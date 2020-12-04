Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Jake Weaver, Helias (vs MICDS, 12/4)
|14-20-0
|139
|1
Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Jake Weaver, Helias (vs MICDS, 12/4)
|23
|131
|2
|Alex Clement, Helias (vs MICDS, 12/4)
|16
|69
|2
|Ryan Klahr, Helias (vs MICDS, 12/4)
|2
|35
|0
|Cole Stumpe, Helias (vs MICDS, 12/4)
|4
|23
|0
Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Drew Higgins, Helias (vs MICDS, 12/4)
|3
|50
|0
|Alex Clement, Helias (vs MICDS, 12/4)
|5
|39
|0
|Cole Stumpe, Helias (vs MICDS, 12/4)
|3
|33
|1
|Kaden Hampson, Helias (vs MICDS, 12/4)
|2
|10
|0
|Damon Johanns, Helias (vs MICDS, 12/4)
|1
|7
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.