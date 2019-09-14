Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Cam'Ron McCoy, St. Mary's (vs Normandy, 9/13)
|17-24-0
|365
|5
|Mekhi Hagens, Cardinal Ritter (vs St. Dominic, 9/13)
|21-28-0
|362
|6
|Tyler Macon, East St. Louis (vs Neuqua Valley, 9/13)
|14-17-0
|332
|3
|Brady Cook, Chaminade (vs CBC, 9/12)
|26-44-3
|328
|3
|Kannon Nesslage, Kirkwood (vs Marquette, 9/13)
|22-32-1
|327
|3
|Briar Fischer, De Soto (vs Windsor (Imperial), 9/13)
|18-30-0
|293
|1
|Nic Horner, Columbia (vs Salem, Illinois, 9/13)
|11-19-0
|291
|2
|Reed Braundmeier, Mater Dei (vs Althoff, 9/13)
|15-23-0
|209
|3
|Jayden Birkner, Red Bud (vs Carlyle, 9/13)
|9-13-0
|201
|2
|Gavin Huffman, Roxana (vs Hillsboro, Illinois, 9/13)
|5-15-1
|188
|1
|Devon Ross, Mascoutah (vs Centralia, Illinois, 9/13)
|7-10-1
|180
|2
|Ethan Coy, Herculaneum (vs Jefferson, 9/13)
|11-17-1
|177
|1
|Derek Williams, Windsor (Imperial) (vs De Soto, 9/13)
|12-22-2
|168
|1
|Mitchell DeGuentz, Duchesne (vs St. Charles, 9/13)
|16-21-1
|158
|1
|Ayden Robinson-Wayne, CBC (vs Chaminade, 9/12)
|13-19-0
|145
|1
|Brock Inman, Fox (vs Summit, 9/13)
|3-7-0
|114
|2
|Cairo Payne, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Parkway Central, 9/13)
|8-9-0
|113
|2
|Logan Williams, Pattonville (vs Parkway North, 9/13)
|9-13-0
|100
|0
|Trey Davis, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Riverview Gardens, 9/13)
|5-7-0
|100
|0
|Ty Michael, O'Fallon (vs Francis Howell Central, 9/13)
|7-16-0
|94
|1
Best rushing performances (2+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Devin Wills, Mascoutah (vs Centralia, Illinois, 9/13)
|32
|354
|4
|Mason Blakemore, O'Fallon (vs Francis Howell Central, 9/13)
|37
|286
|3
|Ayden Robinson-Wayne, CBC (vs Chaminade, 9/12)
|15
|270
|3
|Christopher Kreh, Marquette (vs Kirkwood, 9/13)
|36
|246
|4
|Jayden Rystrom, Festus (vs North County, 9/13)
|14
|228
|4
|Jack Robinson, Festus (vs North County, 9/13)
|26
|228
|4
|Dominic Flint, St. Charles West (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 9/13)
|9
|208
|2
|Howard James, Principia (vs Crystal City, 9/12)
|12
|200
|4
|Michael Ilch, Roxana (vs Hillsboro, Illinois, 9/13)
|12
|192
|2
|Logan Chandler, Highland (vs Marion, 9/13)
|28
|191
|3
|Gideon Niboh, Francis Howell (vs Granite City, 9/13)
|10
|166
|3
|Jordan Clay, CBC (vs Chaminade, 9/12)
|12
|160
|2
|Brock Inman, Fox (vs Summit, 9/13)
|14
|156
|1
|Jamesen Reese, St. Charles West (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 9/13)
|9
|143
|1
|Dylan Duncan, Jefferson (vs Herculaneum, 9/13)
|21
|136
|1
|Bill Jackson, Cardinal Ritter (vs St. Dominic, 9/13)
|14
|121
|0
|Zach Napovanice, Mater Dei (vs Althoff, 9/13)
|21
|118
|2
|DaMonta Witherspoon, East St. Louis (vs Neuqua Valley, 9/13)
|23
|116
|2
|Derrick Baker, Affton (vs Parkway West, 9/13)
|19
|106
|1
|Carter Quinn, Jerseyville (vs Effingham, 9/13)
|12
|102
|1
Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Dominic Lovett, East St. Louis (vs Neuqua Valley, 9/13)
|8
|203
|2
|Kevin Coleman , St. Mary's (vs Normandy, 9/13)
|7
|178
|2
|Luther Burden III, Cardinal Ritter (vs St. Dominic, 9/13)
|8
|165
|3
|Zach Napovanice, Mater Dei (vs Althoff, 9/13)
|9
|152
|2
|Elijah Griffin, Chaminade (vs CBC, 9/12)
|8
|135
|1
|Jackson Fortner, Kirkwood (vs Marquette, 9/13)
|8
|132
|1
|Parker Van Dorn, Red Bud (vs Carlyle, 9/13)
|6
|130
|2
|Londyn Little, Columbia (vs Salem, Illinois, 9/13)
|4
|128
|1
|Parris White, Roxana (vs Hillsboro, Illinois, 9/13)
|4
|122
|0
|Ethan Phillips, Fox (vs Summit, 9/13)
|2
|104
|2
|Timmy Muxo, St. Mary's (vs Normandy, 9/13)
|2
|101
|1
|Luke Teague, Herculaneum (vs Jefferson, 9/13)
|4
|99
|0
|Ethan Reissing, De Soto (vs Windsor (Imperial), 9/13)
|4
|94
|0
|Parker Florea, Francis Howell (vs Granite City, 9/13)
|3
|93
|1
|Chase Hendricks, St. Mary's (vs Normandy, 9/13)
|7
|90
|2
|Kameren Brooks, De Soto (vs Windsor (Imperial), 9/13)
|6
|85
|0
|Devin Wills, Mascoutah (vs Centralia, Illinois, 9/13)
|2
|77
|1
|Keavion Long, Cardinal Ritter (vs St. Dominic, 9/13)
|5
|74
|0
|Amorion Oliphant, Duchesne (vs St. Charles, 9/13)
|7
|73
|1
|Tyler Ruder, Herculaneum (vs Jefferson, 9/13)
|6
|71
|1