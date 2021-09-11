Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Drew Breeze, Jefferson (vs Herculaneum, 9/10)
|14-20-0
|231
|2
|Jett Bridges, Park Hills Central (vs Perryville, 9/10)
|12-14-0
|222
|1
|Alex Poettker, Althoff (vs Mater Dei, 9/10)
|13-28-2
|212
|1
|Bryce Revermann, Mater Dei (vs Althoff, 9/10)
|14-17-0
|211
|2
|Chase Hanson, Mascoutah (vs Centralia, Illinois, 9/10)
|17-23-2
|209
|1
|Drake Faust , Chaminade (vs SLUH, 9/10)
|10-21-1
|188
|2
|Payton Hoker, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Timberland, 9/10)
|14-30-1
|184
|3
|Colt Michael, O'Fallon (vs Vianney, 9/10)
|13-21-0
|181
|3
|Jack Ahlbrand, Marquette (vs Parkway North, 9/10)
|7-11-0
|174
|2
|Taron Peete, Duchesne (vs Lutheran St. Charles, 9/10)
|11-18-0
|167
|2
|Cole Rickermann, Festus (vs Windsor (Imperial), 9/10)
|11-14-0
|156
|0
|Easton Lucht, Red Bud (vs Breese Central, 9/10)
|8-16-2
|154
|0
|Nick Ortinau, Francis Howell Central (vs Francis Howell North, 9/10)
|10-16-0
|141
|2
|Louis Kavanaugh, Kirkwood (vs Pattonville, 9/10)
|10-16-1
|137
|2
|Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Alton Marquette, 9/10)
|11-17-0
|133
|2
|Antonio Muyco, Affton (vs Normandy, 9/9)
|8-20-1
|130
|1
|Sean Patrick Keegan , Webster Groves (vs Oakville, 9/10)
|9-12-0
|115
|0
|Quinten Strohbeck, Piasa Southwestern (vs Litchfield, 9/10)
|4-4-0
|104
|2
|Kristopher Hanson, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Seckman, 9/10)
|9-16-0
|78
|2
|Creighton Wise, Kirkwood (vs Pattonville, 9/10)
|3-4-0
|77
|0
Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Hasaan Cody, Jennings (vs University City, 9/9)
|8
|219
|3
|Logan Stevens, Dupo (vs Madison, Illinois, 9/10)
|35
|199
|2
|Aidan Hernandez, Francis Howell Central (vs Francis Howell North, 9/10)
|28
|188
|2
|Eric Ohmer, Mehlville (vs Parkway South, 9/10)
|22
|179
|2
|Evan Davis, Waterloo (vs Carbondale, 9/10)
|21
|173
|4
|Deion Brown, Kirkwood (vs Pattonville, 9/10)
|14
|172
|3
|Chase Viehland, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Seckman, 9/10)
|29
|166
|1
|Kaian Roberts-Day, Festus (vs Windsor (Imperial), 9/10)
|8
|163
|4
|Ayden Smith, Fox (vs Lafayette, 9/10)
|16
|158
|0
|Nate Ruble, St. Pius X (vs Grandview, 9/10)
|18
|157
|1
|Freddie McMahon, Dupo (vs Madison, Illinois, 9/10)
|20
|157
|0
|Payton Hoker, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Timberland, 9/10)
|19
|147
|1
|Alex Fisher, Affton (vs Normandy, 9/9)
|15
|142
|1
|Dayshawn Welch, Park Hills Central (vs Perryville, 9/10)
|8
|133
|4
|Donta Williams, Jennings (vs University City, 9/9)
|19
|124
|1
|JaQuari Parks, Marquette (vs Parkway North, 9/10)
|18
|124
|1
|Jake Hnilo, Lindbergh (vs Ladue, 9/10)
|25
|124
|0
|Adam Dupont, Lindbergh (vs Ladue, 9/10)
|26
|112
|1
|Jayce Napovanice, Mater Dei (vs Althoff, 9/10)
|14
|106
|0
|Kyle McConachie, Columbia (vs Alton Marquette, 9/10)
|14
|97
|3
Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Gavin Marsh, Marquette (vs Parkway North, 9/10)
|4
|170
|1
|Cameron Haag, Mater Dei (vs Althoff, 9/10)
|8
|126
|2
|Andrew Lyke, Althoff (vs Mater Dei, 9/10)
|4
|118
|1
|Quincy Hall, Mascoutah (vs Centralia, Illinois, 9/10)
|9
|111
|0
|Cam Epps, Chaminade (vs SLUH, 9/10)
|5
|104
|2
|Evan Dressel, Red Bud (vs Breese Central, 9/10)
|2
|99
|0
|Jobe Bryant, Park Hills Central (vs Perryville, 9/10)
|4
|97
|1
|Chase Arnold, Affton (vs Normandy, 9/9)
|1
|96
|1
|Slade Schweiss, Park Hills Central (vs Perryville, 9/10)
|5
|84
|0
|Zach McGee, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Timberland, 9/10)
|3
|80
|2
|Terrell Peete, Duchesne (vs Lutheran St. Charles, 9/10)
|5
|79
|1
|Colton Richardson, Jefferson (vs Herculaneum, 9/10)
|4
|75
|1
|Will Thomas, Francis Howell Central (vs Francis Howell North, 9/10)
|3
|74
|1
|Dalton Markus, Mater Dei (vs Althoff, 9/10)
|5
|74
|0
|Jaiden Sloan, Kirkwood (vs Pattonville, 9/10)
|1
|70
|0
|Drew Megginson, Columbia (vs Alton Marquette, 9/10)
|6
|70
|0
|Sam Stokes, Jefferson (vs Herculaneum, 9/10)
|3
|70
|1
|Grant Manion, Park Hills Central (vs Perryville, 9/10)
|3
|69
|1
|Tyler Macon, Kirkwood (vs Pattonville, 9/10)
|4
|62
|1
|Landen Yates, Festus (vs Windsor (Imperial), 9/10)
|4
|56
|0