Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Caelon Weir, Warrenton (vs St. Charles, 9/18)
|14-21-0
|288
|3
|Jay Higgins, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 9/18)
|19-28-0
|241
|2
|Cooper Brown, Holt (vs Timberland, 9/18)
|10-14-0
|219
|3
|Blake Seaton, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 9/18)
|12-22-1
|202
|0
|Brendan Decker, Owensville (vs St. James, 9/18)
|11-16-1
|182
|4
|Kaden McMullen, O'Fallon Christian (vs Duchesne, 9/18)
|18-28-1
|180
|4
|Luke Meyer, Pacific (vs Union, 9/18)
|14-30-2
|174
|2
|Parker Frye, Francis Howell Central (vs Troy Buchanan, 9/19)
|13-24-2
|156
|0
|Gabe Serri, St. Dominic (vs Farmington, 9/18)
|11-18-0
|145
|2
|Aaron Coffey, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Hermann, 9/18)
|8-12-1
|122
|0
|Jack Newcomb, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Washington, 9/18)
|6-10-0
|115
|2
|Booker Simmons, Francis Howell (vs Fort Zumwalt West, 9/18)
|8-9-0
|111
|0
|Tyler Lindemann, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Francis Howell North, 9/18)
|6-14-0
|110
|1
|Taron Peete, Duchesne (vs O'Fallon Christian, 9/18)
|11-28-0
|82
|1
|Clayton Riddle, Grandview (vs Russellville, 9/19)
|2-2-0
|64
|1
|Dominic Flint, St. Charles West (vs Winfield, 9/18)
|1-1-0
|62
|1
|Nolan Reed, North County (vs Hillsboro, 9/18)
|4-20-1
|59
|0
|Marshall Swope, Francis Howell North (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 9/18)
|8-31-2
|57
|0
|Ryan Dickherber, Timberland (vs Holt, 9/18)
|4-9-0
|54
|0
|Mike Ludwig, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Francis Howell, 9/18)
|8-19-3
|45
|0
Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Austin Anderson, Festus (vs De Soto, 9/18)
|20
|252
|2
|Kyle Wuebbeling, Holt (vs Timberland, 9/18)
|19
|237
|3
|Kaden Files, Farmington (vs St. Dominic, 9/18)
|29
|191
|2
|Jackson Overton, St. Dominic (vs Farmington, 9/18)
|23
|174
|2
|Jake Waters, Fox (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 9/18)
|16
|165
|1
|Chris Futrell, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Washington, 9/18)
|15
|160
|2
|Arlen Harris Jr. , Lutheran St. Charles (vs Hermann, 9/18)
|17
|156
|2
|Austin Romaine, Hillsboro (vs North County, 9/18)
|20
|155
|2
|Matthew Austin, Pacific (vs Union, 9/18)
|26
|151
|2
|Scott Oelze, Francis Howell North (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 9/18)
|16
|150
|1
|Jordan Jarrett, Kennett (vs St. Pius X, 9/18)
|13
|137
|2
|Jaxin Patterson, Hillsboro (vs North County, 9/18)
|27
|127
|2
|KeShawn Jones, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell Central, 9/19)
|5
|126
|2
|Garret West, Owensville (vs St. James, 9/18)
|13
|110
|1
|Chase Wilson, Grandview (vs Russellville, 9/19)
|20
|110
|1
|Tyler Stieffermann, Borgia (vs Helias, 9/18)
|3
|90
|0
|Nolan Reed, North County (vs Hillsboro, 9/18)
|16
|87
|0
|Kyle Nunn, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Francis Howell, 9/18)
|14
|87
|1
|Jordan Smith, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 9/18)
|14
|86
|0
|Roddy Alexander, O'Fallon Christian (vs Duchesne, 9/18)
|19
|83
|1
Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Quincy McRoberts, Warrenton (vs St. Charles, 9/18)
|2
|142
|2
|Elijah Edmonds, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 9/18)
|13
|141
|1
|Alexander Fillner, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 9/18)
|8
|140
|0
|Andrew Patton, Borgia (vs Helias, 9/18)
|6
|135
|1
|Jackson Smith, Holt (vs Timberland, 9/18)
|5
|125
|2
|Austin Kuhlenberg, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Francis Howell North, 9/18)
|6
|110
|1
|Kalin Black, O'Fallon Christian (vs Duchesne, 9/18)
|8
|102
|2
|Donta Harris, Pacific (vs Union, 9/18)
|8
|99
|1
|Braden Goellner, St. Charles West (vs Winfield, 9/18)
|3
|93
|2
|Derek Brandt, Owensville (vs St. James, 9/18)
|3
|87
|1
|Zach Bensing, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 9/18)
|3
|75
|1
|Shane Brosenne, Warrenton (vs St. Charles, 9/18)
|6
|71
|0
|Aidan McLean, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Hermann, 9/18)
|3
|70
|0
|Alex Ginnever, Holt (vs Timberland, 9/18)
|2
|69
|1
|Tyler Oakes, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Washington, 9/18)
|3
|68
|2
|Dominick Slivinski, Francis Howell Central (vs Troy Buchanan, 9/19)
|2
|68
|0
|Chase Wilson, Grandview (vs Russellville, 9/19)
|2
|64
|1
|Tate Cross, St. Dominic (vs Farmington, 9/18)
|3
|60
|2
|Brett Norfleet, Francis Howell (vs Fort Zumwalt West, 9/18)
|3
|57
|0
|Luke Thomas, St. Dominic (vs Farmington, 9/18)
|3
|53
|0
