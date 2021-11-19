Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Patrick Heitert, CBC (vs Lee's Summit North, 11/19)
|20-27-0
|270
|1
Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Cam Epps, Chaminade (vs Holt, 11/19)
|36
|238
|4
|Dylan Van, CBC (vs Lee's Summit North, 11/19)
|13
|84
|0
|Gary Barbour, Chaminade (vs Holt, 11/19)
|14
|83
|0
|Ralph Dixon, CBC (vs Lee's Summit North, 11/19)
|7
|48
|0
|Patrick Heitert, CBC (vs Lee's Summit North, 11/19)
|15
|20
|3
|Thomas Prevost , Chaminade (vs Holt, 11/19)
|1
|15
|0
Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Jeremiah McClellan, CBC (vs Lee's Summit North, 11/19)
|6
|124
|0
|Gavin Conley, CBC (vs Lee's Summit North, 11/19)
|5
|73
|1
|Dakotah Mayo, CBC (vs Lee's Summit North, 11/19)
|5
|44
|0
|Dylan Van, CBC (vs Lee's Summit North, 11/19)
|1
|14
|0
|Ayden Robinson-Wayne, CBC (vs Lee's Summit North, 11/19)
|1
|9
|0
|Jeremiyah Love, CBC (vs Lee's Summit North, 11/19)
|2
|6
|0