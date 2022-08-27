Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Zane Timon, Mascoutah (vs Columbia, 8/26)
|12-18-0
|219
|2
|Jack Ahlbrand, Marquette (vs Lafayette, 8/26)
|10-24-2
|205
|1
|Braylon Grayson, Althoff (vs John Burroughs, 8/26)
|14-21-1
|190
|1
|Connor Freeze, Breese Central (vs Wesclin, 8/26)
|12-22-1
|172
|2
|Drake Faust, Chaminade (vs Lindbergh, 8/26)
|10-19-2
|161
|1
|Marco Sansone, SLUH (vs St. Mary's, 8/26)
|14-0-2
|157
|1
|Kristopher Hanson, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Sullivan, 8/26)
|14-39-1
|133
|1
|Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Mascoutah, 8/26)
|11-19-1
|132
|2
|Antonio Muyco, Affton (vs Lutheran South, 8/26)
|4-11-0
|129
|2
|Max Lynch, Pana (vs Vandalia, 8/26)
|13-25-0
|122
|0
|Ethan Ritter, Brentwood (vs St. Pius X, 8/26)
|6-10-1
|121
|1
|Dakarri Hollis, Lutheran North (vs Hazelwood Central, 8/26)
|8-16-3
|119
|1
|Omar Hopkins, Kirkwood (vs Vashon, 8/26)
|6-13-0
|114
|1
|Jason Wiley, CBC (vs Milton, Ga., 8/26)
|5-10-0
|94
|1
|Rex Reels, Carlinville (vs Virden North Mac, 8/26)
|11-20-0
|94
|0
|Aidan Morrow, Waterloo (vs Mater Dei, 8/26)
|6-14-0
|90
|0
|Kaden Brown, Virden North Mac (vs Carlinville, 8/26)
|3-5-1
|90
|1
|Trenton Zeeb, Mater Dei (vs Waterloo, 8/26)
|12-24-0
|85
|0
|Cole McKey, CBC (vs Milton, Ga., 8/26)
|8-16-1
|79
|1
|Connor O'Neal, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Francis Howell, 8/26)
|3-13-2
|78
|0
Best rushing performances (2+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Quaran Williams, Parkway North (vs Hazelwood East, 8/26)
|14
|213
|0
|Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Mascoutah, 8/26)
|21
|145
|2
|Ralph Dixon, CBC (vs Milton, Ga., 8/26)
|12
|139
|1
|Connor Griebenow, Marquette (vs Lafayette, 8/26)
|23
|134
|1
|Nick Gantner, Red Bud (vs Pinckneyville, 8/26)
|12
|134
|2
|Kaden Brown, Virden North Mac (vs Carlinville, 8/26)
|13
|134
|1
|Madden Irving , Chaminade (vs Lindbergh, 8/26)
|23
|132
|0
|Dylan Van, CBC (vs Milton, Ga., 8/26)
|16
|130
|2
|Reed Lewis, Virden North Mac (vs Carlinville, 8/26)
|14
|130
|1
|Jake Hnilo, Lindbergh (vs Chaminade, 8/26)
|23
|126
|2
|Greyson Brewer, Piasa Southwestern (vs Staunton, 8/26)
|19
|122
|1
|Malik Nave, Althoff (vs John Burroughs, 8/26)
|22
|120
|2
|Ricky Dixon, Lutheran North (vs Hazelwood Central, 8/26)
|19
|119
|1
|Deion Brown, Kirkwood (vs Vashon, 8/26)
|23
|119
|3
|Austin Haas, Warrenton (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 8/26)
|23
|119
|0
|Gavin Baldwin, Red Bud (vs Pinckneyville, 8/26)
|9
|110
|2
|Zane Timon, Mascoutah (vs Columbia, 8/26)
|9
|107
|2
|Steven Hall, MICDS (vs Harrisonville, 8/26)
|11
|107
|3
|Koby Osterhage, Waterloo (vs Mater Dei, 8/26)
|7
|104
|1
|Connor O'Neal, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Francis Howell, 8/26)
|26
|102
|0
Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Gavin Marsh, Marquette (vs Lafayette, 8/26)
|7
|138
|1
|Jeremiah McClellan, CBC (vs Milton, Ga., 8/26)
|5
|130
|2
|Braden Revermann, Breese Central (vs Wesclin, 8/26)
|7
|130
|2
|Derek Fields Jr, Chaminade (vs Lindbergh, 8/26)
|5
|128
|1
|Allen Middleton, Mascoutah (vs Columbia, 8/26)
|7
|115
|1
|Tyler Macon, Kirkwood (vs Vashon, 8/26)
|6
|114
|1
|Lucious Dones, Althoff (vs John Burroughs, 8/26)
|6
|102
|0
|Ronnie Willenbrink, Affton (vs Lutheran South, 8/26)
|2
|97
|1
|Quincy Hall, Mascoutah (vs Columbia, 8/26)
|4
|89
|1
|Vintez Moss, Pattonville (vs Ritenour, 8/26)
|3
|87
|0
|Nick Phillips, Brentwood (vs St. Pius X, 8/26)
|4
|86
|0
|Haden Stark, Pana (vs Vandalia, 8/26)
|9
|84
|0
|Wes Knuckles, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Sullivan, 8/26)
|8
|77
|0
|Tyree Bonnett, Marquette (vs Lafayette, 8/26)
|3
|67
|0
|Evan Dressel, Red Bud (vs Pinckneyville, 8/26)
|1
|60
|1
|Brayden Miller, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Francis Howell, 8/26)
|2
|59
|0
|Zyan Royal, Parkway North (vs Hazelwood East, 8/26)
|5
|58
|0
|Nick Janik, Columbia (vs Mascoutah, 8/26)
|3
|58
|1
|Joe June, Virden North Mac (vs Carlinville, 8/26)
|1
|57
|1
|Jonathan Van Hook, Lutheran North (vs Hazelwood Central, 8/26)
|2
|54
|0