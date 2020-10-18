Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Cooper Brown, Holt (vs Francis Howell Central, 10/16)
|18-24-0
|335
|6
|Blake Micek, Lafayette (vs Parkway Central, 10/16)
|29-34-0
|301
|4
|Kaden McMullen, O'Fallon Christian (vs Westminster, 10/16)
|15-21-0
|280
|3
|Mason Brown, Summit (vs Lindbergh, 10/16)
|7-17-0
|267
|2
|Duncan Cloniger, John Burroughs (vs Clayton, 10/17)
|14-21-0
|264
|3
|Harrison Wilmsen, Priory (vs Principia, 10/17)
|17-19-0
|243
|5
|Patrick Heitert, CBC (vs Vianney, 10/16)
|12-18-1
|225
|3
|Brendan Decker, Owensville (vs Lutheran South, 10/16)
|11-22-1
|207
|4
|Kannon Nesslage, Kirkwood (vs Ladue, 10/16)
|13-22-0
|198
|2
|Luke Johnston, SLUH (vs De Smet, 10/16)
|15-41-0
|183
|3
|Owen Veltrop, Parkway South (vs Parkway North, 10/16)
|8-19-3
|178
|2
|Jack Newcomb, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 10/16)
|10-16-0
|174
|3
|Logan Slinkard, Lutheran South (vs Owensville, 10/16)
|12-20-1
|164
|1
|Tyler Lindemann, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Washington, 10/16)
|13-23-0
|161
|3
|Drew Breeze, Jefferson (vs Chaffee, 10/16)
|10-11-0
|154
|2
|Caron Spann, St. Mary's (vs Lutheran North, 10/16)
|12-27-1
|151
|1
|Trey Davis, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Affton, 10/16)
|6-9-0
|142
|1
|Ryan Lanouette, Webster Groves (vs Parkway West, 10/16)
|6-7-0
|139
|2
|Evan Daugherty, Perryville (vs Dexter, 10/16)
|6-18-1
|122
|1
|Trey Fluchel, Lindbergh (vs Summit, 10/16)
|3-7-0
|106
|0
Best rushing performances (3+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Cole Ruble, Seckman (vs Park Hills Central, 10/16)
|43
|401
|5
|Logan Kopp, Lindbergh (vs Summit, 10/16)
|31
|284
|3
|Latterion West, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton, 10/16)
|36
|244
|3
|Quaran Williams, Parkway North (vs Parkway South, 10/16)
|24
|205
|2
|Christopher Kreh, Marquette (vs Oakville, 10/16)
|16
|201
|5
|Jackson Willison, Thayer (vs St. Pius X, 10/16)
|25
|176
|4
|Jordan Clay, CBC (vs Vianney, 10/16)
|7
|175
|2
|Ja'Marion Wayne, Parkway West (vs Webster Groves, 10/16)
|7
|144
|1
|AJ Snow, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton, 10/16)
|13
|133
|1
|Antwon Hayden, Duchesne (vs Winfield, 10/16)
|12
|132
|0
|Dylan Schnitzler, Jefferson (vs Chaffee, 10/16)
|11
|126
|2
|Jamond Mathis, Duchesne (vs Winfield, 10/16)
|3
|121
|3
|Malachi Chunn, John Burroughs (vs Clayton, 10/17)
|9
|121
|2
|Noah Kuehner, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Fort Zumwalt North, 10/16)
|10
|120
|1
|Cam Epps , Chaminade (vs Trinity, 10/16)
|13
|118
|1
|Alonzo MacDonald, Borgia (vs Hillsboro, 10/16)
|14
|115
|2
|Cole Johnson, Kirkwood (vs Ladue, 10/16)
|17
|115
|1
|Evan Daugherty, Perryville (vs Dexter, 10/16)
|14
|111
|0
|Tyler Oakes, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 10/16)
|5
|111
|4
|Parker Anderson, Hermann (vs Monroe City, 10/16)
|16
|110
|2
Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Colin Bunner, Holt (vs Francis Howell Central, 10/16)
|5
|168
|3
|Kalin Black, O'Fallon Christian (vs Westminster, 10/16)
|6
|151
|0
|Chevalier Brenson, CBC (vs Vianney, 10/16)
|3
|147
|2
|William Lee, Kirkwood (vs Ladue, 10/16)
|4
|146
|1
|Caleb Merritt, John Burroughs (vs Clayton, 10/17)
|4
|136
|2
|Myles Kee, Priory (vs Principia, 10/17)
|9
|135
|3
|Kevin Coleman , St. Mary's (vs Lutheran North, 10/16)
|6
|117
|1
|Pernell Garner, Lafayette (vs Parkway Central, 10/16)
|10
|115
|1
|Derek Brandt, Owensville (vs Lutheran South, 10/16)
|6
|115
|2
|Drew Krobath, Summit (vs Lindbergh, 10/16)
|4
|112
|1
|Derrion Boyd, Parkway South (vs Parkway North, 10/16)
|3
|103
|2
|Jackson Smith, Holt (vs Francis Howell Central, 10/16)
|7
|102
|1
|Bobby Merris, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 10/16)
|4
|93
|2
|Cole Buscher, Lutheran South (vs Owensville, 10/16)
|6
|90
|1
|Aidan Clancy, Lindbergh (vs Summit, 10/16)
|2
|87
|0
|James Jones, Webster Groves (vs Parkway West, 10/16)
|4
|85
|1
|Chris Brooks, SLUH (vs De Smet, 10/16)
|5
|84
|2
|Jude Tenny, Lafayette (vs Parkway Central, 10/16)
|8
|83
|2
|Sean Barnett, Summit (vs Lindbergh, 10/16)
|3
|83
|0
|Andrew Lenzen, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Affton, 10/16)
|2
|80
|0
