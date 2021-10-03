 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Bryce Revermann, Mater Dei (vs Du Quoin, 10/1)20-22-03314
Bryce Westerfeld, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles West, 10/1)15-29-02741
Luke Johnston, SLUH (vs Lift For Life, 10/1)16-20-22622
Reagan Andrew, MICDS (vs Lutheran North, 10/1)12-15-02602
Brendan Decker, Owensville (vs Pacific, 10/1)14-19-02603
Jackson Dearing, Herculaneum (vs Grandview, 10/1)21-37-12582
Evan Noelle, Marion (vs Althoff, 10/1)9-17-12253
Jack Ahlbrand, Marquette (vs Lafayette, 10/1)14-22-22072
Brent Wuebbels, Highland (vs Civic Memorial, 10/1)15-23-02061
Jett Bridges, Park Hills Central (vs Ste. Genevieve, 10/1)13-16-01891
Payton Hoker, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Francis Howell North, 10/1)13-18-01882
LaVonta Clerk, Soldan (vs Confluence, 10/2)8-12-01803
Landon Funderburg, Freeburg (vs Roxana, 10/1)8-13-01781
Owen Norman, Lindbergh (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/1)11-19-01690
Josh Baker-Mays, Duchesne (vs Borgia, 10/1)12-12-01634
Brandon Keen, Lafayette (vs Marquette, 10/1)8-18-11591
Wade Ellison, Winfield (vs St. Charles, 10/1)14-23-01573
Kelly Welby, St. Dominic (vs St. Mary's, 10/1)15-23-01561
Brian Brown, Lutheran North (vs MICDS, 10/1)9-15-21362
Patrick Heitert, CBC (vs St. Thomas Aquinas (Kan.), 10/1)7-13-11351

Best rushing performances (4+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Makai Parton, Pacific (vs Owensville, 10/1)362593
Jaylin Carson, Lutheran North (vs MICDS, 10/1)142222
Dierre Hill, Vashon (vs Affton, 10/1)152191
William Lufiau, Chaminade (vs Vianney, 10/1)152186
Cole Ruble, Seckman (vs Ladue, 10/1)342173
Luke Meyer, Pacific (vs Owensville, 10/1)212113
John Clay, Brentwood (vs Principia, 10/1)121955
Hasaan Cody, Jennings (vs Normandy, 10/2)121874
Jobe Smith, North County (vs Festus, 10/1)231754
Chase Hanson, Mascoutah (vs Triad, 10/1)181723
Aidan Hernandez, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt West, 10/1)121701
Dayshawn Welch, Park Hills Central (vs Ste. Genevieve, 10/1)201661
Jack McFarlane, Waterloo (vs Jerseyville, 10/1)71552
Jamond Mathis, Duchesne (vs Borgia, 10/1)101501
Tyrone Martin, East St. Louis (vs Belleville West, 10/2)131473
Payton Brown, Hillsboro (vs Windsor (Imperial), 10/1)81402
Steven Hall, MICDS (vs Lutheran North, 10/1)211384
Jake Hnilo, Lindbergh (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/1)171362
Lukas Shrum, Marion (vs Althoff, 10/1)121321
Kyle McConachie, Columbia (vs Wood River, 10/1)181273

Best receiving performances (2+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Derek Brandt, Owensville (vs Pacific, 10/1)81392
Venson Newsom, Marion (vs Althoff, 10/1)41373
Eli Hoerner, Freeburg (vs Roxana, 10/1)51371
Cameron Haag, Mater Dei (vs Du Quoin, 10/1)81342
Chris Brooks, SLUH (vs Lift For Life, 10/1)61210
Ricky Washington, Soldan (vs Confluence, 10/2)31091
PJ Behan, MICDS (vs Lutheran North, 10/1)41061
Trey Gerdes, Mater Dei (vs Du Quoin, 10/1)31032
DJ Johnson, Herculaneum (vs Grandview, 10/1)111021
Jason Williams, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles West, 10/1)7980
Gavin Marsh, Marquette (vs Lafayette, 10/1)7971
Ethan Kissell, Duchesne (vs Borgia, 10/1)4931
Winston Moore, MICDS (vs Lutheran North, 10/1)4911
Jeremiah McClellan, CBC (vs St. Thomas Aquinas (Kan.), 10/1)2891
Jobe Bryant, Park Hills Central (vs Ste. Genevieve, 10/1)4891
Ja'Marion Wayne, Parkway West (vs McCluer North, 10/2)4894
Darrion Lewis, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles West, 10/1)3880
Brett Holcomb, Freeburg (vs Roxana, 10/1)3861
Ryan Wingo, SLUH (vs Lift For Life, 10/1)4812
Brode Lewis, Highland (vs Civic Memorial, 10/1)5800
