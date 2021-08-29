Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Patrick Heitert, CBC (vs East St. Louis, 8/27)
|18-35-0
|410
|2
|Cole Rickermann, Festus (vs Ste. Genevieve, 8/27)
|17-29-1
|344
|5
|Lavonte Clerk, Soldan (vs Vianney, 8/28)
|16-23-0
|326
|4
|Robert Battle, East St. Louis (vs CBC, 8/27)
|16-30-0
|323
|1
|Luke Johnston, SLUH (vs MICDS, 8/27)
|16-27-0
|293
|3
|Chase Hanson, Mascoutah (vs Columbia, 8/27)
|18-26-0
|292
|3
|Duncan Cloniger, John Burroughs (vs DuBourg, 8/28)
|6-6-0
|263
|5
|Chris Reckel, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Battle, 8/27)
|6-13-1
|245
|2
|Liam Hughes, Union (vs Washington, 8/27)
|14-21-0
|226
|3
|Reagan Andrew, MICDS (vs SLUH, 8/27)
|6-14-0
|224
|3
|Alex Poettker, Althoff (vs Alton, 8/27)
|10-15-1
|222
|2
|Brandon Keen, Lafayette (vs Timberland, 8/27)
|16-31-1
|216
|1
|Nick Ortinau, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 8/27)
|14-20-0
|212
|1
|Kelly Welby, St. Dominic (vs St. Charles West, 8/27)
|8-12-0
|195
|3
|Bryce Revermann, Mater Dei (vs Waterloo, 8/27)
|9-19-2
|188
|1
|Bryson Brown, Hazelwood Central (vs Hazelwood East, 8/28)
|9-15-0
|181
|1
|Brent Wuebbels, Highland (vs Washington, Illinois, 8/27)
|16-31-0
|169
|1
|Colt Michael, O'Fallon (vs Normal Community West, 8/27)
|14-27-1
|162
|2
|Aidan Louis, Clayton (vs Gateway STEM, 8/28)
|8-13-0
|157
|2
|Antonio Muyco, Affton (vs Lutheran South, 8/27)
|13-21-0
|151
|0
Best rushing performances (5+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Jobe Smith, North County (vs Farmington, 8/27)
|17
|277
|1
|Adam Dupont, Lindbergh (vs Mehlville, 8/27)
|14
|223
|4
|William Lufiau, Chaminade (vs Jefferson City, 8/27)
|21
|215
|3
|Cole Ruble, Seckman (vs De Soto, 8/27)
|10
|191
|2
|Austin Romaine, Hillsboro (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 8/27)
|7
|173
|2
|Deion Brown, Kirkwood (vs Belleville West, 8/27)
|8
|171
|3
|Malique Flenoid, Marquette (vs Parkway Central, 8/27)
|9
|164
|3
|Chase Hanson, Mascoutah (vs Columbia, 8/27)
|12
|153
|2
|Ali Wells, East St. Louis (vs CBC, 8/27)
|23
|149
|1
|Jaylin Carson, Lutheran North (vs St. Mary's, 8/27)
|20
|144
|0
|Steven Hall, MICDS (vs SLUH, 8/27)
|16
|143
|1
|Zyan Royal, Parkway North (vs Cape Girardeau Central, 8/27)
|11
|142
|0
|Jayce Napovanice, Mater Dei (vs Waterloo, 8/27)
|21
|138
|1
|Derrik Baker, SLUH (vs MICDS, 8/27)
|21
|136
|1
|Aidan Hernandez, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 8/27)
|24
|133
|0
|Quaran Williams, Parkway North (vs Cape Girardeau Central, 8/27)
|17
|130
|0
|Aiden Talley, Jerseyville (vs Granite City, 8/27)
|13
|130
|2
|Elijah Stevens, Summit (vs Fox, 8/27)
|10
|126
|1
|Lionel Banks, Hazelwood Central (vs Hazelwood East, 8/28)
|15
|122
|2
|Chris Reckel, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Battle, 8/27)
|23
|120
|1
Best receiving performances (2+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Allen Middleton, Mascoutah (vs Columbia, 8/27)
|10
|208
|2
|Caleb Merritt, John Burroughs (vs DuBourg, 8/28)
|3
|186
|3
|TyShawn Johnson, Soldan (vs Vianney, 8/28)
|7
|154
|1
|Steven Bonner, Soldan (vs Vianney, 8/28)
|3
|147
|3
|Will Thomas, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 8/27)
|8
|140
|1
|Oliver Rohan, MICDS (vs SLUH, 8/27)
|2
|135
|1
|Ben Brown, Clayton (vs Gateway STEM, 8/28)
|4
|131
|0
|Arhmad Branch, Festus (vs Ste. Genevieve, 8/27)
|5
|123
|2
|Zae Jones, Lafayette (vs Timberland, 8/27)
|6
|120
|1
|Jaden Hale, East St. Louis (vs CBC, 8/27)
|4
|117
|0
|Cole Buscher, Lutheran South (vs Affton, 8/27)
|5
|110
|2
|ClayShaun Davis, Hazelwood Central (vs Hazelwood East, 8/28)
|3
|110
|1
|Cameron Haag, Mater Dei (vs Waterloo, 8/27)
|4
|103
|1
|Ayden Robinson-Wayne, CBC (vs East St. Louis, 8/27)
|2
|99
|1
|Tamarion Bivines, O'Fallon (vs Normal Community West, 8/27)
|5
|99
|2
|Luke Parmentier, Civic Memorial (vs Alton Marquette, 8/27)
|6
|97
|1
|Isaac Thompson, SLUH (vs MICDS, 8/27)
|3
|96
|1
|Hayden Burke, Union (vs Washington, 8/27)
|7
|96
|1
|Justus Johnson, CBC (vs East St. Louis, 8/27)
|4
|94
|1
|Lucious Dones, Althoff (vs Alton, 8/27)
|3
|92
|1