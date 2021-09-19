 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best performances

Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Bryce Revermann, Mater Dei (vs Alton Marquette, 9/17)10-12-03635
Brian Brown, Lutheran North (vs Westminster, 9/18)15-23-03435
Brent Wuebbels, Highland (vs Jerseyville, 9/17)21-29-03304
Chase Hanson, Mascoutah (vs Waterloo, 9/17)20-29-12984
Wade Ellison, Winfield (vs St. Charles West, 9/17)12-20-02775
Payton Hoker, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Washington, 9/17)6-10-02634
Cooper Brown, Holt (vs Timberland, 9/17)22-30-12604
Josh Baker-Mays, Duchesne (vs Quincy Notre Dame, 9/17)16-34-22581
Liam Hughes, Union (vs Pacific, 9/17)10-14-02212
Bryer Arview, Civic Memorial (vs Triad, 9/17)15-26-02112
Landon Funderburg, Freeburg (vs Breese Central, 9/17)14-28-02071
Louis Kavanaugh, Kirkwood (vs Ladue, 9/17)13-17-02033
Freddie McMahon, Dupo (vs Wesclin, 9/17)9-32-11921
Landon Geragosian, Breese Central (vs Freeburg, 9/17)7-18-21801
Ja'Tarius McKinney, Hazelwood West (vs Oakville, 9/17)7-18-41782
Colt Michael, O'Fallon (vs Edwardsville, 9/17)15-25-11742
Jack Ahlbrand, Marquette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 9/17)8-19-01734
Drew Breeze, Jefferson (vs St. Pius X, 9/17)12-17-11710
Caron Spann, St. Mary's (vs Borgia, 9/17)7-14-01693
Brendan Decker, Owensville (vs St. James, 9/17)8-16-01653

Best rushing performances (5+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Malik Nave, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 9/17)342335
Damien Moore, Oakville (vs Hazelwood West, 9/17)301983
Ethan Venable, Oakville (vs Hazelwood West, 9/17)121930
Dayshawn Welch, Park Hills Central (vs Cuba, 9/17)61685
Romano Gines, Hazelwood West (vs Oakville, 9/17)61531
Jake Hnilo, Lindbergh (vs Webster Groves, 9/17)141504
Deion Brown, Kirkwood (vs Ladue, 9/17)271442
Jaxin Patterson, Hillsboro (vs North County, 9/17)91422
Steven Hall, MICDS (vs Priory, 9/18)81421
John Clay, Brentwood (vs Orchard Farm, 9/17)191281
Latterion West, Orchard Farm (vs Brentwood, 9/17)181280
Kyle Wuebbeling, Holt (vs Timberland, 9/17)251190
Mark West, Mehlville (vs McCluer North, 9/17)81182
Travis Porter, Highland (vs Jerseyville, 9/17)121133
Brendan Decker, Owensville (vs St. James, 9/17)101112
Maurion Moore, Orchard Farm (vs Brentwood, 9/17)61051
Caron Spann, St. Mary's (vs Borgia, 9/17)61040
LaVonta Clerk, Soldan (vs Roosevelt, 9/18)71012
Gavin Day, Piasa Southwestern (vs Greenville, 9/17)17960
Ali Wells, East St. Louis (vs Belleville East, 9/18)14932

Best receiving performances (2+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Austin Carson, Winfield (vs St. Charles West, 9/17)51974
Cameron Haag, Mater Dei (vs Alton Marquette, 9/17)51702
Logan Stevens, Dupo (vs Wesclin, 9/17)81631
Eli Hoerner, Freeburg (vs Breese Central, 9/17)81441
Kevon Jacobs, Lutheran North (vs Westminster, 9/18)81441
Gavin Marsh, Marquette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 9/17)31342
Ethan Kissell, Duchesne (vs Quincy Notre Dame, 9/17)41320
Luke Parmentier, Civic Memorial (vs Triad, 9/17)41251
Derek Brandt, Owensville (vs St. James, 9/17)51203
Cyril Ikeh, St. Mary's (vs Borgia, 9/17)31201
Tyler Macon, Kirkwood (vs Ladue, 9/17)41193
Alexander Fillner, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 9/17)31141
Cade Altadonna, Highland (vs Jerseyville, 9/17)81122
Trey Gerdes, Mater Dei (vs Alton Marquette, 9/17)21102
Winston Moore, MICDS (vs Priory, 9/18)41101
Jackson Smith, Holt (vs Timberland, 9/17)111092
Allen Middleton, Mascoutah (vs Waterloo, 9/17)10991
Quincy Hall, Mascoutah (vs Waterloo, 9/17)3992
Romano Gines, Hazelwood West (vs Oakville, 9/17)3952
Caleb Merritt, John Burroughs (vs Lutheran South, 9/17)6851
