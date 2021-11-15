 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Caron Spann, St. Mary's (vs Valle Catholic, 11/12)11-11-03586
Robert Battle, East St. Louis (vs Lemont, 11/13)15-24-13444
Jett Bridges, Park Hills Central (vs Kennett, 11/12)16-23-03414
Avion Bass, Lift For Life (vs New Madrid County Central, 11/12)14-20-12770
Landon Funderburg, Freeburg (vs Rochester, 11/13)23-43-12542
Bryce Revermann, Mater Dei (vs Decatur St. Teresa, 11/13)19-36-02432
Patrick Heitert, CBC (vs SLUH, 11/12)14-24-11963
Reagan Andrew, MICDS (vs Parkway North, 11/13)10-15-11782
Cooper Brown, Holt (vs Helias, 11/12)13-24-01652
Aaron Coffey, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Duchesne, 11/12)9-16-01432
Charos Sutton, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell, 11/12)9-18-11372
Nolan Reed, North County (vs Hillsboro, 11/12)9-12-01361
Brendan Decker, Owensville (vs Priory, 11/12)9-11-11341
Mason Brown, Summit (vs Eureka, 11/12)12-21-01330
Booker Simmons, Francis Howell (vs Troy Buchanan, 11/12)7-10-01100
Payton Hoker, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Chaminade, 11/12)9-20-11020
Cole Ruble, Seckman (vs Jackson, 11/12)6-11-0800
Gabe James, Francis Howell (vs Troy Buchanan, 11/12)3-4-0350
Josh Baker-Mays, Duchesne (vs Lutheran St. Charles, 11/12)5-15-1280
Casen Murphy, Park Hills Central (vs Kennett, 11/12)3-8-0260

Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Cam Epps, Chaminade (vs Fort Zumwalt North, 11/12)253754
Da'Kion Phillips, Lift For Life (vs New Madrid County Central, 11/12)343094
Kyle Wuebbeling, Holt (vs Helias, 11/12)362532
Austin Lowder, Owensville (vs Priory, 11/12)201804
Cole Ruble, Seckman (vs Jackson, 11/12)201691
TaRyan Martin, East St. Louis (vs Lemont, 11/13)191391
Arlen Harris Jr., Lutheran St. Charles (vs Duchesne, 11/12)161204
Jobe Smith, North County (vs Hillsboro, 11/12)271130
Charos Sutton, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell, 11/12)201110
Gary Barbour, Chaminade (vs Fort Zumwalt North, 11/12)171113
Dylan Van, CBC (vs SLUH, 11/12)201052
Brendan Decker, Owensville (vs Priory, 11/12)111041
Ralph Dixon, CBC (vs SLUH, 11/12)121031
Sam Cross, St. Dominic (vs Hazelwood East, 11/12)9991
Jett Bridges, Park Hills Central (vs Kennett, 11/12)6892
Dayshawn Welch, Park Hills Central (vs Kennett, 11/12)9821
Steven Hall, MICDS (vs Parkway North, 11/13)10813
Ethan Williams, Freeburg (vs Rochester, 11/13)16770
Chris Reckel, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Chaminade, 11/12)7740
Marquise Palmer, East St. Louis (vs Lemont, 11/13)6731

Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Cameron Haag, Mater Dei (vs Decatur St. Teresa, 11/13)111911
Luther Burden III, East St. Louis (vs Lemont, 11/13)81873
Chase Hendricks, St. Mary's (vs Valle Catholic, 11/12)51814
Kevin Coleman , St. Mary's (vs Valle Catholic, 11/12)31452
Nathan Ryan, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell, 11/12)91372
Jobe Bryant, Park Hills Central (vs Kennett, 11/12)51112
Rashad Singleton, Lift For Life (vs New Madrid County Central, 11/12)51020
Eli Hoerner, Freeburg (vs Rochester, 11/13)9970
Kalvyn Owens, Lift For Life (vs New Madrid County Central, 11/12)7891
Jesse Watson, East St. Louis (vs Lemont, 11/13)1851
Dayshawn Welch, Park Hills Central (vs Kennett, 11/12)2771
Anthony Caldwell Jr., Lift For Life (vs New Madrid County Central, 11/12)2750
Brett Holcomb, Freeburg (vs Rochester, 11/13)4752
Andrew Civey, North County (vs Hillsboro, 11/12)1721
Derek Brandt, Owensville (vs Priory, 11/12)4721
PJ Behan, MICDS (vs Parkway North, 11/13)5721
Camden Pye, Summit (vs Eureka, 11/12)4700
Slade Schweiss, Park Hills Central (vs Kennett, 11/12)2691
Brett Norfleet, Francis Howell (vs Troy Buchanan, 11/12)4680
Jackson Smith, Holt (vs Helias, 11/12)3681
