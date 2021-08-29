 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Patrick Heitert, CBC (vs East St. Louis, 8/27)18-35-04102
Cole Rickermann, Festus (vs Ste. Genevieve, 8/27)17-29-13445
Lavonte Clerk, Soldan (vs Vianney, 8/28)16-23-03264
Robert Battle, East St. Louis (vs CBC, 8/27)16-30-03231
Luke Johnston, SLUH (vs MICDS, 8/27)16-27-02933
Chase Hanson, Mascoutah (vs Columbia, 8/27)18-26-02923
Duncan Cloniger, John Burroughs (vs DuBourg, 8/28)6-6-02635
Chris Reckel, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Battle, 8/27)6-13-12452
Liam Hughes, Union (vs Washington, 8/27)14-21-02263
Reagan Andrew, MICDS (vs SLUH, 8/27)6-14-02243
Alex Poettker, Althoff (vs Alton, 8/27)10-15-12222
Brandon Keen, Lafayette (vs Timberland, 8/27)16-31-12161
Nick Ortinau, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 8/27)14-20-02121
Kelly Welby, St. Dominic (vs St. Charles West, 8/27)8-12-01953
Bryce Revermann, Mater Dei (vs Waterloo, 8/27)9-19-21881
Bryson Brown, Hazelwood Central (vs Hazelwood East, 8/28)9-15-01811
Brent Wuebbels, Highland (vs Washington, Illinois, 8/27)16-31-01691
Colt Michael, O'Fallon (vs Normal Community West, 8/27)14-27-11622
Aidan Louis, Clayton (vs Gateway STEM, 8/28)8-13-01572
Antonio Muyco, Affton (vs Lutheran South, 8/27)13-21-01510

Best rushing performances (5+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Jobe Smith, North County (vs Farmington, 8/27)172771
Adam Dupont, Lindbergh (vs Mehlville, 8/27)142234
William Lufiau, Chaminade (vs Jefferson City, 8/27)212153
Cole Ruble, Seckman (vs De Soto, 8/27)101912
Austin Romaine, Hillsboro (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 8/27)71732
Deion Brown, Kirkwood (vs Belleville West, 8/27)81713
Malique Flenoid, Marquette (vs Parkway Central, 8/27)91643
Chase Hanson, Mascoutah (vs Columbia, 8/27)121532
Ali Wells, East St. Louis (vs CBC, 8/27)231491
Jaylin Carson, Lutheran North (vs St. Mary's, 8/27)201440
Steven Hall, MICDS (vs SLUH, 8/27)161431
Zyan Royal, Parkway North (vs Cape Girardeau Central, 8/27)111420
Jayce Napovanice, Mater Dei (vs Waterloo, 8/27)211381
Derrik Baker, SLUH (vs MICDS, 8/27)211361
Aidan Hernandez, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 8/27)241330
Quaran Williams, Parkway North (vs Cape Girardeau Central, 8/27)171300
Aiden Talley, Jerseyville (vs Granite City, 8/27)131302
Elijah Stevens, Summit (vs Fox, 8/27)101261
Lionel Banks, Hazelwood Central (vs Hazelwood East, 8/28)151222
Chris Reckel, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Battle, 8/27)231201

Best receiving performances (2+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Allen Middleton, Mascoutah (vs Columbia, 8/27)102082
Caleb Merritt, John Burroughs (vs DuBourg, 8/28)31863
TyShawn Johnson, Soldan (vs Vianney, 8/28)71541
Steven Bonner, Soldan (vs Vianney, 8/28)31473
Will Thomas, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 8/27)81401
Oliver Rohan, MICDS (vs SLUH, 8/27)21351
Ben Brown, Clayton (vs Gateway STEM, 8/28)41310
Arhmad Branch, Festus (vs Ste. Genevieve, 8/27)51232
Zae Jones, Lafayette (vs Timberland, 8/27)61201
Jaden Hale, East St. Louis (vs CBC, 8/27)41170
Cole Buscher, Lutheran South (vs Affton, 8/27)51102
ClayShaun Davis, Hazelwood Central (vs Hazelwood East, 8/28)31101
Cameron Haag, Mater Dei (vs Waterloo, 8/27)41031
Ayden Robinson-Wayne, CBC (vs East St. Louis, 8/27)2991
Tamarion Bivines, O'Fallon (vs Normal Community West, 8/27)5992
Luke Parmentier, Civic Memorial (vs Alton Marquette, 8/27)6971
Isaac Thompson, SLUH (vs MICDS, 8/27)3961
Hayden Burke, Union (vs Washington, 8/27)7961
Justus Johnson, CBC (vs East St. Louis, 8/27)4941
Lucious Dones, Althoff (vs Alton, 8/27)3921
