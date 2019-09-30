Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Ty Michael, O'Fallon (vs Belleville West, 9/27)
|27-44-0
|418
|0
|Tyler Macon, East St. Louis (vs Alton, 9/27)
|16-23-0
|395
|5
|Mekhi Hagens, Cardinal Ritter (vs Tolton Catholic, 9/27)
|15-23-0
|368
|5
|Duncan Clongier, John Burroughs (vs MICDS, 9/28)
|23-41-2
|319
|1
|Harrison Wilmsen, Priory (vs Westminster, 9/28)
|18-35-1
|255
|0
|Chris Bradley, Cahokia (vs Carbondale, 9/27)
|13-21-0
|254
|1
|Aaron Coffey, Lutheran St. Charles (vs St. Charles, 9/27)
|11-18-0
|253
|4
|Brendan Decker, Owensville (vs Hermann, 9/27)
|17-24-0
|245
|3
|Jason Easely, McCluer North (vs Riverview Gardens, 9/28)
|14-22-1
|238
|5
|John Conner, Gateway STEM (vs Vashon, 9/28)
|9-20-1
|222
|2
|Cam'Ron McCoy, St. Mary's (vs St. Dominic, 9/27)
|19-29-0
|221
|2
|Evan Workman, Parkway North (vs Parkway Central, 9/27)
|15-29-0
|216
|3
|Will Apple, Affton (vs Bayless, 9/27)
|10-14-0
|214
|6
|Brady Cook, Chaminade (vs Jefferson City, 9/27)
|8-17-0
|213
|3
|Enrique Quinones, Webster Groves (vs Ritenour, 9/27)
|9-16-1
|206
|2
|Carter Davis, Eureka (vs Parkway South, 9/27)
|6-10-0
|203
|2
|Reed Braundmeier, Mater Dei (vs Breese Central, 9/27)
|16-23-2
|200
|2
|Brett Wuebbles, Highland (vs Waterloo, 9/27)
|10-18-0
|199
|4
|Kannon Nesslage, Kirkwood (vs Pattonville, 9/27)
|13-21-0
|193
|3
|Colton Thompson, Pacific (vs Sullivan, 9/27)
|9-21-0
|193
|0
Best rushing performances (7+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Christopher Kreh, Marquette (vs Lindbergh, 9/27)
|24
|305
|3
|Zachary Roberts, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield, 9/27)
|29
|230
|3
|Dalton Bingman, Priory (vs Westminster, 9/28)
|19
|230
|4
|Zach Napovanice, Mater Dei (vs Breese Central, 9/27)
|14
|220
|2
|James Strauss, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Francis Howell North, 9/27)
|22
|217
|3
|Jarrett Wilson, Timberland (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 9/27)
|23
|203
|2
|Nate Smith, MICDS (vs John Burroughs, 9/28)
|11
|201
|1
|Vincent Perry, Cahokia (vs Carbondale, 9/27)
|20
|188
|2
|Kamarin Young, Summit (vs Parkway West, 9/27)
|25
|187
|2
|Ethan Krygiel, Sullivan (vs Pacific, 9/27)
|16
|180
|1
|Steven Haverstick, Mehlville (vs Seckman, 9/27)
|13
|175
|3
|Caden Phipps, Lafayette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 9/27)
|17
|164
|4
|Arlen Harris Jr. , Lutheran St. Charles (vs St. Charles, 9/27)
|16
|160
|1
|Kameron Yancey, Webster Groves (vs Ritenour, 9/27)
|10
|156
|2
|Dominic Flint, St. Charles West (vs Warrenton, 9/27)
|15
|153
|3
|Loren Fortune Jr, Chaminade (vs Jefferson City, 9/27)
|11
|149
|2
|Bill Jackson, Cardinal Ritter (vs Tolton Catholic, 9/27)
|11
|145
|2
|Malik Calhoun, Dupo (vs Wood River, 9/27)
|17
|145
|2
|Isaac Gaghan, Potosi (vs Fredericktown, 9/27)
|11
|142
|1
|Luckas Salsman, Seckman (vs Mehlville, 9/27)
|15
|138
|1
Best receiving performances (3+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Ian Wagner, O'Fallon (vs Belleville West, 9/27)
|13
|193
|0
|Kevin Coleman , St. Mary's (vs St. Dominic, 9/27)
|8
|185
|1
|Luther Burden III, Cardinal Ritter (vs Tolton Catholic, 9/27)
|6
|161
|3
|Demontay Love, Gateway STEM (vs Vashon, 9/28)
|4
|147
|2
|Keontez Lewis, East St. Louis (vs Alton, 9/27)
|3
|132
|2
|Connor Sands, Highland (vs Waterloo, 9/27)
|4
|121
|2
|Johnathan Edwards, Parkway North (vs Parkway Central, 9/27)
|7
|120
|3
|Jordan Smith, Lutheran North (vs Lutheran South, 9/27)
|4
|119
|2
|Dominic Lovett, East St. Louis (vs Alton, 9/27)
|6
|115
|0
|Tyler Cotton, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Washington, 9/27)
|7
|114
|0
|Derek Brandt, Owensville (vs Hermann, 9/27)
|8
|114
|1
|Kayshawn White, Granite City (vs Quincy Notre Dame, 9/27)
|3
|114
|0
|Trevor Brave, Timberland (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 9/27)
|4
|113
|3
|Jairus Maclin, Kirkwood (vs Pattonville, 9/27)
|5
|112
|0
|Steve McCall, Cahokia (vs Carbondale, 9/27)
|5
|112
|1
|Ja'Marion Wayne, Parkway West (vs Summit, 9/27)
|3
|112
|1
|Joshua Johnston, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Timberland, 9/27)
|5
|108
|1
|Grant Hall, Pacific (vs Sullivan, 9/27)
|4
|107
|0
|Keavion Long, Cardinal Ritter (vs Tolton Catholic, 9/27)
|4
|102
|2
|Jai'Lan Cunningham, Hazelwood East (vs Hazelwood Central, 9/28)
|7
|101
|0