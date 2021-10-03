Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Bryce Revermann, Mater Dei (vs Du Quoin, 10/1)
|20-22-0
|331
|4
|Bryce Westerfeld, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles West, 10/1)
|15-29-0
|274
|1
|Luke Johnston, SLUH (vs Lift For Life, 10/1)
|16-20-2
|262
|2
|Reagan Andrew, MICDS (vs Lutheran North, 10/1)
|12-15-0
|260
|2
|Brendan Decker, Owensville (vs Pacific, 10/1)
|14-19-0
|260
|3
|Jackson Dearing, Herculaneum (vs Grandview, 10/1)
|21-37-1
|258
|2
|Evan Noelle, Marion (vs Althoff, 10/1)
|9-17-1
|225
|3
|Jack Ahlbrand, Marquette (vs Lafayette, 10/1)
|14-22-2
|207
|2
|Brent Wuebbels, Highland (vs Civic Memorial, 10/1)
|15-23-0
|206
|1
|Jett Bridges, Park Hills Central (vs Ste. Genevieve, 10/1)
|13-16-0
|189
|1
|Payton Hoker, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Francis Howell North, 10/1)
|13-18-0
|188
|2
|LaVonta Clerk, Soldan (vs Confluence, 10/2)
|8-12-0
|180
|3
|Landon Funderburg, Freeburg (vs Roxana, 10/1)
|8-13-0
|178
|1
|Owen Norman, Lindbergh (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/1)
|11-19-0
|169
|0
|Josh Baker-Mays, Duchesne (vs Borgia, 10/1)
|12-12-0
|163
|4
|Brandon Keen, Lafayette (vs Marquette, 10/1)
|8-18-1
|159
|1
|Wade Ellison, Winfield (vs St. Charles, 10/1)
|14-23-0
|157
|3
|Kelly Welby, St. Dominic (vs St. Mary's, 10/1)
|15-23-0
|156
|1
|Brian Brown, Lutheran North (vs MICDS, 10/1)
|9-15-2
|136
|2
|Patrick Heitert, CBC (vs St. Thomas Aquinas (Kan.), 10/1)
|7-13-1
|135
|1
Best rushing performances (4+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Makai Parton, Pacific (vs Owensville, 10/1)
|36
|259
|3
|Jaylin Carson, Lutheran North (vs MICDS, 10/1)
|14
|222
|2
|Dierre Hill, Vashon (vs Affton, 10/1)
|15
|219
|1
|William Lufiau, Chaminade (vs Vianney, 10/1)
|15
|218
|6
|Cole Ruble, Seckman (vs Ladue, 10/1)
|34
|217
|3
|Luke Meyer, Pacific (vs Owensville, 10/1)
|21
|211
|3
|John Clay, Brentwood (vs Principia, 10/1)
|12
|195
|5
|Hasaan Cody, Jennings (vs Normandy, 10/2)
|12
|187
|4
|Jobe Smith, North County (vs Festus, 10/1)
|23
|175
|4
|Chase Hanson, Mascoutah (vs Triad, 10/1)
|18
|172
|3
|Aidan Hernandez, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt West, 10/1)
|12
|170
|1
|Dayshawn Welch, Park Hills Central (vs Ste. Genevieve, 10/1)
|20
|166
|1
|Jack McFarlane, Waterloo (vs Jerseyville, 10/1)
|7
|155
|2
|Jamond Mathis, Duchesne (vs Borgia, 10/1)
|10
|150
|1
|Tyrone Martin, East St. Louis (vs Belleville West, 10/2)
|13
|147
|3
|Payton Brown, Hillsboro (vs Windsor (Imperial), 10/1)
|8
|140
|2
|Steven Hall, MICDS (vs Lutheran North, 10/1)
|21
|138
|4
|Jake Hnilo, Lindbergh (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/1)
|17
|136
|2
|Lukas Shrum, Marion (vs Althoff, 10/1)
|12
|132
|1
|Kyle McConachie, Columbia (vs Wood River, 10/1)
|18
|127
|3
Best receiving performances (2+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Derek Brandt, Owensville (vs Pacific, 10/1)
|8
|139
|2
|Venson Newsom, Marion (vs Althoff, 10/1)
|4
|137
|3
|Eli Hoerner, Freeburg (vs Roxana, 10/1)
|5
|137
|1
|Cameron Haag, Mater Dei (vs Du Quoin, 10/1)
|8
|134
|2
|Chris Brooks, SLUH (vs Lift For Life, 10/1)
|6
|121
|0
|Ricky Washington, Soldan (vs Confluence, 10/2)
|3
|109
|1
|PJ Behan, MICDS (vs Lutheran North, 10/1)
|4
|106
|1
|Trey Gerdes, Mater Dei (vs Du Quoin, 10/1)
|3
|103
|2
|DJ Johnson, Herculaneum (vs Grandview, 10/1)
|11
|102
|1
|Jason Williams, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles West, 10/1)
|7
|98
|0
|Gavin Marsh, Marquette (vs Lafayette, 10/1)
|7
|97
|1
|Ethan Kissell, Duchesne (vs Borgia, 10/1)
|4
|93
|1
|Winston Moore, MICDS (vs Lutheran North, 10/1)
|4
|91
|1
|Jeremiah McClellan, CBC (vs St. Thomas Aquinas (Kan.), 10/1)
|2
|89
|1
|Jobe Bryant, Park Hills Central (vs Ste. Genevieve, 10/1)
|4
|89
|1
|Ja'Marion Wayne, Parkway West (vs McCluer North, 10/2)
|4
|89
|4
|Darrion Lewis, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles West, 10/1)
|3
|88
|0
|Brett Holcomb, Freeburg (vs Roxana, 10/1)
|3
|86
|1
|Ryan Wingo, SLUH (vs Lift For Life, 10/1)
|4
|81
|2
|Brode Lewis, Highland (vs Civic Memorial, 10/1)
|5
|80
|0