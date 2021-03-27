 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best performances
0 comments

Best performances

  • 0

Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Robert Battle, East St. Louis (vs Peoria, 3/27)8-17-02193
Colin McLaren, Columbia (vs Breese Central, 3/26)10-19-22001
Easton Lucht, Red Bud (vs Carlyle, 3/26)10-15-01733
Chase Hanson, Mascoutah (vs Collinsville, 3/26)10-25-11702
Rick Smith, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 3/26)10-21-11550
Griffin Range, Freeburg (vs Wood River, 3/26)10-14-01432
Brent Wuebbles, Highland (vs Triad, 3/26)6-17-01260
Reed Braundmeier, Mater Dei (vs Staunton, 3/27)5-7-01184
Logan Williams, Pattonville (vs Hazelwood West, 3/27)9-14-0951
Ryan Hampton, Edwardsville (vs Belleville East, 3/26)6-9-1840
Eric Brown, Waterloo (vs Granite City, 3/26)5-7-1662
Kyle Athmer, Breese Central (vs Columbia, 3/26)9-16-1600
Sam Wolff, Piasa Southwestern (vs Gillespie, 3/26)2-7-0520
Marcellus Griffin, Ritenour (vs McCluer North, 3/26)2-4-0505
Bryer Arview, Civic Memorial (vs Jerseyville, 3/26)4-10-1491
Richard Williams, East St. Louis (vs Peoria, 3/27)3-3-0490
Sebastian Turner, Granite City (vs Waterloo, 3/26)4-8-1460
Bryce Revermann, Mater Dei (vs Staunton, 3/27)2-2-0410
Drew Staub, Triad (vs Highland, 3/26)3-4-0370
James Distaso-Hutchins, Edwardsville (vs Belleville East, 3/26)2-3-0130

Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Lucas Stone, Freeburg (vs Wood River, 3/26)202013
Marcellus Griffin, Ritenour (vs McCluer North, 3/26)81834
Evan Davis, Waterloo (vs Granite City, 3/26)251413
Frank Ford, Red Bud (vs Carlyle, 3/26)141390
Justin Johnson Jr., Edwardsville (vs Belleville East, 3/26)191375
Jack McFarlane, Waterloo (vs Granite City, 3/26)81361
Jordan Bush, Edwardsville (vs Belleville East, 3/26)181291
Gavin Day, Piasa Southwestern (vs Gillespie, 3/26)211162
Marcus Jackson, DuBourg (vs Bayless, 3/26)121150
Khalil Macon, DuBourg (vs Bayless, 3/26)191100
Sam Yager, Triad (vs Highland, 3/26)171062
Elijah Fry, Ritenour (vs McCluer North, 3/26)61032
Gavin Watts, Breese Central (vs Columbia, 3/26)20952
Drew Staub, Triad (vs Highland, 3/26)25922
Chase Hanson, Mascoutah (vs Collinsville, 3/26)18872
Ryan Hampton, Edwardsville (vs Belleville East, 3/26)7871
Leon Mitch-Williams, Ritenour (vs McCluer North, 3/26)3862
Griffin Range, Freeburg (vs Wood River, 3/26)16833
Marquise Palmer, East St. Louis (vs Peoria, 3/27)11804
Logan Williams, Pattonville (vs Hazelwood West, 3/27)16760

Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Londyn Little, Columbia (vs Breese Central, 3/26)81721
Parker Van Dorn, Red Bud (vs Carlyle, 3/26)61573
Luther Burden III, East St. Louis (vs Peoria, 3/27)51502
Stuart Johnson, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 3/26)61370
Brett Holcomb, Freeburg (vs Wood River, 3/26)61072
Chase McDaniel, Mascoutah (vs Collinsville, 3/26)3821
Aidan Jones, Mascoutah (vs Collinsville, 3/26)5781
Cade Altadonna, Highland (vs Triad, 3/26)2700
Mitchell Haake, Mater Dei (vs Staunton, 3/27)3613
Jaylen Reed, East St. Louis (vs Peoria, 3/27)2591
Logan Chandler, Highland (vs Triad, 3/26)3460
Luke Parmentier, Civic Memorial (vs Jerseyville, 3/26)2430
Carson Loepker, Mater Dei (vs Staunton, 3/27)1421
Billy Hall, Ritenour (vs McCluer North, 3/26)1401
Gavin Day, Piasa Southwestern (vs Gillespie, 3/26)1400
Jacob Volz, Granite City (vs Waterloo, 3/26)2380
Kenneth Cotton, East St. Louis (vs Peoria, 3/27)1370
Dustin Crawford, Waterloo (vs Granite City, 3/26)3351
Cole Sandheinrich, Freeburg (vs Wood River, 3/26)2340
Braden Rensing, Breese Central (vs Columbia, 3/26)3330
0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports