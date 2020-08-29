 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Gabe Serri, St. Dominic (vs St. Charles West, 8/28)14-28-12591
Trey Davis, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Hillsboro, 8/28)8-13-02484
AJ Snow, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles, 8/28)15-22-02302
Taron Peete, Duchesne (vs Francis Howell North, 8/28)14-24-02114
Sam Heggemann, Borgia (vs Pacific, 8/28)7-10-01920
Jack Newcomb, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Battle, 8/28)8-20-01523
Drew Breeze, Jefferson (vs Fredericktown, 8/28)3-7-01433
Kaden McMullen, O'Fallon Christian (vs Palmyra, 8/28)6-8-0830
Colin Smith, St. Pius X (vs Charleston, 8/28)3-10-2801
Derek Williams, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Herculaneum, 8/28)2-6-2371
Dylan Stevens, Fox (vs Timberland, 8/28)1-1-0370
Jackson Dearing, Herculaneum (vs Windsor (Imperial), 8/28)3-12-0340
Brock Inman, Fox (vs Timberland, 8/28)1-4-0310
Chris Reckel, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Battle, 8/28)1-1-080

Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Cole Myers, Herculaneum (vs Windsor (Imperial), 8/28)211621
Jackson Overton, St. Dominic (vs St. Charles West, 8/28)231410
Derek Williams, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Herculaneum, 8/28)121391
Eric O'Brien, Grandview (vs Winfield, 8/28)111193
Chase Maxey, Fox (vs Timberland, 8/28)111153
Mike Moloney, Herculaneum (vs Windsor (Imperial), 8/28)13951
Nate Ruble, St. Pius X (vs Charleston, 8/28)19940
AJ Snow, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles, 8/28)9882
Chase Wilson, Grandview (vs Winfield, 8/28)13822
Tristan Watson, Herculaneum (vs Windsor (Imperial), 8/28)9800
Jack Newcomb, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Battle, 8/28)11780
Colby Ott, Jefferson (vs Fredericktown, 8/28)11740
Brock Inman, Fox (vs Timberland, 8/28)8710
Nathan Neill, St. Dominic (vs St. Charles West, 8/28)13700
Jahaud Thompson, Fox (vs Timberland, 8/28)7702
Sean Usery, Jefferson (vs Fredericktown, 8/28)7691
Jake Waters, Fox (vs Timberland, 8/28)9680
Latterion West, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles, 8/28)12570
Chris Futrell, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Battle, 8/28)8560
Chris Butts, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Herculaneum, 8/28)7560

Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Will Breeze, Jefferson (vs Fredericktown, 8/28)21012
Ryan Schwendeman, St. Dominic (vs St. Charles West, 8/28)5990
Chris Futrell, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Battle, 8/28)4870
Cameron Whitt, St. Dominic (vs St. Charles West, 8/28)4860
Cameron Lee, Duchesne (vs Francis Howell North, 8/28)2851
Darrion Lewis, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles, 8/28)5851
Brady Cutter, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Hillsboro, 8/28)2831
Amorion Oliphant, Duchesne (vs Francis Howell North, 8/28)5692
Andrew Lenzen, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Hillsboro, 8/28)3631
Logan Jacobson, St. Pius X (vs Charleston, 8/28)1610
Josh Bartig, O'Fallon Christian (vs Palmyra, 8/28)1550
Latham Logue, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Hillsboro, 8/28)1521
Bryce Westerfeld, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles, 8/28)3511
Mikel Davis, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Hillsboro, 8/28)2501
Will Schnitzler, Jefferson (vs Fredericktown, 8/28)1421
Jake Waters, Fox (vs Timberland, 8/28)1370
Robert Rezex, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Battle, 8/28)1340
Antwon Hayden, Duchesne (vs Francis Howell North, 8/28)3320
Luke Pisoni, Fox (vs Timberland, 8/28)1310
Devin Bledsoe, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles, 8/28)2260
