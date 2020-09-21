 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best performances
0 comments

Best performances

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Caelon Weir, Warrenton (vs St. Charles, 9/18)14-21-02883
Jay Higgins, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 9/18)19-28-02412
Cooper Brown, Holt (vs Timberland, 9/18)10-14-02193
Blake Seaton, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 9/18)12-22-12020
Brendan Decker, Owensville (vs St. James, 9/18)11-16-11824
Kaden McMullen, O'Fallon Christian (vs Duchesne, 9/18)18-28-11804
Luke Meyer, Pacific (vs Union, 9/18)14-30-21742
Parker Frye, Francis Howell Central (vs Troy Buchanan, 9/19)13-24-21560
Gabe Serri, St. Dominic (vs Farmington, 9/18)11-18-01452
Aaron Coffey, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Hermann, 9/18)8-12-11220
Jack Newcomb, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Washington, 9/18)6-10-01152
Booker Simmons, Francis Howell (vs Fort Zumwalt West, 9/18)8-9-01110
Tyler Lindemann, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Francis Howell North, 9/18)6-14-01101
Taron Peete, Duchesne (vs O'Fallon Christian, 9/18)11-28-0821
Clayton Riddle, Grandview (vs Russellville, 9/19)2-2-0641
Dominic Flint, St. Charles West (vs Winfield, 9/18)1-1-0621
Nolan Reed, North County (vs Hillsboro, 9/18)4-20-1590
Marshall Swope, Francis Howell North (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 9/18)8-31-2570
Ryan Dickherber, Timberland (vs Holt, 9/18)4-9-0540
Mike Ludwig, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Francis Howell, 9/18)8-19-3450

Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Austin Anderson, Festus (vs De Soto, 9/18)202522
Kyle Wuebbeling, Holt (vs Timberland, 9/18)192373
Kaden Files, Farmington (vs St. Dominic, 9/18)291912
Jackson Overton, St. Dominic (vs Farmington, 9/18)231742
Jake Waters, Fox (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 9/18)161651
Chris Futrell, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Washington, 9/18)151602
Arlen Harris Jr. , Lutheran St. Charles (vs Hermann, 9/18)171562
Austin Romaine, Hillsboro (vs North County, 9/18)201552
Matthew Austin, Pacific (vs Union, 9/18)261512
Scott Oelze, Francis Howell North (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 9/18)161501
Jordan Jarrett, Kennett (vs St. Pius X, 9/18)131372
Jaxin Patterson, Hillsboro (vs North County, 9/18)271272
KeShawn Jones, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell Central, 9/19)51262
Garret West, Owensville (vs St. James, 9/18)131101
Chase Wilson, Grandview (vs Russellville, 9/19)201101
Tyler Stieffermann, Borgia (vs Helias, 9/18)3900
Nolan Reed, North County (vs Hillsboro, 9/18)16870
Kyle Nunn, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Francis Howell, 9/18)14871
Jordan Smith, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 9/18)14860
Roddy Alexander, O'Fallon Christian (vs Duchesne, 9/18)19831

Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Quincy McRoberts, Warrenton (vs St. Charles, 9/18)21422
Elijah Edmonds, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 9/18)131411
Alexander Fillner, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 9/18)81400
Andrew Patton, Borgia (vs Helias, 9/18)61351
Jackson Smith, Holt (vs Timberland, 9/18)51252
Austin Kuhlenberg, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Francis Howell North, 9/18)61101
Kalin Black, O'Fallon Christian (vs Duchesne, 9/18)81022
Donta Harris, Pacific (vs Union, 9/18)8991
Braden Goellner, St. Charles West (vs Winfield, 9/18)3932
Derek Brandt, Owensville (vs St. James, 9/18)3871
Zach Bensing, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 9/18)3751
Shane Brosenne, Warrenton (vs St. Charles, 9/18)6710
Aidan McLean, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Hermann, 9/18)3700
Alex Ginnever, Holt (vs Timberland, 9/18)2691
Tyler Oakes, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Washington, 9/18)3682
Dominick Slivinski, Francis Howell Central (vs Troy Buchanan, 9/19)2680
Chase Wilson, Grandview (vs Russellville, 9/19)2641
Tate Cross, St. Dominic (vs Farmington, 9/18)3602
Brett Norfleet, Francis Howell (vs Fort Zumwalt West, 9/18)3570
Luke Thomas, St. Dominic (vs Farmington, 9/18)3530
0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports