Best performances

Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Marco Sansone, SLUH (vs CBC, 9/9)18-43-03254
Jack Masters, DuBourg (vs Affton, 9/9)20-27-12862
Carson Green, Centralia, Illinois (vs Mascoutah, 9/9)14-29-22801
Antwon McKay Jr., Cardinal Ritter (vs Duchesne, 9/9)11-18-02722
Dakarri Hollis, Lutheran North (vs Francis Howell, 9/8)24-32-22662
AJ Raines, Timberland (vs Vianney, 9/9)17-24-02624
Colt Michael, O'Fallon (vs Waubonsie Valley, 9/9)14-19-12606
Jack Behl, Lafayette (vs Riverview Gardens, 9/10)10-16-12554
Brent Wuebbels, Highland (vs Marion, 9/9)16-21-12333
Liam Hughes, Union (vs Sullivan, 9/9)14-23-12263
Charos Sutton, Troy Buchanan (vs Hannibal, 9/10)9-18-12072
Jayden Barnett, Ritenour (vs Ladue, 9/9)15-23-12051
Owen Merrell, Holt (vs Washington, 9/8)15-19-01992
James Hollins, Riverview Gardens (vs Lafayette, 9/10)12-24-11943
Casen Murphy, Park Hills Central (vs Potosi, 9/9)6-7-01912
Sam Boydston, Parkway North (vs McCluer, 9/10)13-17-21851
Byron McNair, Pattonville (vs Hazelwood West, 9/9)9-16-01812
Conner Martin, Winfield (vs Moberly, 9/9)15-32-41770
Gabe Dace, Sullivan (vs Union, 9/9)20-27-01762
Koen Zeltmann, Borgia (vs Strafford, 9/9)14-22-01712

Best rushing performances (8+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Evan Davis, Waterloo (vs Carbondale, 9/9)303002
Kevin Emmanuel, Eureka (vs Kirkwood, 9/9)352464
Chase Withrow, Jerseyville (vs Lincoln, Illinois, 9/9)342393
Jobe Smith, North County (vs De Soto, 9/9)142264
Da'Kion Phillips, Lift For Life (vs John Burroughs, 9/9)242254
Greyson Brewer, Piasa Southwestern (vs Litchfield, 9/9)192203
Deion Brown, Kirkwood (vs Eureka, 9/9)342152
Marvin Burks, Cardinal Ritter (vs Duchesne, 9/9)182003
Gerard Grewe, Priory (vs Lutheran South, 9/10)191761
Quaran Williams, Parkway North (vs McCluer, 9/10)111754
Damien Moore, Oakville (vs Webster Groves, 9/9)151712
La'Ron Eason, Parkway South (vs Mehlville, 9/9)131692
Dylan Stevens, Fox (vs Lindbergh, 9/9)101692
Conner Coffey, Hermann (vs St. James, 9/9)121691
Marquise Williams, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs North Point, 9/8)161482
Cole Ruble, Seckman (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 9/9)121463
Aidan Hernandez, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 9/9)141411
Blaze Helton, Hillsboro, Illinois (vs Carlinville, 9/9)241382
Christopher Hall, Francis Howell North (vs St. Charles, 9/9)131371
Kyle Nunn, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Hillsboro, 9/9)291330

Best receiving performances (3+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
DeAndre Rush Jr., Pattonville (vs Hazelwood West, 9/9)72292
Vance Gross, Lutheran North (vs Francis Howell, 9/8)151791
Ty Williams, Holt (vs Washington, 9/8)101682
Derrick Smith Jr., Ritenour (vs Ladue, 9/9)51411
Jeremiah McClellan, CBC (vs SLUH, 9/9)51402
Amir Johnson, Centralia, Illinois (vs Mascoutah, 9/9)41321
Cade Altadonna, Highland (vs Marion, 9/9)71260
Ryan Boyd, Cardinal Ritter (vs Duchesne, 9/9)31211
Ryan Wingo, SLUH (vs CBC, 9/9)61192
Dennis Able, Riverview Gardens (vs Lafayette, 9/10)41193
Jack Parent, Priory (vs Lutheran South, 9/10)41192
Jayvon Sanders, DuBourg (vs Affton, 9/9)91180
Fredrick Moore, Cardinal Ritter (vs Duchesne, 9/9)41151
Hayden Burke, Union (vs Sullivan, 9/9)61152
Wes Knuckles, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Seckman, 9/9)61130
Jalen Smith, O'Fallon (vs Waubonsie Valley, 9/9)61112
Joseph Harris, SLUH (vs CBC, 9/9)61081
Exavier Zeilman, Belleville West (vs DeKalb, Illinois, 9/9)71050
Lebron Mathews, Troy Buchanan (vs Hannibal, 9/10)31021
Kyle Turnbull, Winfield (vs Moberly, 9/9)6970
