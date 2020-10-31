 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Patrick Heitert, CBC (vs Marquette, 10/30)21-26-03665
Blake Micek, Lafayette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/30)16-27-02864
Alex Pipes, Francis Howell (vs Timberland, 10/30)9-15-02033
Trey Davis, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Lafayette, 10/30)8-19-21611
Gabe Serri, St. Dominic (vs St. Charles, 10/30)7-10-01222
AJ Raines, Timberland (vs Francis Howell, 10/30)6-13-11202
Beau Dolan, Ladue (vs Westminster, 10/30)9-16-0891
Jack Ahlbrand, Marquette (vs CBC, 10/30)3-17-2821
Ayden Robinson-Wayne, CBC (vs Marquette, 10/30)5-6-0631
Anthony Caldwell Jr., Marquette (vs CBC, 10/30)1-1-0611
Drew Breeze, Jefferson (vs St. Pius X, 10/30)5-8-1520
Booker Simmons, Francis Howell (vs Timberland, 10/30)3-5-0461
Will Apple, Affton (vs Sullivan, 10/30)1-6-1390
Kelly Welby, St. Dominic (vs St. Charles, 10/30)1-1-0251
Mikel Davis, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Lafayette, 10/30)1-1-0230
Charlie Wehrle, Ladue (vs Westminster, 10/30)6-6-0180
Clayton Riddle, Grandview (vs Cuba, 10/30)3-7-1180
Colin Smith, St. Pius X (vs Jefferson, 10/30)3-11-2150
Cole McKey, CBC (vs Marquette, 10/30)1-1-0130
Andrew Lenzen, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Lafayette, 10/30)1-1-0120

Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Christopher Kreh, Marquette (vs CBC, 10/30)202072
Brock Inman, Fox (vs Vianney, 10/30)81763
Alonzo MacDonald, Borgia (vs Winfield, 10/30)101713
Jeffery Hughes, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Lafayette, 10/30)211231
Dylan Schnitzler, Jefferson (vs St. Pius X, 10/30)231232
Brady Hultman, Francis Howell (vs Timberland, 10/30)181213
Jayden Mitchell, Fox (vs Vianney, 10/30)141151
Josh Gibbs, Timberland (vs Francis Howell, 10/30)14880
Jackson Overton, St. Dominic (vs St. Charles, 10/30)6872
Jared Rhodes, Ladue (vs Westminster, 10/30)11781
Jordan Clay, CBC (vs Marquette, 10/30)13750
Patrick Heitert, CBC (vs Marquette, 10/30)6642
Sam Cross, St. Dominic (vs St. Charles, 10/30)7571
David Creath, Grandview (vs Cuba, 10/30)13570
Colby Ott, Jefferson (vs St. Pius X, 10/30)6531
Jahaud Thompson, Fox (vs Vianney, 10/30)3511
Dre Thomas, Ladue (vs Westminster, 10/30)7500
Nate Ruble, St. Pius X (vs Jefferson, 10/30)9480
Brayden Newbold, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Lafayette, 10/30)1460
Travon Kennedy, Timberland (vs Francis Howell, 10/30)4460

Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Pernell Garner, Lafayette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/30)71673
Zach Hahn, CBC (vs Marquette, 10/30)71542
Jackson Hetzel, Francis Howell (vs Timberland, 10/30)41122
Dakotah Mayo, CBC (vs Marquette, 10/30)8960
Kenneth Hamilton, CBC (vs Marquette, 10/30)4931
Travis Reeves, Timberland (vs Francis Howell, 10/30)3911
Chevalier Brenson, CBC (vs Marquette, 10/30)7863
Mikel Davis, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Lafayette, 10/30)3851
Chance Woley, Marquette (vs CBC, 10/30)2721
Anthony Caldwell Jr., Marquette (vs CBC, 10/30)1661
Reid Weber, Francis Howell (vs Timberland, 10/30)4560
Cameron Whitt, St. Dominic (vs St. Charles, 10/30)2440
Colby Ott, Jefferson (vs St. Pius X, 10/30)3410
Terran Mitchell, Affton (vs Sullivan, 10/30)1390
Stewart Dove, Ladue (vs Westminster, 10/30)2381
Brett Norfleet, Francis Howell (vs Timberland, 10/30)1350
Ryan Schwendeman, St. Dominic (vs St. Charles, 10/30)2350
Andrew Lenzen, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Lafayette, 10/30)3340
Vincent Demarco, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Lafayette, 10/30)1300
Sam M'Pemba, Ladue (vs Westminster, 10/30)4280
