Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Cole Rickerman, Festus (vs North County, 10/2)
|19-34-2
|342
|4
|AJ Snow, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles West, 10/2)
|15-33-1
|223
|3
|Alex Pipes, Francis Howell (vs Holt, 10/2)
|12-21-0
|188
|3
|Colin Smith, St. Pius X (vs Doniphan, 10/2)
|3-8-0
|96
|2
|Jackson Dearing, Herculaneum (vs Grandview, 10/2)
|6-11-1
|61
|0
|Trey Fluchel, Lindbergh (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/2)
|5-8-0
|44
|0
Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Derek Williams, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Hillsboro, 10/2)
|20
|282
|4
|Dane Mohrmann, Francis Howell (vs Holt, 10/2)
|23
|250
|3
|Logan Kopp, Lindbergh (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/2)
|17
|198
|2
|Cole Myers, Herculaneum (vs Grandview, 10/2)
|15
|116
|1
|AJ Snow, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles West, 10/2)
|14
|93
|3
|Jake Hnilo, Lindbergh (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/2)
|10
|87
|2
|Nate Ruble, St. Pius X (vs Doniphan, 10/2)
|19
|79
|1
|Kyle Smith, St. Pius X (vs Doniphan, 10/2)
|12
|64
|0
|Adam Dupont, Lindbergh (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/2)
|4
|64
|1
|Mike Moloney, Herculaneum (vs Grandview, 10/2)
|7
|60
|1
|Tristan Watson, Herculaneum (vs Grandview, 10/2)
|8
|48
|0
|Trey Fluchel, Lindbergh (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/2)
|6
|40
|0
|Colin Smith, St. Pius X (vs Doniphan, 10/2)
|13
|34
|0
|Mark Harden, Francis Howell (vs Holt, 10/2)
|5
|19
|1
|DeShaun Ramey, Lindbergh (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/2)
|4
|14
|1
|Javeion Tiller, Lindbergh (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/2)
|1
|9
|0
|Alex Pipes, Francis Howell (vs Holt, 10/2)
|12
|7
|0
|Coby Rogers, Lindbergh (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/2)
|2
|4
|0
|Brady Hultman, Francis Howell (vs Holt, 10/2)
|2
|4
|1
|Trace Jones, St. Pius X (vs Doniphan, 10/2)
|2
|3
|0
Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Devin Bledsoe, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles West, 10/2)
|7
|166
|1
|Quincy Morris, Francis Howell (vs Holt, 10/2)
|3
|84
|2
|Nate Ruble, St. Pius X (vs Doniphan, 10/2)
|2
|76
|1
|Darrion Lewis, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles West, 10/2)
|3
|70
|2
|Jackson Hetzel, Francis Howell (vs Holt, 10/2)
|2
|36
|0
|Tanner Wiese, Herculaneum (vs Grandview, 10/2)
|2
|26
|0
|Brett Norfleet, Francis Howell (vs Holt, 10/2)
|2
|25
|1
|Jude James, Francis Howell (vs Holt, 10/2)
|1
|25
|0
|Jake Hnilo, Lindbergh (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/2)
|3
|22
|0
|Chase Marnin, St. Pius X (vs Doniphan, 10/2)
|1
|20
|1
|DJ Johnson, Herculaneum (vs Grandview, 10/2)
|3
|20
|0
|Aidan Clancy, Lindbergh (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/2)
|1
|17
|0
|Lucas Bahr, Herculaneum (vs Grandview, 10/2)
|1
|15
|0
|Taj Gurley, Francis Howell (vs Holt, 10/2)
|2
|14
|0
|Logan Kopp, Lindbergh (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/2)
|1
|5
|0
|Reid Weber, Francis Howell (vs Holt, 10/2)
|2
|4
|0
