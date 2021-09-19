Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Bryce Revermann, Mater Dei (vs Alton Marquette, 9/17)
|10-12-0
|363
|5
|Brian Brown, Lutheran North (vs Westminster, 9/18)
|15-23-0
|343
|5
|Brent Wuebbels, Highland (vs Jerseyville, 9/17)
|21-29-0
|330
|4
|Chase Hanson, Mascoutah (vs Waterloo, 9/17)
|20-29-1
|298
|4
|Wade Ellison, Winfield (vs St. Charles West, 9/17)
|12-20-0
|277
|5
|Payton Hoker, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Washington, 9/17)
|6-10-0
|263
|4
|Cooper Brown, Holt (vs Timberland, 9/17)
|22-30-1
|260
|4
|Josh Baker-Mays, Duchesne (vs Quincy Notre Dame, 9/17)
|16-34-2
|258
|1
|Liam Hughes, Union (vs Pacific, 9/17)
|10-14-0
|221
|2
|Bryer Arview, Civic Memorial (vs Triad, 9/17)
|15-26-0
|211
|2
|Landon Funderburg, Freeburg (vs Breese Central, 9/17)
|14-28-0
|207
|1
|Louis Kavanaugh, Kirkwood (vs Ladue, 9/17)
|13-17-0
|203
|3
|Freddie McMahon, Dupo (vs Wesclin, 9/17)
|9-32-1
|192
|1
|Landon Geragosian, Breese Central (vs Freeburg, 9/17)
|7-18-2
|180
|1
|Ja'Tarius McKinney, Hazelwood West (vs Oakville, 9/17)
|7-18-4
|178
|2
|Colt Michael, O'Fallon (vs Edwardsville, 9/17)
|15-25-1
|174
|2
|Jack Ahlbrand, Marquette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 9/17)
|8-19-0
|173
|4
|Drew Breeze, Jefferson (vs St. Pius X, 9/17)
|12-17-1
|171
|0
|Caron Spann, St. Mary's (vs Borgia, 9/17)
|7-14-0
|169
|3
|Brendan Decker, Owensville (vs St. James, 9/17)
|8-16-0
|165
|3
Best rushing performances (5+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Malik Nave, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 9/17)
|34
|233
|5
|Damien Moore, Oakville (vs Hazelwood West, 9/17)
|30
|198
|3
|Ethan Venable, Oakville (vs Hazelwood West, 9/17)
|12
|193
|0
|Dayshawn Welch, Park Hills Central (vs Cuba, 9/17)
|6
|168
|5
|Romano Gines, Hazelwood West (vs Oakville, 9/17)
|6
|153
|1
|Jake Hnilo, Lindbergh (vs Webster Groves, 9/17)
|14
|150
|4
|Deion Brown, Kirkwood (vs Ladue, 9/17)
|27
|144
|2
|Jaxin Patterson, Hillsboro (vs North County, 9/17)
|9
|142
|2
|Steven Hall, MICDS (vs Priory, 9/18)
|8
|142
|1
|John Clay, Brentwood (vs Orchard Farm, 9/17)
|19
|128
|1
|Latterion West, Orchard Farm (vs Brentwood, 9/17)
|18
|128
|0
|Kyle Wuebbeling, Holt (vs Timberland, 9/17)
|25
|119
|0
|Mark West, Mehlville (vs McCluer North, 9/17)
|8
|118
|2
|Travis Porter, Highland (vs Jerseyville, 9/17)
|12
|113
|3
|Brendan Decker, Owensville (vs St. James, 9/17)
|10
|111
|2
|Maurion Moore, Orchard Farm (vs Brentwood, 9/17)
|6
|105
|1
|Caron Spann, St. Mary's (vs Borgia, 9/17)
|6
|104
|0
|LaVonta Clerk, Soldan (vs Roosevelt, 9/18)
|7
|101
|2
|Gavin Day, Piasa Southwestern (vs Greenville, 9/17)
|17
|96
|0
|Ali Wells, East St. Louis (vs Belleville East, 9/18)
|14
|93
|2
Best receiving performances (2+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Austin Carson, Winfield (vs St. Charles West, 9/17)
|5
|197
|4
|Cameron Haag, Mater Dei (vs Alton Marquette, 9/17)
|5
|170
|2
|Logan Stevens, Dupo (vs Wesclin, 9/17)
|8
|163
|1
|Eli Hoerner, Freeburg (vs Breese Central, 9/17)
|8
|144
|1
|Kevon Jacobs, Lutheran North (vs Westminster, 9/18)
|8
|144
|1
|Gavin Marsh, Marquette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 9/17)
|3
|134
|2
|Ethan Kissell, Duchesne (vs Quincy Notre Dame, 9/17)
|4
|132
|0
|Luke Parmentier, Civic Memorial (vs Triad, 9/17)
|4
|125
|1
|Derek Brandt, Owensville (vs St. James, 9/17)
|5
|120
|3
|Cyril Ikeh, St. Mary's (vs Borgia, 9/17)
|3
|120
|1
|Tyler Macon, Kirkwood (vs Ladue, 9/17)
|4
|119
|3
|Alexander Fillner, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 9/17)
|3
|114
|1
|Cade Altadonna, Highland (vs Jerseyville, 9/17)
|8
|112
|2
|Trey Gerdes, Mater Dei (vs Alton Marquette, 9/17)
|2
|110
|2
|Winston Moore, MICDS (vs Priory, 9/18)
|4
|110
|1
|Jackson Smith, Holt (vs Timberland, 9/17)
|11
|109
|2
|Allen Middleton, Mascoutah (vs Waterloo, 9/17)
|10
|99
|1
|Quincy Hall, Mascoutah (vs Waterloo, 9/17)
|3
|99
|2
|Romano Gines, Hazelwood West (vs Oakville, 9/17)
|3
|95
|2
|Caleb Merritt, John Burroughs (vs Lutheran South, 9/17)
|6
|85
|1