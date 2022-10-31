Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Murphysboro, 10/28)
|18-31-1
|331
|3
|James Smith, St. Pius X (vs Grandview, 10/28)
|14-29-0
|306
|4
|Hoyt Gregory, North Point (vs Warrenton, 10/28)
|21-28-0
|290
|2
|Byron McNair, Pattonville (vs Hazelwood Central, 10/28)
|20-33-3
|281
|1
|Jack Behl, Lafayette (vs Parkway South, 10/28)
|18-25-2
|279
|2
|Marco Sansone, SLUH (vs Seckman, 10/28)
|20-28-2
|268
|2
|Braylon Grayson, Althoff (vs Shelbyville, 10/29)
|17-24-1
|267
|3
|Jordan Rowe, St. Charles (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 10/28)
|13-20-1
|263
|0
|Matthew Hagy, Vandalia (vs Arthur-Lovington, 10/29)
|16-33-0
|251
|2
|Jack Ahlbrand, Marquette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/28)
|6-8-0
|239
|3
|Casen Murphy, Park Hills Central (vs Fredericktown, 10/28)
|7-8-0
|222
|3
|Grant Gibson, Summit (vs Pacific, 10/28)
|10-14-0
|218
|6
|Jayden Barnett, Ritenour (vs De Smet, 10/28)
|18-23-0
|215
|3
|AJ Raines, Timberland (vs Washington, 10/28)
|18-25-0
|213
|4
|Dakarri Hollis, Lutheran North (vs Orchard Farm, 10/28)
|14-18-0
|206
|4
|Thomas Friess, Red Bud (vs Nashville, 10/29)
|8-13-0
|201
|3
|Owen Norman, Lindbergh (vs Kirkwood, 10/28)
|8-22-1
|193
|1
|Mekhai Gover, University City (vs DuBourg, 10/29)
|13-21-1
|188
|6
|Logan Slinkard, Lutheran South (vs Roosevelt, 10/28)
|12-22-2
|185
|3
|Trenton Lampkin, Hermann (vs Cuba, 10/28)
|5-8-0
|181
|3
Best rushing performances (5+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Cole Ruble, Seckman (vs SLUH, 10/28)
|41
|323
|7
|Evan Davis, Waterloo (vs Olney Richland County, 10/29)
|23
|317
|3
|Xavier Goodall, Fort Zumwalt East (vs St. Charles, 10/28)
|39
|307
|6
|Mike Moloney, Herculaneum (vs Bayless, 10/28)
|36
|258
|4
|Calvin Swinney, Clayton (vs Jennings, 10/28)
|26
|253
|2
|Kyle Nunn, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 10/28)
|16
|239
|4
|Kaden Feagin, Arthur-Lovington (vs Vandalia, 10/29)
|28
|225
|2
|Christian Carter, University City (vs DuBourg, 10/29)
|23
|214
|4
|Christian Cotton, De Smet (vs Ritenour, 10/28)
|14
|211
|6
|Jordan Taylor, SLUH (vs Seckman, 10/28)
|20
|211
|3
|La'Ron Eason, Parkway South (vs Lafayette, 10/28)
|33
|210
|1
|Zyan Royal, Parkway North (vs Soldan, 10/28)
|18
|183
|3
|Elijah Stevens, Summit (vs Pacific, 10/28)
|5
|182
|2
|Allen Middleton, Mascoutah (vs Marion, 10/29)
|12
|175
|3
|Ethan Venable, Oakville (vs Webster Groves, 10/28)
|13
|173
|2
|Christopher Hall, Francis Howell North (vs Riverview Gardens, 10/28)
|8
|169
|4
|Conner Freeze, Breese Central (vs Mount Zion, 10/29)
|27
|165
|0
|Zane Huff, North County (vs De Soto, 10/28)
|8
|159
|2
|Hoyt Gregory, North Point (vs Warrenton, 10/28)
|27
|154
|2
|Deion Brown, Kirkwood (vs Lindbergh, 10/28)
|16
|153
|4
Best receiving performances (2+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Zach Wetzel, Columbia (vs Murphysboro, 10/28)
|7
|198
|1
|Trey Trennepohl, North Point (vs Warrenton, 10/28)
|11
|176
|2
|Preston Nestrick, Vandalia (vs Arthur-Lovington, 10/29)
|7
|157
|1
|Leon Mitch-Williams, Ritenour (vs De Smet, 10/28)
|5
|152
|1
|David Uebari, Bayless (vs Herculaneum, 10/28)
|5
|128
|1
|Tyree Bonnett, Marquette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/28)
|2
|127
|1
|Ryan Wingo, SLUH (vs Seckman, 10/28)
|6
|122
|1
|Caleb Lochmann, Lafayette (vs Parkway South, 10/28)
|5
|121
|2
|Brennan Weik, Columbia (vs Murphysboro, 10/28)
|6
|120
|2
|Terrell Watts, Lindbergh (vs Kirkwood, 10/28)
|3
|119
|0
|Jack Goedde, Parkway West (vs Ladue, 10/28)
|4
|113
|1
|August Tank Billings, Timberland (vs Washington, 10/28)
|9
|112
|2
|Javeion Tiller, Summit (vs Pacific, 10/28)
|3
|107
|3
|Bobby Hayes, St. Charles (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 10/28)
|5
|104
|0
|Cameron Wright, De Smet (vs Ritenour, 10/28)
|4
|98
|0
|Charleston Coldon, Althoff (vs Shelbyville, 10/29)
|5
|97
|1
|Gavin Marsh, Marquette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/28)
|3
|88
|2
|Jonathan Van Hook, Lutheran North (vs Orchard Farm, 10/28)
|5
|85
|2
|Kendall Horton, Park Hills Central (vs Fredericktown, 10/28)
|3
|83
|1
|Derron Finnie, University City (vs DuBourg, 10/29)
|5
|83
|2