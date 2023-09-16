Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Joseph Federer, Parkway West (vs McCluer, 9/14)
|21-42-1
|326
|4
|Isaac Ackerman, Triad (vs Waterloo, 9/15)
|11-15-0
|248
|1
|Blake Rimbey, Piasa Southwestern (vs Vandalia, 9/15)
|13-21-2
|224
|2
|Will Travers, Webster Groves (vs Parkway South, 9/14)
|14-19-0
|222
|3
|Kole Williams, Jefferson (vs St. Pius X, 9/15)
|15-25-0
|211
|3
|Preston Baker, Breese Central (vs Freeburg, 9/15)
|11-16-0
|210
|4
|Trenton Lampkin, Hermann (vs Cuba, 9/15)
|6-6-0
|210
|4
|Blake Gelly, Highland (vs Mascoutah, 9/15)
|13-16-0
|197
|4
|Marco Sansone, SLUH (vs Vashon, 9/15)
|15-29-2
|195
|3
|Conrad Lindhorst, Waterloo (vs Triad, 9/15)
|16-29-1
|189
|1
|Conner Martin, Winfield (vs St. Charles West, 9/15)
|13-18-0
|175
|0
|Tristan Graham, Francis Howell Central (vs Troy Buchanan, 9/15)
|14-29-2
|169
|12
|Messiah Smith, Parkway North (vs Summit, 9/14)
|8-17-0
|142
|2
|Owen Norman, Lindbergh (vs Pattonville, 9/15)
|12-20-0
|126
|2
|Kameron Eleby, Pattonville (vs Lindbergh, 9/15)
|8-13-0
|121
|0
|Troy Emge, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Washington, 9/15)
|6-12-2
|109
|2
|Hoyt Gregory, North Point (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 9/15)
|9-14-0
|108
|1
|Trenton Zeeb, Mater Dei (vs Madison, Illinois, 9/15)
|4-8-0
|107
|2
|Eddie Ahearn, Parkway South (vs Webster Groves, 9/14)
|11-24-0
|90
|0
|Baruk Jonsson, Mascoutah (vs Highland, 9/15)
|9-20-0
|71
|0
Best rushing performances (2+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Elijah Stevens, Summit (vs Parkway North, 9/14)
|35
|245
|5
|Messiah Smith, Parkway North (vs Summit, 9/14)
|24
|170
|1
|Chase Lucht, Red Bud (vs Carlyle, 9/15)
|8
|165
|1
|Dierre Hill Jr., Althoff (vs St. Dominic, 9/15)
|18
|162
|1
|Cole Davis, Breese Central (vs Freeburg, 9/15)
|7
|159
|2
|Dylan Macon, John Burroughs (vs Lutheran South, 9/14)
|17
|147
|3
|Owen Norman, Lindbergh (vs Pattonville, 9/15)
|31
|136
|0
|Isaac Ackerman, Triad (vs Waterloo, 9/15)
|15
|123
|2
|Jayden Burelson, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Washington, 9/15)
|8
|122
|1
|Colin Qualls, Triad (vs Waterloo, 9/15)
|15
|122
|2
|Joseph Federer, Parkway West (vs McCluer, 9/14)
|18
|119
|0
|Kameron Eleby, Pattonville (vs Lindbergh, 9/15)
|14
|115
|0
|Markus Kehrer, Mater Dei (vs Madison, Illinois, 9/15)
|6
|112
|2
|Hoyt Gregory, North Point (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 9/15)
|18
|109
|0
|Brendan Kelley, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Lafayette, 9/15)
|20
|107
|1
|Brody Diekemper, Carlyle (vs Red Bud, 9/15)
|11
|100
|0
|Lawrence Jackson, Pattonville (vs Lindbergh, 9/15)
|10
|99
|0
|Ben Long, Lutheran South (vs John Burroughs, 9/14)
|17
|96
|1
|Trevion Hulsey, Webster Groves (vs Parkway South, 9/14)
|12
|95
|1
|Marquello Futrell, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Washington, 9/15)
|4
|86
|0
Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Nolan Brune, Hermann (vs Cuba, 9/15)
|3
|143
|2
|Hunter Newell, Piasa Southwestern (vs Vandalia, 9/15)
|4
|128
|2
|Nate Breeze, Jefferson (vs St. Pius X, 9/15)
|8
|123
|2
|Dylan Beadle, Highland (vs Mascoutah, 9/15)
|8
|121
|2
|Tashon Cockarell, Triad (vs Waterloo, 9/15)
|3
|120
|0
|Michael Roberts, Parkway West (vs McCluer, 9/14)
|3
|112
|2
|Jabari Booth, Webster Groves (vs Parkway South, 9/14)
|5
|107
|1
|Koby Osterhage, Waterloo (vs Triad, 9/15)
|7
|107
|1
|Griffen Becker, Breese Central (vs Freeburg, 9/15)
|6
|95
|1
|DeAndre Rush Jr., Pattonville (vs Lindbergh, 9/15)
|5
|85
|0
|Hank Mohrmann, Parkway North (vs Summit, 9/14)
|2
|78
|1
|Ian Dempsey, Triad (vs Waterloo, 9/15)
|4
|72
|1
|Lukas Peterson, Parkway West (vs McCluer, 9/14)
|9
|70
|0
|Benny Lehman, Breese Central (vs Freeburg, 9/15)
|2
|63
|1
|Maurice Hamilton, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Washington, 9/15)
|5
|62
|0
|Trenton Livingston, Parkway West (vs McCluer, 9/14)
|4
|60
|0
|Joseph Harris, SLUH (vs Vashon, 9/15)
|4
|58
|1
|Ian Brantley, Piasa Southwestern (vs Vandalia, 9/15)
|5
|58
|0
|Daeden Hopkins, Hermann (vs Cuba, 9/15)
|2
|58
|2
|Logan Kiel, Winfield (vs St. Charles West, 9/15)
|3
|57
|0