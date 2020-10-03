 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Cole Rickerman, Festus (vs North County, 10/2)19-34-23424
Caelon Weir, Warrenton (vs Union, 10/2)14-25-12621
AJ Snow, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles West, 10/2)15-33-12233
Alex Pipes, Francis Howell (vs Holt, 10/2)12-21-01883
Trey Davis, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Lindbergh, 10/2)8-16-11201
Drew Breeze, Jefferson (vs Valle Catholic, 10/2)7-16-11041
Colin Smith, St. Pius X (vs Doniphan, 10/2)3-8-0962
Derek Williams, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Hillsboro, 10/2)6-21-0781
Jackson Dearing, Herculaneum (vs Grandview, 10/2)6-11-1610
Trey Fluchel, Lindbergh (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/2)5-8-0440
Kyle Stidem, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Lindbergh, 10/2)2-2-0210
Connor Tittel, Warrenton (vs Union, 10/2)1-3-0190
Colton Richardson, Jefferson (vs Valle Catholic, 10/2)1-3-030

Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Derek Williams, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Hillsboro, 10/2)202894
Dane Mohrmann, Francis Howell (vs Holt, 10/2)232503
Logan Kopp, Lindbergh (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/2)171982
Quincy McRoberts, Warrenton (vs Union, 10/2)211330
Cole Myers, Herculaneum (vs Grandview, 10/2)151161
AJ Snow, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles West, 10/2)14933
Mikel Davis, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Lindbergh, 10/2)8921
Jake Hnilo, Lindbergh (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/2)10872
Nate Ruble, St. Pius X (vs Doniphan, 10/2)19791
Chase Viehland, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Lindbergh, 10/2)13781
Sean Usery, Jefferson (vs Valle Catholic, 10/2)11740
Kyle Smith, St. Pius X (vs Doniphan, 10/2)12640
Adam Dupont, Lindbergh (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/2)4641
Mike Moloney, Herculaneum (vs Grandview, 10/2)7601
Tristan Watson, Herculaneum (vs Grandview, 10/2)8480
Trey Fluchel, Lindbergh (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/2)6400
Drew Breeze, Jefferson (vs Valle Catholic, 10/2)10381
Chris Butts, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Hillsboro, 10/2)3351
Colin Smith, St. Pius X (vs Doniphan, 10/2)13340
Jeffery Hughes, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Lindbergh, 10/2)8310

Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Devin Bledsoe, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles West, 10/2)71661
Kolby Meine, Warrenton (vs Union, 10/2)41091
Quincy Morris, Francis Howell (vs Holt, 10/2)3842
Nate Ruble, St. Pius X (vs Doniphan, 10/2)2761
Brady Cutter, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Lindbergh, 10/2)5740
Darrion Lewis, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles West, 10/2)3702
Chase Cook, Warrenton (vs Union, 10/2)1550
Shane Brosenne, Warrenton (vs Union, 10/2)4500
Dylan Schnitzler, Jefferson (vs Valle Catholic, 10/2)3490
Andrew Lenzen, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Lindbergh, 10/2)3461
Jackson Hetzel, Francis Howell (vs Holt, 10/2)2360
Mike Wolcott, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Hillsboro, 10/2)2350
Colby Ott, Jefferson (vs Valle Catholic, 10/2)3341
Quincy McRoberts, Warrenton (vs Union, 10/2)3270
Tanner Wiese, Herculaneum (vs Grandview, 10/2)2260
Brett Norfleet, Francis Howell (vs Holt, 10/2)2251
Jude James, Francis Howell (vs Holt, 10/2)1250
Conner Begeman, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Hillsboro, 10/2)2231
Jake Hnilo, Lindbergh (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/2)3220
Connor Tittel, Warrenton (vs Union, 10/2)2210
