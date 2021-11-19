 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best performances

Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Patrick Heitert, CBC (vs Lee's Summit North, 11/19)20-27-02701

Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Cam Epps, Chaminade (vs Holt, 11/19)362384
Dylan Van, CBC (vs Lee's Summit North, 11/19)13840
Gary Barbour, Chaminade (vs Holt, 11/19)14830
Ralph Dixon, CBC (vs Lee's Summit North, 11/19)7480
Patrick Heitert, CBC (vs Lee's Summit North, 11/19)15203
Thomas Prevost , Chaminade (vs Holt, 11/19)1150

Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Jeremiah McClellan, CBC (vs Lee's Summit North, 11/19)61240
Gavin Conley, CBC (vs Lee's Summit North, 11/19)5731
Dakotah Mayo, CBC (vs Lee's Summit North, 11/19)5440
Dylan Van, CBC (vs Lee's Summit North, 11/19)1140
Ayden Robinson-Wayne, CBC (vs Lee's Summit North, 11/19)190
Jeremiyah Love, CBC (vs Lee's Summit North, 11/19)260
