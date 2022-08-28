Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Jackson Dearing, Herculaneum (vs Windsor (Imperial), 8/26)
|9-13-0
|242
|4
|Jacob Walker, Grandview (vs Paris, 8/27)
|9-16-0
|225
|1
|Zane Timon, Mascoutah (vs Columbia, 8/26)
|12-18-0
|219
|2
|Braylon Grayson, Althoff (vs John Burroughs, 8/26)
|16-25-1
|217
|1
|AJ Raines, Timberland (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 8/26)
|12-15-1
|213
|2
|Cole Ludwig, Vianney (vs Parkway West, 8/26)
|20-27-1
|212
|1
|Jack Ahlbrand, Marquette (vs Lafayette, 8/26)
|10-24-2
|205
|1
|Casen Murphy, Park Hills Central (vs Poplar Bluff, 8/26)
|17-25-0
|202
|3
|Nic Funk, Triad (vs Mattoon, 8/26)
|9-13-0
|196
|3
|Deegan Prater, Dupo (vs Oblong, 8/26)
|13-19-1
|186
|2
|Charos Sutton, Troy Buchanan (vs Holt, 8/26)
|11-18-0
|182
|2
|Malious Cain, Vashon (vs Kirkwood, 8/26)
|9-15-1
|181
|0
|James Houston, Bayless (vs Principia, 8/26)
|10-16-2
|180
|1
|Jack Behl, Lafayette (vs Marquette, 8/26)
|12-23-0
|173
|0
|Connor Freeze, Breese Central (vs Wesclin, 8/26)
|12-22-1
|172
|2
|Eddie Ahearn, Parkway South (vs Parkway Central, 8/26)
|21-28-0
|168
|2
|Drake Faust, Chaminade (vs Lindbergh, 8/26)
|10-19-2
|161
|1
|Marco Sansone, SLUH (vs St. Mary's, 8/26)
|13-36-2
|157
|1
|Jayden Barnett, Ritenour (vs Pattonville, 8/26)
|15-19-2
|153
|0
|Jack Masters, DuBourg (vs De Soto, 8/26)
|9-23-1
|150
|0
People are also reading…
Best rushing performances (7+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Kevin Emmanuel, Eureka (vs Fort Zumwalt West, 8/26)
|28
|321
|4
|Jobe Smith, North County (vs Farmington, 8/26)
|24
|319
|3
|Cole Ruble, Seckman (vs Valle Catholic, 8/26)
|30
|277
|3
|Chase Withrow, Jerseyville (vs Granite City, 8/26)
|29
|246
|4
|Eli Thebeau, De Soto (vs DuBourg, 8/26)
|20
|236
|2
|Quaran Williams, Parkway North (vs Hazelwood East, 8/26)
|14
|213
|0
|Kyle Nunn, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Eureka, 8/26)
|21
|194
|2
|Dierre Hill Jr., Vashon (vs Kirkwood, 8/26)
|11
|177
|3
|DJ Burgess, Parkway Central (vs Parkway South, 8/26)
|28
|175
|4
|Parker Anderson, Hermann (vs Montgomery County, 8/26)
|25
|174
|0
|LaRon Eason, Parkway South (vs Parkway Central, 8/26)
|18
|154
|1
|Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Mascoutah, 8/26)
|21
|145
|2
|Bryce Irving, Winfield (vs Wright City, 8/26)
|20
|144
|1
|Ralph Dixon, CBC (vs Milton, Ga., 8/26)
|12
|139
|1
|Charos Sutton, Troy Buchanan (vs Holt, 8/26)
|14
|139
|1
|Conner Coffey, Hermann (vs Montgomery County, 8/26)
|11
|139
|3
|Connor Griebenow, Marquette (vs Lafayette, 8/26)
|23
|134
|1
|Nick Gantner, Red Bud (vs Pinckneyville, 8/26)
|12
|134
|2
|Kaden Brown, Virden North Mac (vs Carlinville, 8/26)
|13
|134
|1
|Elliot Leong, Parkway Central (vs Parkway South, 8/26)
|9
|133
|0
Best receiving performances (3+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Lucas Bahr, Herculaneum (vs Windsor (Imperial), 8/26)
|7
|223
|4
|David Uebari, Bayless (vs Principia, 8/26)
|6
|154
|1
|Gavin Marsh, Marquette (vs Lafayette, 8/26)
|7
|138
|1
|Jeremiah McClellan, CBC (vs Milton, Ga., 8/26)
|5
|130
|2
|Braden Revermann, Breese Central (vs Wesclin, 8/26)
|7
|130
|2
|Derek Fields Jr, Chaminade (vs Lindbergh, 8/26)
|5
|128
|1
|Lucious Dones, Althoff (vs John Burroughs, 8/26)
|7
|122
|0
|Allen Middleton, Mascoutah (vs Columbia, 8/26)
|7
|115
|1
|Tyler Macon, Kirkwood (vs Vashon, 8/26)
|6
|114
|1
|August Tank Billings, Timberland (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 8/26)
|3
|109
|0
|Anthony Westervelt, Seckman (vs Valle Catholic, 8/26)
|3
|108
|1
|Marquise Williams, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Timberland, 8/26)
|3
|105
|2
|Dierre Hill Jr., Vashon (vs Kirkwood, 8/26)
|3
|98
|0
|Austin Blankenship, Grandview (vs Paris, 8/27)
|3
|98
|1
|Kannon Harlow, Park Hills Central (vs Poplar Bluff, 8/26)
|5
|96
|1
|Tashon Cockarell, Triad (vs Mattoon, 8/26)
|4
|95
|2
|Quincy Hall, Mascoutah (vs Columbia, 8/26)
|4
|89
|1
|Vintez Moss, Pattonville (vs Ritenour, 8/26)
|3
|87
|0
|Nick Phillips, Brentwood (vs St. Pius X, 8/26)
|4
|86
|0
|Trey Trennepohl, North Point (vs Francis Howell North, 8/26)
|4
|85
|1