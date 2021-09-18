Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Bryce Revermann, Mater Dei (vs Alton Marquette, 9/17)
|10-12-0
|363
|5
|Chase Hanson, Mascoutah (vs Waterloo, 9/17)
|20-29-1
|298
|4
|Payton Hoker, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Washington, 9/17)
|6-10-0
|263
|4
|Josh Baker-Mays, Duchesne (vs Quincy Notre Dame, 9/17)
|16-34-2
|258
|1
|Louis Kavanaugh, Kirkwood (vs Ladue, 9/17)
|13-17-0
|203
|3
|Landon Geragosian, Breese Central (vs Freeburg, 9/17)
|7-18-2
|180
|1
|Jack Ahlbrand, Marquette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 9/17)
|8-19-0
|173
|4
|Drew Breeze, Jefferson (vs St. Pius X, 9/17)
|12-17-1
|171
|0
|Jett Bridges, Park Hills Central (vs Cuba, 9/17)
|4-6-0
|117
|2
|Grant Gibson, Fox (vs Pattonville, 9/17)
|7-18-0
|106
|0
|Cam Epps, Chaminade (vs De Smet, 9/17)
|5-10-0
|87
|1
|Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Roxana, 9/17)
|6-8-1
|84
|1
|Cole McKey, CBC (vs Vianney, 9/17)
|7-9-0
|81
|1
|McKey Cole, CBC (vs Vianney, 9/17)
|6-8-0
|69
|0
|Owen Norman, Lindbergh (vs Webster Groves, 9/17)
|4-6-0
|67
|0
|Bryce Westerfeld, Orchard Farm (vs Brentwood, 9/17)
|1-6-0
|60
|1
|Drake Faust , Chaminade (vs De Smet, 9/17)
|5-11-0
|41
|0
|Eric Ohmer, Mehlville (vs McCluer North, 9/17)
|2-7-0
|37
|0
|Easton Lucht, Red Bud (vs Carlyle, 9/17)
|5-13-2
|35
|1
|Kyle Stidem, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Marquette, 9/17)
|1-1-0
|34
|0
Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Malik Nave, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 9/17)
|34
|233
|5
|Dayshawn Welch, Park Hills Central (vs Cuba, 9/17)
|6
|168
|5
|Jake Hnilo, Lindbergh (vs Webster Groves, 9/17)
|14
|150
|4
|Deion Brown, Kirkwood (vs Ladue, 9/17)
|27
|144
|2
|Latterion West, Orchard Farm (vs Brentwood, 9/17)
|18
|128
|0
|Mark West, Mehlville (vs McCluer North, 9/17)
|8
|118
|2
|Chris Reckel, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Washington, 9/17)
|3
|113
|2
|Maurion Moore, Orchard Farm (vs Brentwood, 9/17)
|6
|105
|1
|Miguel Velazquez, Breese Central (vs Freeburg, 9/17)
|16
|90
|2
|Kevin Nguyen, Fox (vs Pattonville, 9/17)
|6
|84
|1
|Chase Viehland, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Marquette, 9/17)
|17
|83
|0
|Jake Waters, Fox (vs Pattonville, 9/17)
|13
|82
|0
|Cam Epps, Chaminade (vs De Smet, 9/17)
|10
|79
|0
|JaQuari Parks, Marquette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 9/17)
|16
|79
|1
|Ja'Marion Wayne, Parkway West (vs Parkway Central, 9/17)
|3
|78
|1
|Aiden Talley, Jerseyville (vs Highland, 9/17)
|22
|76
|0
|Eric Ohmer, Mehlville (vs McCluer North, 9/17)
|15
|69
|3
|Drake Rensing, Mater Dei (vs Alton Marquette, 9/17)
|7
|69
|1
|Landon Geragosian, Breese Central (vs Freeburg, 9/17)
|11
|69
|0
|Ayden Smith, Fox (vs Pattonville, 9/17)
|12
|68
|2
Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Cameron Haag, Mater Dei (vs Alton Marquette, 9/17)
|5
|170
|2
|Gavin Marsh, Marquette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 9/17)
|3
|134
|2
|Ethan Kissell, Duchesne (vs Quincy Notre Dame, 9/17)
|4
|132
|0
|Tyler Macon, Kirkwood (vs Ladue, 9/17)
|4
|119
|3
|Trey Gerdes, Mater Dei (vs Alton Marquette, 9/17)
|2
|110
|2
|Allen Middleton, Mascoutah (vs Waterloo, 9/17)
|10
|99
|1
|Quincy Hall, Mascoutah (vs Waterloo, 9/17)
|3
|99
|2
|Miles Weddington, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Washington, 9/17)
|1
|89
|1
|Chris Reckel, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Washington, 9/17)
|1
|69
|1
|Marcus Price, Breese Central (vs Freeburg, 9/17)
|3
|67
|0
|Mason Hamon, Breese Central (vs Freeburg, 9/17)
|1
|62
|1
|Cameron Lee, Duchesne (vs Quincy Notre Dame, 9/17)
|4
|61
|1
|Darrion Lewis, Orchard Farm (vs Brentwood, 9/17)
|1
|60
|1
|Jayce Napovanice, Mater Dei (vs Alton Marquette, 9/17)
|1
|57
|1
|Cam Paul, Kirkwood (vs Ladue, 9/17)
|6
|55
|0
|Colton Richardson, Jefferson (vs St. Pius X, 9/17)
|4
|54
|0
|Zach McGee, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Washington, 9/17)
|2
|53
|1
|Jay Mistler, Columbia (vs Roxana, 9/17)
|3
|53
|1
|Thomas Prevost , Chaminade (vs De Smet, 9/17)
|2
|51
|0
|Will Breeze, Jefferson (vs St. Pius X, 9/17)
|3
|51
|0