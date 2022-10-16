 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best performances

Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Jack Behl, Lafayette (vs Ritenour, 10/14)46-50-14723
Logan Slinkard, Lutheran South (vs DuBourg, 10/14)19-24-13794
AJ Raines, Timberland (vs Francis Howell North, 10/14)16-23-12954
Joseph Federer, Parkway West (vs Parkway Central, 10/14)27-49-22872
AJ Banks, Freeburg (vs Salem, Illinois, 10/14)22-38-02701
Max Lynch, Pana (vs Virden North Mac, 10/14)10-18-02502
Ethan Ritter, Brentwood (vs Soldan, 10/14)11-16-02394
Marco Sansone, SLUH (vs Rockhurst, 10/14)21-29-32362
Brian Gould, MICDS (vs St. Dominic, 10/14)12-16-22061
Creighton Wise, Kirkwood (vs McCluer, 10/14)12-13-01993
Jason Wiley, CBC (vs Warren Central, Ind., 10/14)10-14-01932
Brent Wuebbels, Highland (vs Mascoutah, 10/14)16-21-01824
Liam Hughes, Union (vs St. James, 10/14)12-18-01812
Charos Sutton, Troy Buchanan (vs Fort Zumwalt West, 10/14)6-12-01722
Kristopher Hanson, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Webster Groves, 10/14)19-35-51681
Casen Murphy, Park Hills Central (vs Dexter, 10/14)12-19-01652
Matthew Hagy, Vandalia (vs Litchfield, 10/14)5-10-01613
Taron Peete, Vashon (vs Lift For Life, 10/15)9-12-11603
Hoyt Gregory, North Point (vs Washington, 10/14)8-16-01522
Conner Freeze, Breese Central (vs Columbia, 10/14)13-21-11521

Best rushing performances (7+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Breese Central, 10/14)233854
Chase Withrow, Jerseyville (vs Civic Memorial, 10/14)263116
Cole Ruble, Seckman (vs Oakville, 10/14)393004
Jobe Smith, North County (vs Potosi, 10/13)182545
Kevin Emmanuel, Eureka (vs Parkway North, 10/14)312506
Jareese Howard, Riverview Gardens (vs Ladue, 10/14)112153
Max Lynch, Pana (vs Virden North Mac, 10/14)272053
Eric McKinney, Vandalia (vs Litchfield, 10/14)102003
La'Ron Eason, Parkway South (vs Fox, 10/14)241752
Quaran Williams, Parkway North (vs Eureka, 10/14)91653
Madden Irving , Chaminade (vs Gateway STEM, 10/14)211541
Travis Porter, Highland (vs Mascoutah, 10/14)171521
Brandon Biggs, John Burroughs (vs Roosevelt, 10/15)131512
Justin Jackson, Marquette (vs Hazelwood West, 10/15)101460
Austin McGukin, St. Pius X (vs Bayless, 10/14)131453
Mark Patton, Bayless (vs St. Pius X, 10/14)191441
Matthew Hagy, Vandalia (vs Litchfield, 10/14)121441
Terran Mitchell, Affton (vs Normandy, 10/15)161443
Trevion Hulsey, Webster Groves (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/14)151432
Andrew Scherer, Affton (vs Normandy, 10/15)301431

Best receiving performances (2+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Zae Jones, Lafayette (vs Ritenour, 10/14)201533
Shane Hopmann, Troy Buchanan (vs Fort Zumwalt West, 10/14)31452
Creighton Ervin, Timberland (vs Francis Howell North, 10/14)51432
Dillon Slinkard, Lutheran South (vs DuBourg, 10/14)91431
Zach Smith Jr., Vashon (vs Lift For Life, 10/15)51302
Dakotah Mayo, CBC (vs Warren Central, Ind., 10/14)21222
Nick Phillips, Brentwood (vs Soldan, 10/14)71203
Ace Armstrong, Pana (vs Virden North Mac, 10/14)31182
Jack Goedde, Parkway West (vs Parkway Central, 10/14)131131
Winston Moore, MICDS (vs St. Dominic, 10/14)41121
Damien Moore, Oakville (vs Seckman, 10/14)21081
Tyler Macon, Kirkwood (vs McCluer, 10/14)51033
Preston Nestrick, Vandalia (vs Litchfield, 10/14)21032
Maurice Hamilton, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 10/14)5942
Derek Fields Jr, Chaminade (vs Gateway STEM, 10/14)3901
Cole Buscher, Lutheran South (vs DuBourg, 10/14)2891
Cole Stuart, Freeburg (vs Salem, Illinois, 10/14)7890
Baylor Adamovsky, Lafayette (vs Ritenour, 10/14)7871
Allen Brown, Eureka (vs Parkway North, 10/14)3860
Robby Preckel , Lafayette (vs Ritenour, 10/14)5840
