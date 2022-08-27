 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best performances

Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Zane Timon, Mascoutah (vs Columbia, 8/26)12-18-02192
Jack Ahlbrand, Marquette (vs Lafayette, 8/26)10-24-22051
Braylon Grayson, Althoff (vs John Burroughs, 8/26)14-21-11901
Connor Freeze, Breese Central (vs Wesclin, 8/26)12-22-11722
Drake Faust, Chaminade (vs Lindbergh, 8/26)10-19-21611
Marco Sansone, SLUH (vs St. Mary's, 8/26)14-0-21571
Kristopher Hanson, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Sullivan, 8/26)14-39-11331
Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Mascoutah, 8/26)11-19-11322
Antonio Muyco, Affton (vs Lutheran South, 8/26)4-11-01292
Max Lynch, Pana (vs Vandalia, 8/26)13-25-01220
Ethan Ritter, Brentwood (vs St. Pius X, 8/26)6-10-11211
Dakarri Hollis, Lutheran North (vs Hazelwood Central, 8/26)8-16-31191
Omar Hopkins, Kirkwood (vs Vashon, 8/26)6-13-01141
Jason Wiley, CBC (vs Milton, Ga., 8/26)5-10-0941
Rex Reels, Carlinville (vs Virden North Mac, 8/26)11-20-0940
Aidan Morrow, Waterloo (vs Mater Dei, 8/26)6-14-0900
Kaden Brown, Virden North Mac (vs Carlinville, 8/26)3-5-1901
Trenton Zeeb, Mater Dei (vs Waterloo, 8/26)12-24-0850
Cole McKey, CBC (vs Milton, Ga., 8/26)8-16-1791
Connor O'Neal, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Francis Howell, 8/26)3-13-2780

Best rushing performances (2+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Quaran Williams, Parkway North (vs Hazelwood East, 8/26)142130
Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Mascoutah, 8/26)211452
Ralph Dixon, CBC (vs Milton, Ga., 8/26)121391
Connor Griebenow, Marquette (vs Lafayette, 8/26)231341
Nick Gantner, Red Bud (vs Pinckneyville, 8/26)121342
Kaden Brown, Virden North Mac (vs Carlinville, 8/26)131341
Madden Irving , Chaminade (vs Lindbergh, 8/26)231320
Dylan Van, CBC (vs Milton, Ga., 8/26)161302
Reed Lewis, Virden North Mac (vs Carlinville, 8/26)141301
Jake Hnilo, Lindbergh (vs Chaminade, 8/26)231262
Greyson Brewer, Piasa Southwestern (vs Staunton, 8/26)191221
Malik Nave, Althoff (vs John Burroughs, 8/26)221202
Ricky Dixon, Lutheran North (vs Hazelwood Central, 8/26)191191
Deion Brown, Kirkwood (vs Vashon, 8/26)231193
Austin Haas, Warrenton (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 8/26)231190
Gavin Baldwin, Red Bud (vs Pinckneyville, 8/26)91102
Zane Timon, Mascoutah (vs Columbia, 8/26)91072
Steven Hall, MICDS (vs Harrisonville, 8/26)111073
Koby Osterhage, Waterloo (vs Mater Dei, 8/26)71041
Connor O'Neal, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Francis Howell, 8/26)261020

Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Gavin Marsh, Marquette (vs Lafayette, 8/26)71381
Jeremiah McClellan, CBC (vs Milton, Ga., 8/26)51302
Braden Revermann, Breese Central (vs Wesclin, 8/26)71302
Derek Fields Jr, Chaminade (vs Lindbergh, 8/26)51281
Allen Middleton, Mascoutah (vs Columbia, 8/26)71151
Tyler Macon, Kirkwood (vs Vashon, 8/26)61141
Lucious Dones, Althoff (vs John Burroughs, 8/26)61020
Ronnie Willenbrink, Affton (vs Lutheran South, 8/26)2971
Quincy Hall, Mascoutah (vs Columbia, 8/26)4891
Vintez Moss, Pattonville (vs Ritenour, 8/26)3870
Nick Phillips, Brentwood (vs St. Pius X, 8/26)4860
Haden Stark, Pana (vs Vandalia, 8/26)9840
Wes Knuckles, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Sullivan, 8/26)8770
Tyree Bonnett, Marquette (vs Lafayette, 8/26)3670
Evan Dressel, Red Bud (vs Pinckneyville, 8/26)1601
Brayden Miller, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Francis Howell, 8/26)2590
Zyan Royal, Parkway North (vs Hazelwood East, 8/26)5580
Nick Janik, Columbia (vs Mascoutah, 8/26)3581
Joe June, Virden North Mac (vs Carlinville, 8/26)1571
Jonathan Van Hook, Lutheran North (vs Hazelwood Central, 8/26)2540
