Best performances
Best performances

Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Gabe Serri, St. Dominic (vs St. Charles West, 8/28)14-28-12491
Trey Davis, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Hillsboro, 8/28)8-13-02484
AJ Snow, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles, 8/28)15-22-02302
Taron Peete, Duchesne (vs Francis Howell North, 8/28)14-24-02114
Sam Heggemann, Borgia (vs Pacific, 8/28)7-10-01920
Tyler Lindemann, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Francis Howell Central, 8/28)8-21-21771
Jack Newcomb, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Battle, 8/28)8-20-01523
Drew Breeze, Jefferson (vs Fredericktown, 8/28)4-7-01463
Dylan Scruggs, St. Charles West (vs St. Dominic, 8/28)3-5-01012
Kayden Ulhmeyer, Troy Buchanan (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 8/29)2-4-1990
Kaden McMullen, O'Fallon Christian (vs Palmyra, 8/28)6-8-0830
Griffin Ray, Hillsboro (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 8/28)7-10-1821
Colin Smith, St. Pius X (vs Charleston, 8/28)3-10-2801
Blake Seaton, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Warrenton, 8/28)3-5-0450
Caelon Weir, Warrenton (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 8/28)5-9-1380
Derek Williams, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Herculaneum, 8/28)2-6-2371
Dylan Stevens, Fox (vs Timberland, 8/28)1-1-0370
Jackson Dearing, Herculaneum (vs Windsor (Imperial), 8/28)3-12-0340
Marshall Swope, Francis Howell North (vs Duchesne, 8/28)2-12-3320
Brock Inman, Fox (vs Timberland, 8/28)1-4-0310

Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Cole Rubel, Seckman (vs De Soto, 8/28)171623
Cole Myers, Herculaneum (vs Windsor (Imperial), 8/28)211621
Zach Collins, Troy Buchanan (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 8/29)271581
Jackson Overton, St. Dominic (vs St. Charles West, 8/28)231412
Derek Williams, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Herculaneum, 8/28)121391
Eric O'Brien, Grandview (vs Winfield, 8/28)111193
Chase Maxey, Fox (vs Timberland, 8/28)111153
Austin Romaine, Hillsboro (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 8/28)81070
Sebastian Feliciano, Seckman (vs De Soto, 8/28)211031
Mike Moloney, Herculaneum (vs Windsor (Imperial), 8/28)13951
Nate Ruble, St. Pius X (vs Charleston, 8/28)19940
Parker Anderson, Hermann (vs Montgomery County, 8/28)18900
Jaxin Patterson, Hillsboro (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 8/28)16890
Jackson Ward, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Warrenton, 8/28)8883
AJ Snow, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles, 8/28)9882
Chase Wilson, Grandview (vs Winfield, 8/28)13822
Tristan Watson, Herculaneum (vs Windsor (Imperial), 8/28)9800
Jack Newcomb, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Battle, 8/28)11780
Colby Ott, Jefferson (vs Fredericktown, 8/28)11740
Holden Ash, Hermann (vs Montgomery County, 8/28)16741

Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Will Breeze, Jefferson (vs Fredericktown, 8/28)31042
Ryan Schwendeman, St. Dominic (vs St. Charles West, 8/28)5990
Nick Bova, Troy Buchanan (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 8/29)2990
Chris Futrell, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Battle, 8/28)4870
Cameron Whitt, St. Dominic (vs St. Charles West, 8/28)4860
Cameron Lee, Duchesne (vs Francis Howell North, 8/28)2851
Darrion Lewis, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles, 8/28)5851
Brady Cutter, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Hillsboro, 8/28)2831
Joshua Johnston, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Francis Howell Central, 8/28)2741
Amorion Oliphant, Duchesne (vs Francis Howell North, 8/28)5692
Deleon Smith, St. Charles West (vs St. Dominic, 8/28)1640
Tyler Watson, Hillsboro (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 8/28)3630
Andrew Lenzen, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Hillsboro, 8/28)3631
Logan Jacobson, St. Pius X (vs Charleston, 8/28)1610
Josh Bartig, O'Fallon Christian (vs Palmyra, 8/28)1550
Latham Logue, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Hillsboro, 8/28)1521
Austin Kuhlenberg, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Francis Howell Central, 8/28)2510
Bryce Westerfeld, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles, 8/28)3511
Mikel Davis, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Hillsboro, 8/28)2501
David Richard, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Warrenton, 8/28)2420
