Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Blake Micek, Lafayette (vs Parkway Central, 10/16)
|29-34-0
|301
|4
|Kannon Nesslage, Kirkwood (vs Ladue, 10/16)
|13-22-0
|198
|2
|Jack Newcomb, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 10/16)
|10-16-0
|174
|3
|Caron Spann, St. Mary's (vs Lutheran North, 10/16)
|12-27-1
|151
|1
|Drew Breeze, Jefferson (vs Chaffee, 10/16)
|8-9-0
|146
|2
|Trey Davis, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Affton, 10/16)
|6-9-0
|142
|1
|Ryan Lanouette, Webster Groves (vs Parkway West, 10/16)
|6-7-0
|139
|2
|Trey Fluchel, Lindbergh (vs Summit, 10/16)
|3-7-0
|106
|1
|Jayce Haven, Thayer (vs St. Pius X, 10/16)
|5-9-0
|102
|0
|Jack Ahlbrand, Marquette (vs Oakville, 10/16)
|6-11-1
|100
|0
|Brian Brown, Lutheran North (vs St. Mary's, 10/16)
|2-7-0
|81
|1
|AJ Snow, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton, 10/16)
|4-8-0
|70
|0
|Will Apple, Affton (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/16)
|6-12-0
|67
|0
|Colin Smith, St. Pius X (vs Thayer, 10/16)
|5-17-2
|56
|1
|Cam Epps , Chaminade (vs Trinity, 10/16)
|7-15-0
|47
|0
|Taron Peete, Duchesne (vs Winfield, 10/16)
|5-9-1
|45
|2
|Michael Bollinger, St. Pius X (vs Thayer, 10/16)
|1-1-0
|24
|0
|Izayah Hannam-Lewis, Mehlville (vs Eureka, 10/16)
|2-8-2
|17
|0
|Bryce Westerfeld, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton, 10/16)
|1-1-0
|3
|0
Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Logan Kopp, Lindbergh (vs Summit, 10/16)
|31
|284
|0
|Latterion West, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton, 10/16)
|36
|244
|3
|Christopher Kreh, Marquette (vs Oakville, 10/16)
|16
|201
|5
|Jackson Willison, Thayer (vs St. Pius X, 10/16)
|25
|176
|4
|AJ Snow, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton, 10/16)
|13
|133
|1
|Antwon Hayden, Duchesne (vs Winfield, 10/16)
|12
|132
|0
|Dylan Schnitzler, Jefferson (vs Chaffee, 10/16)
|11
|126
|2
|Jamond Mathis, Duchesne (vs Winfield, 10/16)
|3
|121
|3
|Cam Epps , Chaminade (vs Trinity, 10/16)
|13
|118
|1
|Cole Johnson, Kirkwood (vs Ladue, 10/16)
|17
|115
|1
|Tyler Oakes, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 10/16)
|5
|111
|4
|Jaylin Carson, Lutheran North (vs St. Mary's, 10/16)
|14
|99
|1
|Kam Barnes, Webster Groves (vs Parkway West, 10/16)
|16
|97
|1
|Amar Johnson, Chaminade (vs Trinity, 10/16)
|17
|96
|0
|Jack Newcomb, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 10/16)
|8
|93
|0
|Eric Ohmer, Mehlville (vs Eureka, 10/16)
|8
|92
|1
|Ryan Lanouette, Webster Groves (vs Parkway West, 10/16)
|9
|87
|0
|Colby Ott, Jefferson (vs Chaffee, 10/16)
|4
|82
|1
|Chase Viehland, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Affton, 10/16)
|10
|80
|1
|Brayden Newbold, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Affton, 10/16)
|9
|80
|1
Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|William Lee, Kirkwood (vs Ladue, 10/16)
|4
|146
|1
|Kevin Coleman , St. Mary's (vs Lutheran North, 10/16)
|6
|117
|1
|Bobby Merris, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 10/16)
|4
|93
|2
|Aidan Clancy, Lindbergh (vs Summit, 10/16)
|2
|87
|0
|James Jones, Webster Groves (vs Parkway West, 10/16)
|4
|85
|1
|Andrew Lenzen, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Affton, 10/16)
|2
|80
|0
|Colton Richardson, Jefferson (vs Chaffee, 10/16)
|3
|62
|1
|Toriano Pride, Lutheran North (vs St. Mary's, 10/16)
|1
|60
|1
|Landry Pitts, Thayer (vs St. Pius X, 10/16)
|3
|56
|0
|Bryce Westerfeld, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton, 10/16)
|2
|54
|0
|Tony Johnson, Affton (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/16)
|5
|52
|0
|Nate Ruble, St. Pius X (vs Thayer, 10/16)
|2
|46
|0
|Tyler Oakes, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 10/16)
|1
|45
|1
|Anthony Caldwell Jr., Marquette (vs Oakville, 10/16)
|2
|42
|0
|Colby Ott, Jefferson (vs Chaffee, 10/16)
|1
|39
|1
|Stephen Cooper, Webster Groves (vs Parkway West, 10/16)
|1
|33
|1
|Jaylen Phipps, Kirkwood (vs Ladue, 10/16)
|4
|29
|1
|Amar Johnson, Chaminade (vs Trinity, 10/16)
|3
|29
|0
|Brady Cutter, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Affton, 10/16)
|2
|26
|0
|Jamell Grayer, Marquette (vs Oakville, 10/16)
|1
|23
|0
