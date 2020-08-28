Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Sam Heggemann, Borgia (vs Pacific, 8/28)
|7-10-0
|192
|0
Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Eric O'Brien, Grandview (vs Winfield, 8/28)
|6
|81
|2
|Chase Wilson, Grandview (vs Winfield, 8/28)
|7
|54
|1
|Jakob Brand, Grandview (vs Winfield, 8/28)
|4
|14
|1
Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
