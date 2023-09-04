Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Dakarri Hollis, Lutheran North (vs Blair Oaks, 9/1)
|12-20-0
|290
|1
|Isaac Ackerman, Triad (vs Mount Zion, 9/1)
|19-33-1
|280
|4
|Cole McKey, CBC (vs Bryant (Ark.), 9/1)
|22-35-2
|277
|3
|Will Travers, Webster Groves (vs Ritenour, 8/31)
|15-28-3
|257
|4
|Darren Pennell, Collinsville (vs Centralia, Illinois, 9/1)
|13-20-0
|253
|2
|Kole Williams, Jefferson (vs Cuba, 9/1)
|8-12-0
|245
|3
|Blake Gelly, Highland (vs Mahomet-Seymour, 9/1)
|20-32-2
|240
|0
|Easton Heafner, Jerseyville (vs Freeburg, 9/1)
|12-20-0
|210
|1
|Deegan Prater, Dupo (vs Confluence, 9/2)
|18-28-2
|208
|2
|Ayden Sullivan, Holt (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 9/1)
|13-18-0
|207
|3
|Jack Behl, Lafayette (vs Fox, 9/1)
|15-24-0
|207
|4
|Baruk Jonsson, Mascoutah (vs Riverview Gardens, 9/1)
|8-18-0
|205
|1
|Tristan Graham, Francis Howell Central (vs Pacific, 9/1)
|11-17-1
|204
|3
|Blake Rimbey, Piasa Southwestern (vs Litchfield, 9/1)
|13-20-0
|198
|2
|Sam Boydston, Parkway North (vs McCluer North, 9/1)
|12-15-0
|194
|4
|Caden Throneberry, Marquette (vs Summit, 9/1)
|10-21-2
|193
|3
|Eddie Ahearn, Parkway South (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 9/1)
|8-17-1
|192
|1
|Charlie Blondin, Warrenton (vs Washington, 8/31)
|13-23-0
|190
|2
|Sam Sailors, Parkway Central (vs McCluer, 9/2)
|6-14-0
|185
|2
|Jayden Ellington, Althoff (vs Decatur St. Teresa, 9/1)
|9-12-0
|183
|1
People are also reading…
Best rushing performances (7+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Aiden Talley, Jerseyville (vs Freeburg, 9/1)
|28
|219
|3
|Cole Stuart, Freeburg (vs Jerseyville, 9/1)
|14
|193
|3
|Dakota Rakers, Carlyle (vs Tuscola, 9/1)
|24
|189
|0
|Elijah Stevens, Summit (vs Marquette, 9/1)
|25
|183
|2
|Austin Haas, Warrenton (vs Washington, 8/31)
|30
|173
|1
|Adam Shipley, Francis Howell (vs Jackson, 9/1)
|22
|172
|2
|Madden Irving , Chaminade (vs MICDS, 9/1)
|17
|161
|0
|Jackson Sommerville, Hazelwood Central (vs Parkway West, 9/2)
|15
|158
|1
|Justin Lehn, St. Pius X (vs DuBourg, 9/1)
|10
|149
|4
|Ayden Smith, Fox (vs Lafayette, 9/1)
|15
|142
|2
|Michael Kallvy, Wesclin (vs Clayton, 9/1)
|8
|138
|3
|Andrew Kelly, Vandalia (vs Staunton, 9/1)
|17
|137
|1
|Shane Pruitt, Fort Zumwalt North (vs North Point, 9/1)
|16
|137
|2
|Xavier Goodall, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 9/1)
|22
|137
|1
|Brayden Mattingly, Herculaneum (vs Fredericktown, 9/1)
|25
|136
|1
|Luke Meyer, Pacific (vs Francis Howell Central, 9/1)
|23
|135
|3
|Antwan Strong, Althoff (vs Decatur St. Teresa, 9/1)
|12
|133
|3
|Dylan Macon, John Burroughs (vs Jennings, 9/2)
|11
|130
|3
|Ryan Kassebaum, Washington (vs Warrenton, 8/31)
|21
|126
|1
|James Smith, St. Pius X (vs DuBourg, 9/1)
|10
|122
|3
Best receiving performances (3+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Hunter Newell, Piasa Southwestern (vs Litchfield, 9/1)
|7
|145
|2
|Corey Simms, CBC (vs Bryant (Ark.), 9/1)
|9
|134
|2
|Clark Bias Jr., Webster Groves (vs Ritenour, 8/31)
|5
|126
|2
|Tashon Cockarell, Triad (vs Mount Zion, 9/1)
|8
|124
|1
|Nate Breeze, Jefferson (vs Cuba, 9/1)
|3
|119
|2
|Tyree Bonnett, Marquette (vs Summit, 9/1)
|5
|114
|3
|Daniel Barth, Winfield (vs Mark Twain, 9/1)
|7
|113
|2
|Jeremiah McClellan, CBC (vs Bryant (Ark.), 9/1)
|9
|109
|1
|Garrett Puckett, Francis Howell (vs Jackson, 9/1)
|5
|108
|1
|Charleston Coldon, Althoff (vs Decatur St. Teresa, 9/1)
|4
|107
|1
|Trey Bass, Lutheran North (vs Blair Oaks, 9/1)
|3
|105
|0
|Michale Sutton, Belleville West (vs Fort Zumwalt West, 9/1)
|5
|103
|1
|Jaxon Brunaugh, Jerseyville (vs Freeburg, 9/1)
|4
|101
|0
|Nick Phillips, Dupo (vs Confluence, 9/2)
|9
|100
|2
|Ryan Wingo, SLUH (vs Timberland, 9/1)
|4
|96
|2
|Dashon Davis, Parkway South (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 9/1)
|3
|95
|1
|KJ Thorps-Watt, Collinsville (vs Centralia, Illinois, 9/1)
|5
|95
|1
|Mason Thompson, Warrenton (vs Washington, 8/31)
|5
|94
|1
|Carter Deien, Breese Central (vs Mater Dei, 9/1)
|4
|93
|2
|Caden Collison, Westminster (vs Lift For Life, 9/2)
|6
|92
|0