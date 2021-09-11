 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Drew Breeze, Jefferson (vs Herculaneum, 9/10)14-20-02312
Jett Bridges, Park Hills Central (vs Perryville, 9/10)12-14-02221
Alex Poettker, Althoff (vs Mater Dei, 9/10)13-28-22121
Bryce Revermann, Mater Dei (vs Althoff, 9/10)14-17-02112
Chase Hanson, Mascoutah (vs Centralia, Illinois, 9/10)17-23-22091
Drake Faust , Chaminade (vs SLUH, 9/10)10-21-11882
Payton Hoker, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Timberland, 9/10)14-30-11843
Colt Michael, O'Fallon (vs Vianney, 9/10)13-21-01813
Jack Ahlbrand, Marquette (vs Parkway North, 9/10)7-11-01742
Taron Peete, Duchesne (vs Lutheran St. Charles, 9/10)11-18-01672
Cole Rickermann, Festus (vs Windsor (Imperial), 9/10)11-14-01560
Easton Lucht, Red Bud (vs Breese Central, 9/10)8-16-21540
Nick Ortinau, Francis Howell Central (vs Francis Howell North, 9/10)10-16-01412
Louis Kavanaugh, Kirkwood (vs Pattonville, 9/10)10-16-11372
Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Alton Marquette, 9/10)11-17-01332
Antonio Muyco, Affton (vs Normandy, 9/9)8-20-11301
Sean Patrick Keegan , Webster Groves (vs Oakville, 9/10)9-12-01150
Quinten Strohbeck, Piasa Southwestern (vs Litchfield, 9/10)4-4-01042
Kristopher Hanson, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Seckman, 9/10)9-16-0782
Creighton Wise, Kirkwood (vs Pattonville, 9/10)3-4-0770

Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Hasaan Cody, Jennings (vs University City, 9/9)82193
Logan Stevens, Dupo (vs Madison, Illinois, 9/10)351992
Aidan Hernandez, Francis Howell Central (vs Francis Howell North, 9/10)281882
Eric Ohmer, Mehlville (vs Parkway South, 9/10)221792
Evan Davis, Waterloo (vs Carbondale, 9/10)211734
Deion Brown, Kirkwood (vs Pattonville, 9/10)141723
Chase Viehland, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Seckman, 9/10)291661
Kaian Roberts-Day, Festus (vs Windsor (Imperial), 9/10)81634
Ayden Smith, Fox (vs Lafayette, 9/10)161580
Nate Ruble, St. Pius X (vs Grandview, 9/10)181571
Freddie McMahon, Dupo (vs Madison, Illinois, 9/10)201570
Payton Hoker, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Timberland, 9/10)191471
Alex Fisher, Affton (vs Normandy, 9/9)151421
Dayshawn Welch, Park Hills Central (vs Perryville, 9/10)81334
Donta Williams, Jennings (vs University City, 9/9)191241
JaQuari Parks, Marquette (vs Parkway North, 9/10)181241
Jake Hnilo, Lindbergh (vs Ladue, 9/10)251240
Adam Dupont, Lindbergh (vs Ladue, 9/10)261121
Jayce Napovanice, Mater Dei (vs Althoff, 9/10)141060
Kyle McConachie, Columbia (vs Alton Marquette, 9/10)14973

Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Gavin Marsh, Marquette (vs Parkway North, 9/10)41701
Cameron Haag, Mater Dei (vs Althoff, 9/10)81262
Andrew Lyke, Althoff (vs Mater Dei, 9/10)41181
Quincy Hall, Mascoutah (vs Centralia, Illinois, 9/10)91110
Cam Epps, Chaminade (vs SLUH, 9/10)51042
Evan Dressel, Red Bud (vs Breese Central, 9/10)2990
Jobe Bryant, Park Hills Central (vs Perryville, 9/10)4971
Chase Arnold, Affton (vs Normandy, 9/9)1961
Slade Schweiss, Park Hills Central (vs Perryville, 9/10)5840
Zach McGee, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Timberland, 9/10)3802
Terrell Peete, Duchesne (vs Lutheran St. Charles, 9/10)5791
Colton Richardson, Jefferson (vs Herculaneum, 9/10)4751
Will Thomas, Francis Howell Central (vs Francis Howell North, 9/10)3741
Dalton Markus, Mater Dei (vs Althoff, 9/10)5740
Jaiden Sloan, Kirkwood (vs Pattonville, 9/10)1700
Drew Megginson, Columbia (vs Alton Marquette, 9/10)6700
Sam Stokes, Jefferson (vs Herculaneum, 9/10)3701
Grant Manion, Park Hills Central (vs Perryville, 9/10)3691
Tyler Macon, Kirkwood (vs Pattonville, 9/10)4621
Landen Yates, Festus (vs Windsor (Imperial), 9/10)4560
