Best performances
Best performances

Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Cole Rickerman, Festus (vs North County, 10/2)19-34-23424
AJ Snow, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles West, 10/2)15-33-12233
Alex Pipes, Francis Howell (vs Holt, 10/2)12-21-01883
Colin Smith, St. Pius X (vs Doniphan, 10/2)3-8-0962
Jackson Dearing, Herculaneum (vs Grandview, 10/2)6-11-1610
Trey Fluchel, Lindbergh (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/2)5-8-0440

Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Derek Williams, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Hillsboro, 10/2)202824
Dane Mohrmann, Francis Howell (vs Holt, 10/2)232503
Logan Kopp, Lindbergh (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/2)171982
Cole Myers, Herculaneum (vs Grandview, 10/2)151161
AJ Snow, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles West, 10/2)14933
Jake Hnilo, Lindbergh (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/2)10872
Nate Ruble, St. Pius X (vs Doniphan, 10/2)19791
Kyle Smith, St. Pius X (vs Doniphan, 10/2)12640
Adam Dupont, Lindbergh (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/2)4641
Mike Moloney, Herculaneum (vs Grandview, 10/2)7601
Tristan Watson, Herculaneum (vs Grandview, 10/2)8480
Trey Fluchel, Lindbergh (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/2)6400
Colin Smith, St. Pius X (vs Doniphan, 10/2)13340
Mark Harden, Francis Howell (vs Holt, 10/2)5191
DeShaun Ramey, Lindbergh (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/2)4141
Javeion Tiller, Lindbergh (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/2)190
Alex Pipes, Francis Howell (vs Holt, 10/2)1270
Coby Rogers, Lindbergh (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/2)240
Brady Hultman, Francis Howell (vs Holt, 10/2)241
Trace Jones, St. Pius X (vs Doniphan, 10/2)230

Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Devin Bledsoe, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles West, 10/2)71661
Quincy Morris, Francis Howell (vs Holt, 10/2)3842
Nate Ruble, St. Pius X (vs Doniphan, 10/2)2761
Darrion Lewis, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles West, 10/2)3702
Jackson Hetzel, Francis Howell (vs Holt, 10/2)2360
Tanner Wiese, Herculaneum (vs Grandview, 10/2)2260
Brett Norfleet, Francis Howell (vs Holt, 10/2)2251
Jude James, Francis Howell (vs Holt, 10/2)1250
Jake Hnilo, Lindbergh (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/2)3220
Chase Marnin, St. Pius X (vs Doniphan, 10/2)1201
DJ Johnson, Herculaneum (vs Grandview, 10/2)3200
Aidan Clancy, Lindbergh (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/2)1170
Lucas Bahr, Herculaneum (vs Grandview, 10/2)1150
Taj Gurley, Francis Howell (vs Holt, 10/2)2140
Logan Kopp, Lindbergh (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/2)150
Reid Weber, Francis Howell (vs Holt, 10/2)240
