Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Cam'Ron McCoy, St. Mary's (vs Normandy, 9/13)17-24-03655
Mekhi Hagens, Cardinal Ritter (vs St. Dominic, 9/13)21-28-03626
Tyler Macon, East St. Louis (vs Neuqua Valley, 9/13)14-17-03323
Brady Cook, Chaminade (vs CBC, 9/12)26-44-33283
Kannon Nesslage, Kirkwood (vs Marquette, 9/13)22-32-13273
Briar Fischer, De Soto (vs Windsor (Imperial), 9/13)18-30-02931
Nic Horner, Columbia (vs Salem, Illinois, 9/13)11-19-02912
Reed Braundmeier, Mater Dei (vs Althoff, 9/13)15-23-02093
Jayden Birkner, Red Bud (vs Carlyle, 9/13)9-13-02012
Gavin Huffman, Roxana (vs Hillsboro, Illinois, 9/13)5-15-11881
Devon Ross, Mascoutah (vs Centralia, Illinois, 9/13)7-10-11802
Ethan Coy, Herculaneum (vs Jefferson, 9/13)11-17-11771
Derek Williams, Windsor (Imperial) (vs De Soto, 9/13)12-22-21681
Mitchell DeGuentz, Duchesne (vs St. Charles, 9/13)16-21-11581
Ayden Robinson-Wayne, CBC (vs Chaminade, 9/12)13-19-01451
Brock Inman, Fox (vs Summit, 9/13)3-7-01142
Cairo Payne, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Parkway Central, 9/13)8-9-01132
Logan Williams, Pattonville (vs Parkway North, 9/13)9-13-01000
Trey Davis, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Riverview Gardens, 9/13)5-7-01000
Ty Michael, O'Fallon (vs Francis Howell Central, 9/13)7-16-0941

Best rushing performances (2+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Devin Wills, Mascoutah (vs Centralia, Illinois, 9/13)323544
Mason Blakemore, O'Fallon (vs Francis Howell Central, 9/13)372863
Ayden Robinson-Wayne, CBC (vs Chaminade, 9/12)152703
Christopher Kreh, Marquette (vs Kirkwood, 9/13)362464
Jayden Rystrom, Festus (vs North County, 9/13)142284
Jack Robinson, Festus (vs North County, 9/13)262284
Dominic Flint, St. Charles West (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 9/13)92082
Howard James, Principia (vs Crystal City, 9/12)122004
Michael Ilch, Roxana (vs Hillsboro, Illinois, 9/13)121922
Logan Chandler, Highland (vs Marion, 9/13)281913
Gideon Niboh, Francis Howell (vs Granite City, 9/13)101663
Jordan Clay, CBC (vs Chaminade, 9/12)121602
Brock Inman, Fox (vs Summit, 9/13)141561
Jamesen Reese, St. Charles West (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 9/13)91431
Dylan Duncan, Jefferson (vs Herculaneum, 9/13)211361
Bill Jackson, Cardinal Ritter (vs St. Dominic, 9/13)141210
Zach Napovanice, Mater Dei (vs Althoff, 9/13)211182
DaMonta Witherspoon, East St. Louis (vs Neuqua Valley, 9/13)231162
Derrick Baker, Affton (vs Parkway West, 9/13)191061
Carter Quinn, Jerseyville (vs Effingham, 9/13)121021

Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Dominic Lovett, East St. Louis (vs Neuqua Valley, 9/13)82032
Kevin Coleman , St. Mary's (vs Normandy, 9/13)71782
Luther Burden III, Cardinal Ritter (vs St. Dominic, 9/13)81653
Zach Napovanice, Mater Dei (vs Althoff, 9/13)91522
Elijah Griffin, Chaminade (vs CBC, 9/12)81351
Jackson Fortner, Kirkwood (vs Marquette, 9/13)81321
Parker Van Dorn, Red Bud (vs Carlyle, 9/13)61302
Londyn Little, Columbia (vs Salem, Illinois, 9/13)41281
Parris White, Roxana (vs Hillsboro, Illinois, 9/13)41220
Ethan Phillips, Fox (vs Summit, 9/13)21042
Timmy Muxo, St. Mary's (vs Normandy, 9/13)21011
Luke Teague, Herculaneum (vs Jefferson, 9/13)4990
Ethan Reissing, De Soto (vs Windsor (Imperial), 9/13)4940
Parker Florea, Francis Howell (vs Granite City, 9/13)3931
Chase Hendricks, St. Mary's (vs Normandy, 9/13)7902
Kameren Brooks, De Soto (vs Windsor (Imperial), 9/13)6850
Devin Wills, Mascoutah (vs Centralia, Illinois, 9/13)2771
Keavion Long, Cardinal Ritter (vs St. Dominic, 9/13)5740
Amorion Oliphant, Duchesne (vs St. Charles, 9/13)7731
Tyler Ruder, Herculaneum (vs Jefferson, 9/13)6711

