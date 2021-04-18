 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best performances

Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Robert Battle, East St. Louis (vs Belleville East, 4/16)16-21-13361
Kyle Athmer, Breese Central (vs Alton Marquette, 4/16)16-23-02965
Ty Michael, O'Fallon (vs Edwardsville, 4/16)21-35-02782
Chase Hanson, Mascoutah (vs Collinsville, 4/16)8-14-01962
Colin McLaren, Columbia (vs Wood River, 4/16)7-10-01813
Devin Wilkins, Triad (vs Highland, 4/16)7-13-01612
CJ Robinson, Dupo (vs Nokomis, 4/16)12-23-21291
Griffin Range, Freeburg (vs Salem, Illinois, 4/16)7-15-11221
Rick Smith, Althoff (vs Carbondale, 4/16)6-16-11120
Brent Wuebbles, Highland (vs Triad, 4/16)10-15-0571
Easton Lucht, Red Bud (vs Wesclin, 4/16)5-16-1510
Sam Wolff, Piasa Southwestern (vs Roxana, 4/16)5-8-1410
Aidan Morrow, Waterloo (vs Jerseyville, 4/16)5-10-0280
Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Wood River, 4/16)2-3-0131
Grant Hoffman, Althoff (vs Carbondale, 4/16)1-6-0110
Logan Stevens, Dupo (vs Nokomis, 4/16)1-1-050
Zane Timon, Mascoutah (vs Collinsville, 4/16)1-1-030

Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Sam Yager, Triad (vs Highland, 4/16)181651
Frank Ford, Red Bud (vs Wesclin, 4/16)151652
Lucas Stone, Freeburg (vs Salem, Illinois, 4/16)211653
Blake Funk, Piasa Southwestern (vs Roxana, 4/16)191602
Camden Biggs, Dupo (vs Nokomis, 4/16)241571
Gavin Day, Piasa Southwestern (vs Roxana, 4/16)281462
Griffin Range, Freeburg (vs Salem, Illinois, 4/16)201331
Nick Gantner, Red Bud (vs Wesclin, 4/16)71301
Chase Hanson, Mascoutah (vs Collinsville, 4/16)111091
DeAndre Lawrence, East St. Louis (vs Belleville East, 4/16)81043
Robert Battle, East St. Louis (vs Belleville East, 4/16)111020
Brent Wuebbles, Highland (vs Triad, 4/16)16890
Ty Michael, O'Fallon (vs Edwardsville, 4/16)16872
Kevin Brown, Mascoutah (vs Collinsville, 4/16)13762
Evan Davis, Waterloo (vs Jerseyville, 4/16)21721
CJ Lovell, O'Fallon (vs Edwardsville, 4/16)13700
Easton Lucht, Red Bud (vs Wesclin, 4/16)11691
Logan Chandler, Highland (vs Triad, 4/16)11632
Malik Nave, Althoff (vs Carbondale, 4/16)20610
Kyle McConachie, Columbia (vs Wood River, 4/16)10561

Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Luther Burden III, East St. Louis (vs Belleville East, 4/16)72311
Shane Becker, Breese Central (vs Alton Marquette, 4/16)111782
Londyn Little, Columbia (vs Wood River, 4/16)41622
Jalen Smith, O'Fallon (vs Edwardsville, 4/16)91551
Aidan Jones, Mascoutah (vs Collinsville, 4/16)41232
Latrell Bonner, O'Fallon (vs Edwardsville, 4/16)8902
Logan Stevens, Dupo (vs Nokomis, 4/16)6841
Eli Hoerner, Freeburg (vs Salem, Illinois, 4/16)4830
Stuart Johnson, Althoff (vs Carbondale, 4/16)4690
Sam Yager, Triad (vs Highland, 4/16)3670
Kenneth Cotton, East St. Louis (vs Belleville East, 4/16)3530
Quincy Hall, Mascoutah (vs Collinsville, 4/16)2480
Chase Lewis, Breese Central (vs Alton Marquette, 4/16)1481
Jacob Taylor, Dupo (vs Nokomis, 4/16)6450
Gino Riggar, Triad (vs Highland, 4/16)1431
Seth Becker, Breese Central (vs Alton Marquette, 4/16)1401
Cole Sandheinrich, Freeburg (vs Salem, Illinois, 4/16)3391
Grant Hoffman, Althoff (vs Carbondale, 4/16)2370
Kuron Parchmon, East St. Louis (vs Belleville East, 4/16)4370
Beau Carney, O'Fallon (vs Edwardsville, 4/16)3340
