rensing, Mater Dei (vs Du Quoin, 9/30)292733
Kevin Emmanuel, Eureka (vs Pattonville, 9/30)432442
Ricky Dixon, Lutheran North (vs MICDS, 10/1)312304
Zyan Royal, Parkway North (vs Parkway West, 9/30)122242
Jaben Compton, Hillsboro, Illinois (vs Gillespie, 9/30)292095
Cole Ruble, Seckman (vs Parkway South, 9/30)212043
Jake Hnilo, Lindbergh (vs Ritenour, 9/30)291790
Seth Slayden, Wood River (vs Columbia, 9/30)311771
Jareese Howard, Riverview Gardens (vs Normandy, 10/1)121731
Nick Bova, Troy Buchanan (vs Timberland, 9/30)71683
Jobe Smith, North County (vs Festus, 9/30)211642
Tommy Wiseman, Marion (vs Althoff, 9/30)111621
Marquis Gleghorn, Vashon (vs Fort Zumwalt North, 9/30)141581
Derrick Warren, Francis Howell North (vs Francis Howell Central, 9/30)171573
Mike Moloney, Herculaneum (vs Grandview, 9/30)121573
Messiah Smith, Parkway North (vs Parkway West, 9/30)161560
Eli Thebeau, De Soto (vs Fredericktown, 9/30)301552
Blake Wiggs, St. Charles (vs Winfield, 9/30)291521
Evan Davis, Waterloo (vs Jerseyville, 9/30)211512
Eric McKinney, Vandalia (vs Staunton, 9/30)181512

Best receiving performances (3+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Braden Revermann, Breese Central (vs Salem, Illinois, 9/30)71571
Quincy Hall, Mascoutah (vs Triad, 9/30)71322
De'Mario Battest, University City (vs Affton, 9/30)91311
Christian Joiner, O'Fallon (vs Belleville East, 10/1)81283
Trenton Livingston, Parkway West (vs Parkway North, 9/30)51262
Ezekial Samking, Lutheran South (vs Westminster, 9/30)51222
Fredrick Moore, Cardinal Ritter (vs Borgia, 9/30)31102
Chase Bensing, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 9/30)61062
Jordan Lewis, Althoff (vs Marion, 9/30)51021
Lucas Bahr, Herculaneum (vs Grandview, 9/30)41012
Chase Hendricks, St. Mary's (vs St. Dominic, 9/30)31002
Ryan Boyd, Cardinal Ritter (vs Borgia, 9/30)3991
Anthony Westervelt, Seckman (vs Parkway South, 9/30)6962
Jack Parent, Priory (vs John Burroughs, 10/1)8950
Demetrion Cannon, De Smet (vs SLUH, 9/30)4921
Ty Williams, Holt (vs North Point, 9/30)8901
Brett Norfleet, Francis Howell (vs Fort Zumwalt West, 10/1)4902
Ryan Hazelwood, Triad (vs Mascoutah, 9/30)6840
Travis Reeves, Timberland (vs Troy Buchanan, 9/30)7830
Jorden Matlock, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles West, 9/30)5830
