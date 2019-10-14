Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Tyler Macon, East St. Louis (vs O'Fallon, 10/12)
|20-26-0
|440
|4
|Kannon Nesslage, Kirkwood (vs Eureka, 10/11)
|24-41-1
|339
|0
|Enrique Quinones, Webster Groves (vs Lindbergh, 10/11)
|15-33-1
|330
|3
|Lucas Maue, Belleville East (vs Alton, 10/11)
|27-48-1
|318
|3
|Brady Cook, Chaminade (vs SLUH, 10/11)
|21-33-0
|310
|2
|Mekhi Hagens, Cardinal Ritter (vs Borgia, 10/11)
|18-23-0
|306
|3
|Nic Horner, Columbia (vs Breese Central, 10/11)
|11-12-0
|262
|6
|Harrison Wilmsen, Priory (vs Lutheran South, 10/11)
|12-19-1
|256
|3
|Kyle Athmer, Breese Central (vs Columbia, 10/11)
|17-32-0
|236
|3
|Alonzo Smith, Roosevelt (vs Vashon, 10/12)
|8-17-2
|227
|2
|Devon Ross, Mascoutah (vs Jerseyville, 10/11)
|14-20-1
|226
|2
|Alex Poettker, Belleville West (vs Edwardsville, 10/11)
|23-43-1
|222
|2
|Cam'Ron McCoy, St. Mary's (vs Tolton Catholic, 10/11)
|13-16-0
|203
|2
|Andrew Klump, Summit (vs Parkway South, 10/11)
|7-11-1
|198
|3
|Sam Heggemann, Borgia (vs Cardinal Ritter, 10/11)
|8-15-2
|189
|1
|Logan Marchand, Lindbergh (vs Webster Groves, 10/11)
|10-19-2
|186
|2
|Brian Brown, Lutheran North (vs John Burroughs, 10/10)
|7-9-0
|181
|3
|Gavin Huffman, Roxana (vs Gillespie, 10/11)
|6-11-0
|180
|2
|Will Ache, Althoff (vs Carbondale, 10/11)
|9-26-3
|178
|1
|Kaden McMullen, O'Fallon Christian (vs Duchesne, 10/11)
|9-14-3
|171
|1
Best rushing performances (8+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|AJ Snow, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles, 10/11)
|36
|322
|4
|Christopher Kreh, Marquette (vs Pattonville, 10/11)
|24
|286
|2
|Jaxin Patterson, Hillsboro (vs De Soto, 10/11)
|43
|235
|2
|Bill Jackson, Cardinal Ritter (vs Borgia, 10/11)
|9
|230
|4
|Derrick Baker, Affton (vs Gateway STEM, 10/11)
|27
|217
|3
|Logan Chandler, Highland (vs Triad, 10/11)
|26
|216
|3
|Devin Wills, Mascoutah (vs Jerseyville, 10/11)
|15
|206
|4
|Gideon Niboh, Francis Howell (vs Francis Howell North, 10/11)
|12
|191
|3
|Lucas Stone, Freeburg (vs Wesclin, 10/11)
|17
|186
|3
|Nate Ruble, St. Pius X (vs St. Vincent, 10/11)
|20
|180
|2
|Isaac Gaghan, Potosi (vs New Madrid County Central, 10/11)
|14
|175
|1
|Caden Phipps, Lafayette (vs Parkway North, 10/11)
|16
|173
|5
|Nate Smith, MICDS (vs Westminster, 10/12)
|12
|166
|3
|Brock Inman, Fox (vs Hazelwood East, 10/11)
|17
|165
|3
|Cairo Payne, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 10/11)
|10
|157
|1
|James Strauss, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Holt, 10/11)
|31
|151
|2
|Dominic Flint, St. Charles West (vs Cape Girardeau Central, 10/11)
|16
|141
|2
|Travon Springfield, McCluer North (vs Oakville, 10/11)
|10
|141
|3
|Teddy Bielecki, Eureka (vs Kirkwood, 10/11)
|22
|135
|1
|Zach Napovanice, Mater Dei (vs Granite City, 10/11)
|14
|134
|2
Best receiving performances (3+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Deablo McGee, Roosevelt (vs Vashon, 10/12)
|5
|248
|3
|Jacobie Banks, Webster Groves (vs Lindbergh, 10/11)
|8
|244
|2
|Dominic Lovett, East St. Louis (vs O'Fallon, 10/12)
|4
|186
|2
|Timmy Muxo, St. Mary's (vs Tolton Catholic, 10/11)
|5
|166
|2
|Myles Kee, Priory (vs Lutheran South, 10/11)
|6
|145
|3
|Josh Ruble, St. Pius X (vs St. Vincent, 10/11)
|4
|145
|1
|Kannon Cissell, Francis Howell Central (vs Troy Buchanan, 10/11)
|4
|136
|2
|Jackson Fortner, Kirkwood (vs Eureka, 10/11)
|8
|132
|0
|Yohance Flager, Belleville East (vs Alton, 10/11)
|10
|126
|1
|Grant Hall, Pacific (vs Festus, 10/11)
|6
|125
|2
|Elijah Griffin, Chaminade (vs SLUH, 10/11)
|7
|121
|0
|Luther Burden III, Cardinal Ritter (vs Borgia, 10/11)
|4
|118
|2
|Antonio Johnson, East St. Louis (vs O'Fallon, 10/12)
|4
|110
|1
|Shane Becker, Breese Central (vs Columbia, 10/11)
|7
|106
|1
|Lawaun Powell Jr., East St. Louis (vs O'Fallon, 10/12)
|8
|102
|0
|Roddy Alexander, O'Fallon Christian (vs Duchesne, 10/11)
|3
|101
|1
|Anthony Lemons, St. Charles West (vs Cape Girardeau Central, 10/11)
|4
|101
|1
|Amaryrious Edwards, Cardinal Ritter (vs Borgia, 10/11)
|4
|100
|0
|Jhayden Fridge, Althoff (vs Carbondale, 10/11)
|5
|98
|0
|Antonio Winters, Belleville West (vs Edwardsville, 10/11)
|10
|98
|1