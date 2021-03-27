Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Robert Battle, East St. Louis (vs Peoria, 3/27)
|8-17-0
|219
|3
|Colin McLaren, Columbia (vs Breese Central, 3/26)
|10-19-2
|200
|1
|Easton Lucht, Red Bud (vs Carlyle, 3/26)
|10-15-0
|173
|3
|Chase Hanson, Mascoutah (vs Collinsville, 3/26)
|10-25-1
|170
|2
|Rick Smith, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 3/26)
|10-21-1
|155
|0
|Griffin Range, Freeburg (vs Wood River, 3/26)
|10-14-0
|143
|2
|Brent Wuebbles, Highland (vs Triad, 3/26)
|6-17-0
|126
|0
|Reed Braundmeier, Mater Dei (vs Staunton, 3/27)
|5-7-0
|118
|4
|Logan Williams, Pattonville (vs Hazelwood West, 3/27)
|9-14-0
|95
|1
|Ryan Hampton, Edwardsville (vs Belleville East, 3/26)
|6-9-1
|84
|0
|Eric Brown, Waterloo (vs Granite City, 3/26)
|5-7-1
|66
|2
|Kyle Athmer, Breese Central (vs Columbia, 3/26)
|9-16-1
|60
|0
|Sam Wolff, Piasa Southwestern (vs Gillespie, 3/26)
|2-7-0
|52
|0
|Marcellus Griffin, Ritenour (vs McCluer North, 3/26)
|2-4-0
|50
|5
|Bryer Arview, Civic Memorial (vs Jerseyville, 3/26)
|4-10-1
|49
|1
|Richard Williams, East St. Louis (vs Peoria, 3/27)
|3-3-0
|49
|0
|Sebastian Turner, Granite City (vs Waterloo, 3/26)
|4-8-1
|46
|0
|Bryce Revermann, Mater Dei (vs Staunton, 3/27)
|2-2-0
|41
|0
|Drew Staub, Triad (vs Highland, 3/26)
|3-4-0
|37
|0
|James Distaso-Hutchins, Edwardsville (vs Belleville East, 3/26)
|2-3-0
|13
|0
Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Lucas Stone, Freeburg (vs Wood River, 3/26)
|20
|201
|3
|Marcellus Griffin, Ritenour (vs McCluer North, 3/26)
|8
|183
|4
|Evan Davis, Waterloo (vs Granite City, 3/26)
|25
|141
|3
|Frank Ford, Red Bud (vs Carlyle, 3/26)
|14
|139
|0
|Justin Johnson Jr., Edwardsville (vs Belleville East, 3/26)
|19
|137
|5
|Jack McFarlane, Waterloo (vs Granite City, 3/26)
|8
|136
|1
|Jordan Bush, Edwardsville (vs Belleville East, 3/26)
|18
|129
|1
|Gavin Day, Piasa Southwestern (vs Gillespie, 3/26)
|21
|116
|2
|Marcus Jackson, DuBourg (vs Bayless, 3/26)
|12
|115
|0
|Khalil Macon, DuBourg (vs Bayless, 3/26)
|19
|110
|0
|Sam Yager, Triad (vs Highland, 3/26)
|17
|106
|2
|Elijah Fry, Ritenour (vs McCluer North, 3/26)
|6
|103
|2
|Gavin Watts, Breese Central (vs Columbia, 3/26)
|20
|95
|2
|Drew Staub, Triad (vs Highland, 3/26)
|25
|92
|2
|Chase Hanson, Mascoutah (vs Collinsville, 3/26)
|18
|87
|2
|Ryan Hampton, Edwardsville (vs Belleville East, 3/26)
|7
|87
|1
|Leon Mitch-Williams, Ritenour (vs McCluer North, 3/26)
|3
|86
|2
|Griffin Range, Freeburg (vs Wood River, 3/26)
|16
|83
|3
|Marquise Palmer, East St. Louis (vs Peoria, 3/27)
|11
|80
|4
|Logan Williams, Pattonville (vs Hazelwood West, 3/27)
|16
|76
|0
Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Londyn Little, Columbia (vs Breese Central, 3/26)
|8
|172
|1
|Parker Van Dorn, Red Bud (vs Carlyle, 3/26)
|6
|157
|3
|Luther Burden III, East St. Louis (vs Peoria, 3/27)
|5
|150
|2
|Stuart Johnson, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 3/26)
|6
|137
|0
|Brett Holcomb, Freeburg (vs Wood River, 3/26)
|6
|107
|2
|Chase McDaniel, Mascoutah (vs Collinsville, 3/26)
|3
|82
|1
|Aidan Jones, Mascoutah (vs Collinsville, 3/26)
|5
|78
|1
|Cade Altadonna, Highland (vs Triad, 3/26)
|2
|70
|0
|Mitchell Haake, Mater Dei (vs Staunton, 3/27)
|3
|61
|3
|Jaylen Reed, East St. Louis (vs Peoria, 3/27)
|2
|59
|1
|Logan Chandler, Highland (vs Triad, 3/26)
|3
|46
|0
|Luke Parmentier, Civic Memorial (vs Jerseyville, 3/26)
|2
|43
|0
|Carson Loepker, Mater Dei (vs Staunton, 3/27)
|1
|42
|1
|Billy Hall, Ritenour (vs McCluer North, 3/26)
|1
|40
|1
|Gavin Day, Piasa Southwestern (vs Gillespie, 3/26)
|1
|40
|0
|Jacob Volz, Granite City (vs Waterloo, 3/26)
|2
|38
|0
|Kenneth Cotton, East St. Louis (vs Peoria, 3/27)
|1
|37
|0
|Dustin Crawford, Waterloo (vs Granite City, 3/26)
|3
|35
|1
|Cole Sandheinrich, Freeburg (vs Wood River, 3/26)
|2
|34
|0
|Braden Rensing, Breese Central (vs Columbia, 3/26)
|3
|33
|0