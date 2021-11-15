Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Caron Spann, St. Mary's (vs Valle Catholic, 11/12)
|11-11-0
|358
|6
|Robert Battle, East St. Louis (vs Lemont, 11/13)
|15-24-1
|344
|4
|Jett Bridges, Park Hills Central (vs Kennett, 11/12)
|16-23-0
|341
|4
|Avion Bass, Lift For Life (vs New Madrid County Central, 11/12)
|14-20-1
|277
|0
|Landon Funderburg, Freeburg (vs Rochester, 11/13)
|23-43-1
|254
|2
|Bryce Revermann, Mater Dei (vs Decatur St. Teresa, 11/13)
|19-36-0
|243
|2
|Patrick Heitert, CBC (vs SLUH, 11/12)
|14-24-1
|196
|3
|Reagan Andrew, MICDS (vs Parkway North, 11/13)
|10-15-1
|178
|2
|Cooper Brown, Holt (vs Helias, 11/12)
|13-24-0
|165
|2
|Aaron Coffey, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Duchesne, 11/12)
|9-16-0
|143
|2
|Charos Sutton, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell, 11/12)
|9-18-1
|137
|2
|Nolan Reed, North County (vs Hillsboro, 11/12)
|9-12-0
|136
|1
|Brendan Decker, Owensville (vs Priory, 11/12)
|9-11-1
|134
|1
|Mason Brown, Summit (vs Eureka, 11/12)
|12-21-0
|133
|0
|Booker Simmons, Francis Howell (vs Troy Buchanan, 11/12)
|7-10-0
|110
|0
|Payton Hoker, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Chaminade, 11/12)
|9-20-1
|102
|0
|Cole Ruble, Seckman (vs Jackson, 11/12)
|6-11-0
|80
|0
|Gabe James, Francis Howell (vs Troy Buchanan, 11/12)
|3-4-0
|35
|0
|Josh Baker-Mays, Duchesne (vs Lutheran St. Charles, 11/12)
|5-15-1
|28
|0
|Casen Murphy, Park Hills Central (vs Kennett, 11/12)
|3-8-0
|26
|0
Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Cam Epps, Chaminade (vs Fort Zumwalt North, 11/12)
|25
|375
|4
|Da'Kion Phillips, Lift For Life (vs New Madrid County Central, 11/12)
|34
|309
|4
|Kyle Wuebbeling, Holt (vs Helias, 11/12)
|36
|253
|2
|Austin Lowder, Owensville (vs Priory, 11/12)
|20
|180
|4
|Cole Ruble, Seckman (vs Jackson, 11/12)
|20
|169
|1
|TaRyan Martin, East St. Louis (vs Lemont, 11/13)
|19
|139
|1
|Arlen Harris Jr., Lutheran St. Charles (vs Duchesne, 11/12)
|16
|120
|4
|Jobe Smith, North County (vs Hillsboro, 11/12)
|27
|113
|0
|Charos Sutton, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell, 11/12)
|20
|111
|0
|Gary Barbour, Chaminade (vs Fort Zumwalt North, 11/12)
|17
|111
|3
|Dylan Van, CBC (vs SLUH, 11/12)
|20
|105
|2
|Brendan Decker, Owensville (vs Priory, 11/12)
|11
|104
|1
|Ralph Dixon, CBC (vs SLUH, 11/12)
|12
|103
|1
|Sam Cross, St. Dominic (vs Hazelwood East, 11/12)
|9
|99
|1
|Jett Bridges, Park Hills Central (vs Kennett, 11/12)
|6
|89
|2
|Dayshawn Welch, Park Hills Central (vs Kennett, 11/12)
|9
|82
|1
|Steven Hall, MICDS (vs Parkway North, 11/13)
|10
|81
|3
|Ethan Williams, Freeburg (vs Rochester, 11/13)
|16
|77
|0
|Chris Reckel, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Chaminade, 11/12)
|7
|74
|0
|Marquise Palmer, East St. Louis (vs Lemont, 11/13)
|6
|73
|1
Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Cameron Haag, Mater Dei (vs Decatur St. Teresa, 11/13)
|11
|191
|1
|Luther Burden III, East St. Louis (vs Lemont, 11/13)
|8
|187
|3
|Chase Hendricks, St. Mary's (vs Valle Catholic, 11/12)
|5
|181
|4
|Kevin Coleman , St. Mary's (vs Valle Catholic, 11/12)
|3
|145
|2
|Nathan Ryan, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell, 11/12)
|9
|137
|2
|Jobe Bryant, Park Hills Central (vs Kennett, 11/12)
|5
|111
|2
|Rashad Singleton, Lift For Life (vs New Madrid County Central, 11/12)
|5
|102
|0
|Eli Hoerner, Freeburg (vs Rochester, 11/13)
|9
|97
|0
|Kalvyn Owens, Lift For Life (vs New Madrid County Central, 11/12)
|7
|89
|1
|Jesse Watson, East St. Louis (vs Lemont, 11/13)
|1
|85
|1
|Dayshawn Welch, Park Hills Central (vs Kennett, 11/12)
|2
|77
|1
|Anthony Caldwell Jr., Lift For Life (vs New Madrid County Central, 11/12)
|2
|75
|0
|Brett Holcomb, Freeburg (vs Rochester, 11/13)
|4
|75
|2
|Andrew Civey, North County (vs Hillsboro, 11/12)
|1
|72
|1
|Derek Brandt, Owensville (vs Priory, 11/12)
|4
|72
|1
|PJ Behan, MICDS (vs Parkway North, 11/13)
|5
|72
|1
|Camden Pye, Summit (vs Eureka, 11/12)
|4
|70
|0
|Slade Schweiss, Park Hills Central (vs Kennett, 11/12)
|2
|69
|1
|Brett Norfleet, Francis Howell (vs Troy Buchanan, 11/12)
|4
|68
|0
|Jackson Smith, Holt (vs Helias, 11/12)
|3
|68
|1