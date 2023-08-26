Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Tristan Graham, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 8/25)
|15-21-0
|287
|3
|Shep Nye, Westminster (vs Ladue, 8/25)
|11-22-2
|186
|0
|Blake Gelly, Highland (vs Breese Central, 8/25)
|9-13-1
|180
|0
|Creighton Wise, Kirkwood (vs De Smet, 8/25)
|4-12-0
|111
|1
|Blake Rimbey, Piasa Southwestern (vs Gillespie, 8/25)
|5-8-0
|87
|2
|Anthony Daly, Chaminade (vs Lindbergh, 8/25)
|3-9-1
|74
|1
|Will Travers, Webster Groves (vs Summit, 8/25)
|2-10-1
|47
|0
|Patrick Keegan, Webster Groves (vs Summit, 8/25)
|3-5-0
|29
|0
|Malakai Lewis, Webster Groves (vs Summit, 8/25)
|4-5-0
|29
|0
|Owen Nesslage, Kirkwood (vs De Smet, 8/25)
|2-2-0
|28
|0
|Austin Missey, De Soto (vs DuBourg, 8/25)
|3-8-0
|17
|0
|Colin Clark, Mehlville (vs Fox, 8/25)
|2-4-0
|17
|0
|Qwalan Miller, Webster Groves (vs Summit, 8/25)
|1-1-0
|16
|0
|Cameron Underwood, Fox (vs Mehlville, 8/25)
|1-3-0
|9
|1
|Weiler Wyn , Chaminade (vs Lindbergh, 8/25)
|2-5-2
|7
|0
Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Ayden Smith, Fox (vs Mehlville, 8/25)
|15
|172
|2
|Greg Richards, Kirkwood (vs De Smet, 8/25)
|10
|155
|1
|Madden Irving , Chaminade (vs Lindbergh, 8/25)
|25
|150
|0
|DJ Cox, Fox (vs Mehlville, 8/25)
|9
|106
|1
|Blake Gelly, Highland (vs Breese Central, 8/25)
|24
|102
|2
|Cameron Underwood, Fox (vs Mehlville, 8/25)
|8
|85
|1
|Jeremiah Shelton, Mehlville (vs Fox, 8/25)
|16
|84
|0
|Jack Nimmo, Highland (vs Breese Central, 8/25)
|5
|83
|1
|Brody Diekemper, Carlyle (vs Nashville, 8/25)
|24
|80
|0
|Brenton Drummond, De Soto (vs DuBourg, 8/25)
|7
|74
|1
|Tristan Graham, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 8/25)
|10
|71
|2
|Ben Hooper, De Soto (vs DuBourg, 8/25)
|8
|70
|1
|Collin Parsons, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 8/25)
|12
|68
|0
|Eli Thebeau, De Soto (vs DuBourg, 8/25)
|11
|65
|2
|Hunter Newell, Piasa Southwestern (vs Gillespie, 8/25)
|4
|61
|0
|Logan Keith, Piasa Southwestern (vs Gillespie, 8/25)
|10
|56
|1
|Jabari Booth, Webster Groves (vs Summit, 8/25)
|6
|52
|0
|Dylan Beadle, Highland (vs Breese Central, 8/25)
|7
|51
|1
|Jo'van Randle, Mehlville (vs Fox, 8/25)
|5
|47
|0
|Dakota Rakers, Carlyle (vs Nashville, 8/25)
|11
|46
|0
Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Hunter Frey, Highland (vs Breese Central, 8/25)
|4
|127
|0
|Caden Collison, Westminster (vs Ladue, 8/25)
|4
|113
|0
|Connor Sheehan, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 8/25)
|4
|100
|0
|Jabob Eberhart, Kirkwood (vs De Smet, 8/25)
|1
|91
|1
|Steven Dyson II, Chaminade (vs Lindbergh, 8/25)
|3
|74
|1
|Tommy Glacken, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 8/25)
|4
|69
|1
|Collin Parsons, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 8/25)
|3
|57
|1
|Isaiah Warren, Westminster (vs Ladue, 8/25)
|5
|42
|0
|Jackson Torbit, Webster Groves (vs Summit, 8/25)
|3
|40
|0
|Don Thornton, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 8/25)
|2
|38
|0
|Dylan Beadle, Highland (vs Breese Central, 8/25)
|4
|36
|0
|Rocky Darr, Piasa Southwestern (vs Gillespie, 8/25)
|1
|35
|0
|Ian Brantley, Piasa Southwestern (vs Gillespie, 8/25)
|1
|28
|1
|Jabari Booth, Webster Groves (vs Summit, 8/25)
|2
|27
|0
|Devin Coulter, Westminster (vs Ladue, 8/25)
|1
|22
|0
|Landen Mouser, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 8/25)
|1
|19
|1
|Jacob Moreland, Webster Groves (vs Summit, 8/25)
|1
|18
|0
|Chris Potter, Kirkwood (vs De Smet, 8/25)
|1
|17
|0
|Jamiir Sloan, Kirkwood (vs De Smet, 8/25)
|3
|17
|0
|Nick Judge, Highland (vs Breese Central, 8/25)
|1
|17
|0