Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Patrick Heitert, CBC (vs Marquette, 10/30)
|21-26-0
|366
|5
|Blake Micek, Lafayette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/30)
|16-27-0
|286
|4
|Alex Pipes, Francis Howell (vs Timberland, 10/30)
|9-15-0
|203
|3
|Trey Davis, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Lafayette, 10/30)
|8-19-2
|161
|1
|Gabe Serri, St. Dominic (vs St. Charles, 10/30)
|7-10-0
|122
|2
|AJ Raines, Timberland (vs Francis Howell, 10/30)
|6-13-1
|120
|2
|Beau Dolan, Ladue (vs Westminster, 10/30)
|9-16-0
|89
|1
|Jack Ahlbrand, Marquette (vs CBC, 10/30)
|3-17-2
|82
|1
|Ayden Robinson-Wayne, CBC (vs Marquette, 10/30)
|5-6-0
|63
|1
|Anthony Caldwell Jr., Marquette (vs CBC, 10/30)
|1-1-0
|61
|1
|Drew Breeze, Jefferson (vs St. Pius X, 10/30)
|5-8-1
|52
|0
|Booker Simmons, Francis Howell (vs Timberland, 10/30)
|3-5-0
|46
|1
|Will Apple, Affton (vs Sullivan, 10/30)
|1-6-1
|39
|0
|Kelly Welby, St. Dominic (vs St. Charles, 10/30)
|1-1-0
|25
|1
|Mikel Davis, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Lafayette, 10/30)
|1-1-0
|23
|0
|Charlie Wehrle, Ladue (vs Westminster, 10/30)
|6-6-0
|18
|0
|Clayton Riddle, Grandview (vs Cuba, 10/30)
|3-7-1
|18
|0
|Colin Smith, St. Pius X (vs Jefferson, 10/30)
|3-11-2
|15
|0
|Cole McKey, CBC (vs Marquette, 10/30)
|1-1-0
|13
|0
|Andrew Lenzen, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Lafayette, 10/30)
|1-1-0
|12
|0
Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Christopher Kreh, Marquette (vs CBC, 10/30)
|20
|207
|2
|Brock Inman, Fox (vs Vianney, 10/30)
|8
|176
|3
|Alonzo MacDonald, Borgia (vs Winfield, 10/30)
|10
|171
|3
|Jeffery Hughes, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Lafayette, 10/30)
|21
|123
|1
|Dylan Schnitzler, Jefferson (vs St. Pius X, 10/30)
|23
|123
|2
|Brady Hultman, Francis Howell (vs Timberland, 10/30)
|18
|121
|3
|Jayden Mitchell, Fox (vs Vianney, 10/30)
|14
|115
|1
|Josh Gibbs, Timberland (vs Francis Howell, 10/30)
|14
|88
|0
|Jackson Overton, St. Dominic (vs St. Charles, 10/30)
|6
|87
|2
|Jared Rhodes, Ladue (vs Westminster, 10/30)
|11
|78
|1
|Jordan Clay, CBC (vs Marquette, 10/30)
|13
|75
|0
|Patrick Heitert, CBC (vs Marquette, 10/30)
|6
|64
|2
|Sam Cross, St. Dominic (vs St. Charles, 10/30)
|7
|57
|1
|David Creath, Grandview (vs Cuba, 10/30)
|13
|57
|0
|Colby Ott, Jefferson (vs St. Pius X, 10/30)
|6
|53
|1
|Jahaud Thompson, Fox (vs Vianney, 10/30)
|3
|51
|1
|Dre Thomas, Ladue (vs Westminster, 10/30)
|7
|50
|0
|Nate Ruble, St. Pius X (vs Jefferson, 10/30)
|9
|48
|0
|Brayden Newbold, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Lafayette, 10/30)
|1
|46
|0
|Travon Kennedy, Timberland (vs Francis Howell, 10/30)
|4
|46
|0
Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Pernell Garner, Lafayette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/30)
|7
|167
|3
|Zach Hahn, CBC (vs Marquette, 10/30)
|7
|154
|2
|Jackson Hetzel, Francis Howell (vs Timberland, 10/30)
|4
|112
|2
|Dakotah Mayo, CBC (vs Marquette, 10/30)
|8
|96
|0
|Kenneth Hamilton, CBC (vs Marquette, 10/30)
|4
|93
|1
|Travis Reeves, Timberland (vs Francis Howell, 10/30)
|3
|91
|1
|Chevalier Brenson, CBC (vs Marquette, 10/30)
|7
|86
|3
|Mikel Davis, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Lafayette, 10/30)
|3
|85
|1
|Chance Woley, Marquette (vs CBC, 10/30)
|2
|72
|1
|Anthony Caldwell Jr., Marquette (vs CBC, 10/30)
|1
|66
|1
|Reid Weber, Francis Howell (vs Timberland, 10/30)
|4
|56
|0
|Cameron Whitt, St. Dominic (vs St. Charles, 10/30)
|2
|44
|0
|Colby Ott, Jefferson (vs St. Pius X, 10/30)
|3
|41
|0
|Terran Mitchell, Affton (vs Sullivan, 10/30)
|1
|39
|0
|Stewart Dove, Ladue (vs Westminster, 10/30)
|2
|38
|1
|Brett Norfleet, Francis Howell (vs Timberland, 10/30)
|1
|35
|0
|Ryan Schwendeman, St. Dominic (vs St. Charles, 10/30)
|2
|35
|0
|Andrew Lenzen, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Lafayette, 10/30)
|3
|34
|0
|Vincent Demarco, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Lafayette, 10/30)
|1
|30
|0
|Sam M'Pemba, Ladue (vs Westminster, 10/30)
|4
|28
|0
