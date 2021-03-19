 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best performances

Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Chase Hanson, Mascoutah (vs Highland, 3/19)12-14-01973
Logan Williams, Pattonville (vs Hazelwood East, 3/19)19-29-01962
Brent Wuebbles, Highland (vs Mascoutah, 3/19)9-19-11701
Robert Battle, East St. Louis (vs Belleville West, 3/19)8-14-01513
Rick Smith, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois, 3/19)4-15-0761
Richard Williams, East St. Louis (vs Belleville West, 3/19)1-2-0211

Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Charles Johnson Jr., Pattonville (vs Hazelwood East, 3/19)231263
Grant Thuer, Jerseyville (vs Granite City, 3/19)24980
Rick Smith, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois, 3/19)21930
Brent Wuebbles, Highland (vs Mascoutah, 3/19)16851
Logan Williams, Pattonville (vs Hazelwood East, 3/19)20821
Logan Chandler, Highland (vs Mascoutah, 3/19)18771
Jaylen Reed, East St. Louis (vs Belleville West, 3/19)3721
Chase Hanson, Mascoutah (vs Highland, 3/19)16652
Marquise Palmer, East St. Louis (vs Belleville West, 3/19)5572
Edward Roberts, Jerseyville (vs Granite City, 3/19)9490
Carter Quinn, Jerseyville (vs Granite City, 3/19)9421
DeAndre Lawrence, East St. Louis (vs Belleville West, 3/19)6380
Malik Nave, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois, 3/19)11330
Kevin Brown, Mascoutah (vs Highland, 3/19)9320
Jacob Volz, Granite City (vs Jerseyville, 3/19)16310
Ryan Heitzig, Jerseyville (vs Granite City, 3/19)8250
Jamil Thomas, East St. Louis (vs Belleville West, 3/19)4190
Maleek Perkins, East St. Louis (vs Belleville West, 3/19)1130
Sebastian Turner, Granite City (vs Jerseyville, 3/19)2120
Jayden Essex, Pattonville (vs Hazelwood East, 3/19)5110

Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Cade Altadonna, Highland (vs Mascoutah, 3/19)41391
Aidan Jones, Mascoutah (vs Highland, 3/19)61322
Lajaun Morgan, Pattonville (vs Hazelwood East, 3/19)7742
Delvin Whittaker, Pattonville (vs Hazelwood East, 3/19)6700
Jaylen Reed, East St. Louis (vs Belleville West, 3/19)2530
Donovan Green, Mascoutah (vs Highland, 3/19)1520
Ryan Boyd, East St. Louis (vs Belleville West, 3/19)3481
Kuron Parchmon, East St. Louis (vs Belleville West, 3/19)1431
DeAndre Rush Jr., Pattonville (vs Hazelwood East, 3/19)3340
Kenneth Cotton, East St. Louis (vs Belleville West, 3/19)3282
Jack Gietl, Pattonville (vs Hazelwood East, 3/19)3180
Chase McDaniel, Mascoutah (vs Highland, 3/19)5130
Jacob Volz, Granite City (vs Jerseyville, 3/19)1-20
Sports