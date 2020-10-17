 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best performances

Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Blake Micek, Lafayette (vs Parkway Central, 10/16)29-34-03014
Kannon Nesslage, Kirkwood (vs Ladue, 10/16)13-22-01982
Jack Newcomb, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 10/16)10-16-01743
Caron Spann, St. Mary's (vs Lutheran North, 10/16)12-27-11511
Drew Breeze, Jefferson (vs Chaffee, 10/16)8-9-01462
Trey Davis, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Affton, 10/16)6-9-01421
Ryan Lanouette, Webster Groves (vs Parkway West, 10/16)6-7-01392
Trey Fluchel, Lindbergh (vs Summit, 10/16)3-7-01061
Jayce Haven, Thayer (vs St. Pius X, 10/16)5-9-01020
Jack Ahlbrand, Marquette (vs Oakville, 10/16)6-11-11000
Brian Brown, Lutheran North (vs St. Mary's, 10/16)2-7-0811
AJ Snow, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton, 10/16)4-8-0700
Will Apple, Affton (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/16)6-12-0670
Colin Smith, St. Pius X (vs Thayer, 10/16)5-17-2561
Cam Epps , Chaminade (vs Trinity, 10/16)7-15-0470
Taron Peete, Duchesne (vs Winfield, 10/16)5-9-1452
Michael Bollinger, St. Pius X (vs Thayer, 10/16)1-1-0240
Izayah Hannam-Lewis, Mehlville (vs Eureka, 10/16)2-8-2170
Bryce Westerfeld, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton, 10/16)1-1-030

Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Logan Kopp, Lindbergh (vs Summit, 10/16)312840
Latterion West, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton, 10/16)362443
Christopher Kreh, Marquette (vs Oakville, 10/16)162015
Jackson Willison, Thayer (vs St. Pius X, 10/16)251764
AJ Snow, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton, 10/16)131331
Antwon Hayden, Duchesne (vs Winfield, 10/16)121320
Dylan Schnitzler, Jefferson (vs Chaffee, 10/16)111262
Jamond Mathis, Duchesne (vs Winfield, 10/16)31213
Cam Epps , Chaminade (vs Trinity, 10/16)131181
Cole Johnson, Kirkwood (vs Ladue, 10/16)171151
Tyler Oakes, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 10/16)51114
Jaylin Carson, Lutheran North (vs St. Mary's, 10/16)14991
Kam Barnes, Webster Groves (vs Parkway West, 10/16)16971
Amar Johnson, Chaminade (vs Trinity, 10/16)17960
Jack Newcomb, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 10/16)8930
Eric Ohmer, Mehlville (vs Eureka, 10/16)8921
Ryan Lanouette, Webster Groves (vs Parkway West, 10/16)9870
Colby Ott, Jefferson (vs Chaffee, 10/16)4821
Chase Viehland, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Affton, 10/16)10801
Brayden Newbold, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Affton, 10/16)9801

Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
William Lee, Kirkwood (vs Ladue, 10/16)41461
Kevin Coleman , St. Mary's (vs Lutheran North, 10/16)61171
Bobby Merris, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 10/16)4932
Aidan Clancy, Lindbergh (vs Summit, 10/16)2870
James Jones, Webster Groves (vs Parkway West, 10/16)4851
Andrew Lenzen, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Affton, 10/16)2800
Colton Richardson, Jefferson (vs Chaffee, 10/16)3621
Toriano Pride, Lutheran North (vs St. Mary's, 10/16)1601
Landry Pitts, Thayer (vs St. Pius X, 10/16)3560
Bryce Westerfeld, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton, 10/16)2540
Tony Johnson, Affton (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/16)5520
Nate Ruble, St. Pius X (vs Thayer, 10/16)2460
Tyler Oakes, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 10/16)1451
Anthony Caldwell Jr., Marquette (vs Oakville, 10/16)2420
Colby Ott, Jefferson (vs Chaffee, 10/16)1391
Stephen Cooper, Webster Groves (vs Parkway West, 10/16)1331
Jaylen Phipps, Kirkwood (vs Ladue, 10/16)4291
Amar Johnson, Chaminade (vs Trinity, 10/16)3290
Brady Cutter, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Affton, 10/16)2260
Jamell Grayer, Marquette (vs Oakville, 10/16)1230
