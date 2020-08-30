Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Gabe Serri, St. Dominic (vs St. Charles West, 8/28)
|14-28-1
|249
|1
|Trey Davis, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Hillsboro, 8/28)
|8-13-0
|248
|4
|AJ Snow, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles, 8/28)
|15-22-0
|230
|2
|Taron Peete, Duchesne (vs Francis Howell North, 8/28)
|14-24-0
|211
|4
|Sam Heggemann, Borgia (vs Pacific, 8/28)
|7-10-0
|192
|0
|Tyler Lindemann, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Francis Howell Central, 8/28)
|8-21-2
|177
|1
|Jack Newcomb, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Battle, 8/28)
|8-20-0
|152
|3
|Drew Breeze, Jefferson (vs Fredericktown, 8/28)
|4-7-0
|146
|3
|Dylan Scruggs, St. Charles West (vs St. Dominic, 8/28)
|3-5-0
|101
|2
|Kayden Ulhmeyer, Troy Buchanan (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 8/29)
|2-4-1
|99
|0
|Kaden McMullen, O'Fallon Christian (vs Palmyra, 8/28)
|6-8-0
|83
|0
|Griffin Ray, Hillsboro (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 8/28)
|7-10-1
|82
|1
|Colin Smith, St. Pius X (vs Charleston, 8/28)
|3-10-2
|80
|1
|Blake Seaton, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Warrenton, 8/28)
|3-5-0
|45
|0
|Caelon Weir, Warrenton (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 8/28)
|5-9-1
|38
|0
|Derek Williams, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Herculaneum, 8/28)
|2-6-2
|37
|1
|Dylan Stevens, Fox (vs Timberland, 8/28)
|1-1-0
|37
|0
|Jackson Dearing, Herculaneum (vs Windsor (Imperial), 8/28)
|3-12-0
|34
|0
|Marshall Swope, Francis Howell North (vs Duchesne, 8/28)
|2-12-3
|32
|0
|Brock Inman, Fox (vs Timberland, 8/28)
|1-4-0
|31
|0
Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Cole Rubel, Seckman (vs De Soto, 8/28)
|17
|162
|3
|Cole Myers, Herculaneum (vs Windsor (Imperial), 8/28)
|21
|162
|1
|Zach Collins, Troy Buchanan (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 8/29)
|27
|158
|1
|Jackson Overton, St. Dominic (vs St. Charles West, 8/28)
|23
|141
|2
|Derek Williams, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Herculaneum, 8/28)
|12
|139
|1
|Eric O'Brien, Grandview (vs Winfield, 8/28)
|11
|119
|3
|Chase Maxey, Fox (vs Timberland, 8/28)
|11
|115
|3
|Austin Romaine, Hillsboro (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 8/28)
|8
|107
|0
|Sebastian Feliciano, Seckman (vs De Soto, 8/28)
|21
|103
|1
|Mike Moloney, Herculaneum (vs Windsor (Imperial), 8/28)
|13
|95
|1
|Nate Ruble, St. Pius X (vs Charleston, 8/28)
|19
|94
|0
|Parker Anderson, Hermann (vs Montgomery County, 8/28)
|18
|90
|0
|Jaxin Patterson, Hillsboro (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 8/28)
|16
|89
|0
|Jackson Ward, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Warrenton, 8/28)
|8
|88
|3
|AJ Snow, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles, 8/28)
|9
|88
|2
|Chase Wilson, Grandview (vs Winfield, 8/28)
|13
|82
|2
|Tristan Watson, Herculaneum (vs Windsor (Imperial), 8/28)
|9
|80
|0
|Jack Newcomb, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Battle, 8/28)
|11
|78
|0
|Colby Ott, Jefferson (vs Fredericktown, 8/28)
|11
|74
|0
|Holden Ash, Hermann (vs Montgomery County, 8/28)
|16
|74
|1
Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Will Breeze, Jefferson (vs Fredericktown, 8/28)
|3
|104
|2
|Ryan Schwendeman, St. Dominic (vs St. Charles West, 8/28)
|5
|99
|0
|Nick Bova, Troy Buchanan (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 8/29)
|2
|99
|0
|Chris Futrell, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Battle, 8/28)
|4
|87
|0
|Cameron Whitt, St. Dominic (vs St. Charles West, 8/28)
|4
|86
|0
|Cameron Lee, Duchesne (vs Francis Howell North, 8/28)
|2
|85
|1
|Darrion Lewis, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles, 8/28)
|5
|85
|1
|Brady Cutter, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Hillsboro, 8/28)
|2
|83
|1
|Joshua Johnston, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Francis Howell Central, 8/28)
|2
|74
|1
|Amorion Oliphant, Duchesne (vs Francis Howell North, 8/28)
|5
|69
|2
|Deleon Smith, St. Charles West (vs St. Dominic, 8/28)
|1
|64
|0
|Tyler Watson, Hillsboro (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 8/28)
|3
|63
|0
|Andrew Lenzen, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Hillsboro, 8/28)
|3
|63
|1
|Logan Jacobson, St. Pius X (vs Charleston, 8/28)
|1
|61
|0
|Josh Bartig, O'Fallon Christian (vs Palmyra, 8/28)
|1
|55
|0
|Latham Logue, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Hillsboro, 8/28)
|1
|52
|1
|Austin Kuhlenberg, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Francis Howell Central, 8/28)
|2
|51
|0
|Bryce Westerfeld, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles, 8/28)
|3
|51
|1
|Mikel Davis, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Hillsboro, 8/28)
|2
|50
|1
|David Richard, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Warrenton, 8/28)
|2
|42
|0
