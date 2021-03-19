Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Chase Hanson, Mascoutah (vs Highland, 3/19)
|12-14-0
|197
|3
|Logan Williams, Pattonville (vs Hazelwood East, 3/19)
|19-29-0
|196
|2
|Brent Wuebbles, Highland (vs Mascoutah, 3/19)
|9-19-1
|170
|1
|Robert Battle, East St. Louis (vs Belleville West, 3/19)
|8-14-0
|151
|3
|Rick Smith, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois, 3/19)
|4-15-0
|76
|1
|Richard Williams, East St. Louis (vs Belleville West, 3/19)
|1-2-0
|21
|1
Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Charles Johnson Jr., Pattonville (vs Hazelwood East, 3/19)
|23
|126
|3
|Grant Thuer, Jerseyville (vs Granite City, 3/19)
|24
|98
|0
|Rick Smith, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois, 3/19)
|21
|93
|0
|Brent Wuebbles, Highland (vs Mascoutah, 3/19)
|16
|85
|1
|Logan Williams, Pattonville (vs Hazelwood East, 3/19)
|20
|82
|1
|Logan Chandler, Highland (vs Mascoutah, 3/19)
|18
|77
|1
|Jaylen Reed, East St. Louis (vs Belleville West, 3/19)
|3
|72
|1
|Chase Hanson, Mascoutah (vs Highland, 3/19)
|16
|65
|2
|Marquise Palmer, East St. Louis (vs Belleville West, 3/19)
|5
|57
|2
|Edward Roberts, Jerseyville (vs Granite City, 3/19)
|9
|49
|0
|Carter Quinn, Jerseyville (vs Granite City, 3/19)
|9
|42
|1
|DeAndre Lawrence, East St. Louis (vs Belleville West, 3/19)
|6
|38
|0
|Malik Nave, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois, 3/19)
|11
|33
|0
|Kevin Brown, Mascoutah (vs Highland, 3/19)
|9
|32
|0
|Jacob Volz, Granite City (vs Jerseyville, 3/19)
|16
|31
|0
|Ryan Heitzig, Jerseyville (vs Granite City, 3/19)
|8
|25
|0
|Jamil Thomas, East St. Louis (vs Belleville West, 3/19)
|4
|19
|0
|Maleek Perkins, East St. Louis (vs Belleville West, 3/19)
|1
|13
|0
|Sebastian Turner, Granite City (vs Jerseyville, 3/19)
|2
|12
|0
|Jayden Essex, Pattonville (vs Hazelwood East, 3/19)
|5
|11
|0
Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Cade Altadonna, Highland (vs Mascoutah, 3/19)
|4
|139
|1
|Aidan Jones, Mascoutah (vs Highland, 3/19)
|6
|132
|2
|Lajaun Morgan, Pattonville (vs Hazelwood East, 3/19)
|7
|74
|2
|Delvin Whittaker, Pattonville (vs Hazelwood East, 3/19)
|6
|70
|0
|Jaylen Reed, East St. Louis (vs Belleville West, 3/19)
|2
|53
|0
|Donovan Green, Mascoutah (vs Highland, 3/19)
|1
|52
|0
|Ryan Boyd, East St. Louis (vs Belleville West, 3/19)
|3
|48
|1
|Kuron Parchmon, East St. Louis (vs Belleville West, 3/19)
|1
|43
|1
|DeAndre Rush Jr., Pattonville (vs Hazelwood East, 3/19)
|3
|34
|0
|Kenneth Cotton, East St. Louis (vs Belleville West, 3/19)
|3
|28
|2
|Jack Gietl, Pattonville (vs Hazelwood East, 3/19)
|3
|18
|0
|Chase McDaniel, Mascoutah (vs Highland, 3/19)
|5
|13
|0
|Jacob Volz, Granite City (vs Jerseyville, 3/19)
|1
|-2
|0