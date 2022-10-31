 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best performances

Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Murphysboro, 10/28)18-31-13313
James Smith, St. Pius X (vs Grandview, 10/28)14-29-03064
Hoyt Gregory, North Point (vs Warrenton, 10/28)21-28-02902
Byron McNair, Pattonville (vs Hazelwood Central, 10/28)20-33-32811
Jack Behl, Lafayette (vs Parkway South, 10/28)18-25-22792
Marco Sansone, SLUH (vs Seckman, 10/28)20-28-22682
Braylon Grayson, Althoff (vs Shelbyville, 10/29)17-24-12673
Jordan Rowe, St. Charles (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 10/28)13-20-12630
Matthew Hagy, Vandalia (vs Arthur-Lovington, 10/29)16-33-02512
Jack Ahlbrand, Marquette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/28)6-8-02393
Casen Murphy, Park Hills Central (vs Fredericktown, 10/28)7-8-02223
Grant Gibson, Summit (vs Pacific, 10/28)10-14-02186
Jayden Barnett, Ritenour (vs De Smet, 10/28)18-23-02153
AJ Raines, Timberland (vs Washington, 10/28)18-25-02134
Dakarri Hollis, Lutheran North (vs Orchard Farm, 10/28)14-18-02064
Thomas Friess, Red Bud (vs Nashville, 10/29)8-13-02013
Owen Norman, Lindbergh (vs Kirkwood, 10/28)8-22-11931
Mekhai Gover, University City (vs DuBourg, 10/29)13-21-11886
Logan Slinkard, Lutheran South (vs Roosevelt, 10/28)12-22-21853
Trenton Lampkin, Hermann (vs Cuba, 10/28)5-8-01813

Best rushing performances (5+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Cole Ruble, Seckman (vs SLUH, 10/28)413237
Evan Davis, Waterloo (vs Olney Richland County, 10/29)233173
Xavier Goodall, Fort Zumwalt East (vs St. Charles, 10/28)393076
Mike Moloney, Herculaneum (vs Bayless, 10/28)362584
Calvin Swinney, Clayton (vs Jennings, 10/28)262532
Kyle Nunn, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 10/28)162394
Kaden Feagin, Arthur-Lovington (vs Vandalia, 10/29)282252
Christian Carter, University City (vs DuBourg, 10/29)232144
Christian Cotton, De Smet (vs Ritenour, 10/28)142116
Jordan Taylor, SLUH (vs Seckman, 10/28)202113
La'Ron Eason, Parkway South (vs Lafayette, 10/28)332101
Zyan Royal, Parkway North (vs Soldan, 10/28)181833
Elijah Stevens, Summit (vs Pacific, 10/28)51822
Allen Middleton, Mascoutah (vs Marion, 10/29)121753
Ethan Venable, Oakville (vs Webster Groves, 10/28)131732
Christopher Hall, Francis Howell North (vs Riverview Gardens, 10/28)81694
Conner Freeze, Breese Central (vs Mount Zion, 10/29)271650
Zane Huff, North County (vs De Soto, 10/28)81592
Hoyt Gregory, North Point (vs Warrenton, 10/28)271542
Deion Brown, Kirkwood (vs Lindbergh, 10/28)161534

Best receiving performances (2+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Zach Wetzel, Columbia (vs Murphysboro, 10/28)71981
Trey Trennepohl, North Point (vs Warrenton, 10/28)111762
Preston Nestrick, Vandalia (vs Arthur-Lovington, 10/29)71571
Leon Mitch-Williams, Ritenour (vs De Smet, 10/28)51521
David Uebari, Bayless (vs Herculaneum, 10/28)51281
Tyree Bonnett, Marquette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/28)21271
Ryan Wingo, SLUH (vs Seckman, 10/28)61221
Caleb Lochmann, Lafayette (vs Parkway South, 10/28)51212
Brennan Weik, Columbia (vs Murphysboro, 10/28)61202
Terrell Watts, Lindbergh (vs Kirkwood, 10/28)31190
Jack Goedde, Parkway West (vs Ladue, 10/28)41131
August Tank Billings, Timberland (vs Washington, 10/28)91122
Javeion Tiller, Summit (vs Pacific, 10/28)31073
Bobby Hayes, St. Charles (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 10/28)51040
Cameron Wright, De Smet (vs Ritenour, 10/28)4980
Charleston Coldon, Althoff (vs Shelbyville, 10/29)5971
Gavin Marsh, Marquette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/28)3882
Jonathan Van Hook, Lutheran North (vs Orchard Farm, 10/28)5852
Kendall Horton, Park Hills Central (vs Fredericktown, 10/28)3831
Derron Finnie, University City (vs DuBourg, 10/29)5832
