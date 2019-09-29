Subscribe for 99¢

Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Ty Michael, O'Fallon (vs Belleville West, 9/27)27-44-04180
Tyler Macon, East St. Louis (vs Alton, 9/27)16-23-03955
Mekhi Hagens, Cardinal Ritter (vs Tolton Catholic, 9/27)15-23-03685
Chris Bradley, Cahokia (vs Carbondale, 9/27)13-21-02541
Aaron Coffey, Lutheran St. Charles (vs St. Charles, 9/27)11-18-02534
Brendan Decker, Owensville (vs Hermann, 9/27)17-24-02453
Jason Easely, McCluer North (vs Riverview Gardens, 9/28)14-22-12385
Cam'Ron McCoy, St. Mary's (vs St. Dominic, 9/27)19-29-02212
Evan Workman, Parkway North (vs Parkway Central, 9/27)15-29-02163
Will Apple, Affton (vs Bayless, 9/27)10-14-02146
Brady Cook, Chaminade (vs Jefferson City, 9/27)8-17-02133
Enrique Quinones, Webster Groves (vs Ritenour, 9/27)9-16-12062
Reed Braundmeier, Mater Dei (vs Breese Central, 9/27)16-23-22002
Brett Wuebbles, Highland (vs Waterloo, 9/27)10-18-01994
Kannon Nesslage, Kirkwood (vs Pattonville, 9/27)13-21-01933
Colton Thompson, Pacific (vs Sullivan, 9/27)9-21-01930
Blake Seaton, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Washington, 9/27)11-17-01841
Jake Murphy, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Francis Howell North, 9/27)10-16-21762
Colton Richardson, Jefferson (vs Crystal City, 9/27)8-12-01761
Brian Brown, Lutheran North (vs Lutheran South, 9/27)7-10-11752

Best rushing performances (6+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Christopher Kreh, Marquette (vs Lindbergh, 9/27)243053
Zachary Roberts, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield, 9/27)292303
Zach Napovanice, Mater Dei (vs Breese Central, 9/27)142202
James Strauss, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Francis Howell North, 9/27)222173
Jarrett Wilson, Timberland (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 9/27)232032
Vincent Perry, Cahokia (vs Carbondale, 9/27)201882
Kamarin Young, Summit (vs Parkway West, 9/27)251872
Ethan Krygiel, Sullivan (vs Pacific, 9/27)161801
Steven Haverstick, Mehlville (vs Seckman, 9/27)131753
Caden Phipps, Lafayette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 9/27)171644
Arlen Harris Jr. , Lutheran St. Charles (vs St. Charles, 9/27)161601
Kameron Yancey, Webster Groves (vs Ritenour, 9/27)101562
Dominic Flint, St. Charles West (vs Warrenton, 9/27)151533
Loren Fortune Jr, Chaminade (vs Jefferson City, 9/27)111492
Bill Jackson, Cardinal Ritter (vs Tolton Catholic, 9/27)111452
Malik Calhoun, Dupo (vs Wood River, 9/27)171452
Isaac Gaghan, Potosi (vs Fredericktown, 9/27)111421
Luckas Salsman, Seckman (vs Mehlville, 9/27)151381
Alex Heitmann, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield, 9/27)91373
Ayden Robinson-Wayne, CBC (vs SLUH, 9/27)101323

Best receiving performances (2+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Ian Wagner, O'Fallon (vs Belleville West, 9/27)131930
Kevin Coleman , St. Mary's (vs St. Dominic, 9/27)81851
Luther Burden III, Cardinal Ritter (vs Tolton Catholic, 9/27)61613
Keontez Lewis, East St. Louis (vs Alton, 9/27)31322
Connor Sands, Highland (vs Waterloo, 9/27)41212
Johnathan Edwards, Parkway North (vs Parkway Central, 9/27)71203
Jordan Smith, Lutheran North (vs Lutheran South, 9/27)41192
Dominic Lovett, East St. Louis (vs Alton, 9/27)61150
Tyler Cotton, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Washington, 9/27)71140
Derek Brandt, Owensville (vs Hermann, 9/27)81141
Kayshawn White, Granite City (vs Quincy Notre Dame, 9/27)31140
Trevor Brave, Timberland (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 9/27)41133
Jairus Maclin, Kirkwood (vs Pattonville, 9/27)51120
Steve McCall, Cahokia (vs Carbondale, 9/27)51121
Joshua Johnston, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Timberland, 9/27)51081
Grant Hall, Pacific (vs Sullivan, 9/27)41070
Keavion Long, Cardinal Ritter (vs Tolton Catholic, 9/27)41022
Jai'Lan Cunningham, Hazelwood East (vs Hazelwood Central, 9/28)71010
Ra'shod Smith-Harvey, De Smet (vs Vianney, 9/27)5981
Jerqon Conners, Webster Groves (vs Ritenour, 9/27)5982

