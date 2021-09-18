 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best performances

Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Bryce Revermann, Mater Dei (vs Alton Marquette, 9/17)10-12-03635
Chase Hanson, Mascoutah (vs Waterloo, 9/17)20-29-12984
Payton Hoker, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Washington, 9/17)6-10-02634
Josh Baker-Mays, Duchesne (vs Quincy Notre Dame, 9/17)16-34-22581
Louis Kavanaugh, Kirkwood (vs Ladue, 9/17)13-17-02033
Landon Geragosian, Breese Central (vs Freeburg, 9/17)7-18-21801
Jack Ahlbrand, Marquette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 9/17)8-19-01734
Drew Breeze, Jefferson (vs St. Pius X, 9/17)12-17-11710
Jett Bridges, Park Hills Central (vs Cuba, 9/17)4-6-01172
Grant Gibson, Fox (vs Pattonville, 9/17)7-18-01060
Cam Epps, Chaminade (vs De Smet, 9/17)5-10-0871
Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Roxana, 9/17)6-8-1841
Cole McKey, CBC (vs Vianney, 9/17)7-9-0811
McKey Cole, CBC (vs Vianney, 9/17)6-8-0690
Owen Norman, Lindbergh (vs Webster Groves, 9/17)4-6-0670
Bryce Westerfeld, Orchard Farm (vs Brentwood, 9/17)1-6-0601
Drake Faust , Chaminade (vs De Smet, 9/17)5-11-0410
Eric Ohmer, Mehlville (vs McCluer North, 9/17)2-7-0370
Easton Lucht, Red Bud (vs Carlyle, 9/17)5-13-2351
Kyle Stidem, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Marquette, 9/17)1-1-0340

Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Malik Nave, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 9/17)342335
Dayshawn Welch, Park Hills Central (vs Cuba, 9/17)61685
Jake Hnilo, Lindbergh (vs Webster Groves, 9/17)141504
Deion Brown, Kirkwood (vs Ladue, 9/17)271442
Latterion West, Orchard Farm (vs Brentwood, 9/17)181280
Mark West, Mehlville (vs McCluer North, 9/17)81182
Chris Reckel, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Washington, 9/17)31132
Maurion Moore, Orchard Farm (vs Brentwood, 9/17)61051
Miguel Velazquez, Breese Central (vs Freeburg, 9/17)16902
Kevin Nguyen, Fox (vs Pattonville, 9/17)6841
Chase Viehland, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Marquette, 9/17)17830
Jake Waters, Fox (vs Pattonville, 9/17)13820
Cam Epps, Chaminade (vs De Smet, 9/17)10790
JaQuari Parks, Marquette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 9/17)16791
Ja'Marion Wayne, Parkway West (vs Parkway Central, 9/17)3781
Aiden Talley, Jerseyville (vs Highland, 9/17)22760
Eric Ohmer, Mehlville (vs McCluer North, 9/17)15693
Drake Rensing, Mater Dei (vs Alton Marquette, 9/17)7691
Landon Geragosian, Breese Central (vs Freeburg, 9/17)11690
Ayden Smith, Fox (vs Pattonville, 9/17)12682

Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Cameron Haag, Mater Dei (vs Alton Marquette, 9/17)51702
Gavin Marsh, Marquette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 9/17)31342
Ethan Kissell, Duchesne (vs Quincy Notre Dame, 9/17)41320
Tyler Macon, Kirkwood (vs Ladue, 9/17)41193
Trey Gerdes, Mater Dei (vs Alton Marquette, 9/17)21102
Allen Middleton, Mascoutah (vs Waterloo, 9/17)10991
Quincy Hall, Mascoutah (vs Waterloo, 9/17)3992
Miles Weddington, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Washington, 9/17)1891
Chris Reckel, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Washington, 9/17)1691
Marcus Price, Breese Central (vs Freeburg, 9/17)3670
Mason Hamon, Breese Central (vs Freeburg, 9/17)1621
Cameron Lee, Duchesne (vs Quincy Notre Dame, 9/17)4611
Darrion Lewis, Orchard Farm (vs Brentwood, 9/17)1601
Jayce Napovanice, Mater Dei (vs Alton Marquette, 9/17)1571
Cam Paul, Kirkwood (vs Ladue, 9/17)6550
Colton Richardson, Jefferson (vs St. Pius X, 9/17)4540
Zach McGee, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Washington, 9/17)2531
Jay Mistler, Columbia (vs Roxana, 9/17)3531
Thomas Prevost , Chaminade (vs De Smet, 9/17)2510
Will Breeze, Jefferson (vs St. Pius X, 9/17)3510
