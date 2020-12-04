 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Jake Weaver, Helias (vs MICDS, 12/4)14-20-01391

Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Jake Weaver, Helias (vs MICDS, 12/4)231312
Alex Clement, Helias (vs MICDS, 12/4)16692
Ryan Klahr, Helias (vs MICDS, 12/4)2350
Cole Stumpe, Helias (vs MICDS, 12/4)4230

Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Drew Higgins, Helias (vs MICDS, 12/4)3500
Alex Clement, Helias (vs MICDS, 12/4)5390
Cole Stumpe, Helias (vs MICDS, 12/4)3331
Kaden Hampson, Helias (vs MICDS, 12/4)2100
Damon Johanns, Helias (vs MICDS, 12/4)170
