Best performances
Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Cooper Brown, Holt (vs Francis Howell Central, 10/16)18-24-03356
Blake Micek, Lafayette (vs Parkway Central, 10/16)29-34-03014
Kaden McMullen, O'Fallon Christian (vs Westminster, 10/16)15-21-02803
Mason Brown, Summit (vs Lindbergh, 10/16)7-17-02672
Duncan Cloniger, John Burroughs (vs Clayton, 10/17)14-21-02643
Gabe Serri, St. Dominic (vs MICDS, 10/16)18-35-12623
Harrison Wilmsen, Priory (vs Principia, 10/17)17-19-02435
Patrick Heitert, CBC (vs Vianney, 10/16)12-18-12253
Alex Pipes, Francis Howell (vs Timberland, 10/16)14-24-22253
Brendan Decker, Owensville (vs Lutheran South, 10/16)11-22-12074
Kannon Nesslage, Kirkwood (vs Ladue, 10/16)13-22-01982
Jordan Minter, Francis Howell North (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 10/16)12-22-31900
Luke Johnston, SLUH (vs De Smet, 10/16)15-41-01833
Owen Veltrop, Parkway South (vs Parkway North, 10/16)8-19-31782
Jack Newcomb, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 10/16)10-16-01743
Logan Slinkard, Lutheran South (vs Owensville, 10/16)12-20-11641
Tyler Lindemann, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Washington, 10/16)13-23-01613
Drew Breeze, Jefferson (vs Chaffee, 10/16)10-11-01542
Seth Marcione, De Smet (vs SLUH, 10/16)10-15-11522
Caron Spann, St. Mary's (vs Lutheran North, 10/16)12-27-11511

Best rushing performances (4+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Cole Ruble, Seckman (vs Park Hills Central, 10/16)434015
Logan Kopp, Lindbergh (vs Summit, 10/16)312843
Latterion West, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton, 10/16)362443
Quaran Williams, Parkway North (vs Parkway South, 10/16)242052
Christopher Kreh, Marquette (vs Oakville, 10/16)162015
Zach Collins, Troy Buchanan (vs Fort Zumwalt West, 10/16)301922
Jackson Willison, Thayer (vs St. Pius X, 10/16)251764
Jordan Clay, CBC (vs Vianney, 10/16)71752
Braden Botkin, Farmington (vs Festus, 10/16)361680
Ja'Marion Wayne, Parkway West (vs Webster Groves, 10/16)71441
AJ Snow, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton, 10/16)131332
Antwon Hayden, Duchesne (vs Winfield, 10/16)121320
Dylan Schnitzler, Jefferson (vs Chaffee, 10/16)111262
Jackson Overton, St. Dominic (vs MICDS, 10/16)171221
Malachi Chunn, John Burroughs (vs Clayton, 10/17)91212
Noah Kuehner, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Fort Zumwalt North, 10/16)101201
Cam Epps , Chaminade (vs Trinity, 10/16)131181
Seth Marcione, De Smet (vs SLUH, 10/16)111160
Alonzo MacDonald, Borgia (vs Hillsboro, 10/16)141152
Cole Johnson, Kirkwood (vs Ladue, 10/16)171151

Best receiving performances (2+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Colin Bunner, Holt (vs Francis Howell Central, 10/16)51683
Ryan Schwendeman, St. Dominic (vs MICDS, 10/16)101602
Kalin Black, O'Fallon Christian (vs Westminster, 10/16)61510
Chevalier Brenson, CBC (vs Vianney, 10/16)31472
William Lee, Kirkwood (vs Ladue, 10/16)41461
Caleb Merritt, John Burroughs (vs Clayton, 10/17)41362
Myles Kee, Priory (vs Principia, 10/17)91353
Kevin Coleman , St. Mary's (vs Lutheran North, 10/16)61171
Pernell Garner, Lafayette (vs Parkway Central, 10/16)101151
Derek Brandt, Owensville (vs Lutheran South, 10/16)61152
Drew Krobath, Summit (vs Lindbergh, 10/16)41121
Derrion Boyd, Parkway South (vs Parkway North, 10/16)31032
Jackson Smith, Holt (vs Francis Howell Central, 10/16)71021
Jackson Hetzel, Francis Howell (vs Timberland, 10/16)6962
Braedon Salter, Francis Howell North (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 10/16)3930
Bobby Merris, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 10/16)4932
Cole Buscher, Lutheran South (vs Owensville, 10/16)6901
Aidan Clancy, Lindbergh (vs Summit, 10/16)2870
James Jones, Webster Groves (vs Parkway West, 10/16)4851
Chris Brooks, SLUH (vs De Smet, 10/16)5842
