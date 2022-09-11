Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Marco Sansone, SLUH (vs CBC, 9/9)
|17-43-0
|311
|4
|Jack Masters, DuBourg (vs Affton, 9/9)
|20-27-1
|286
|2
|Carson Green, Centralia, Illinois (vs Mascoutah, 9/9)
|14-29-2
|280
|1
|Dakarri Hollis, Lutheran North (vs Francis Howell, 9/8)
|24-32-2
|266
|2
|AJ Raines, Timberland (vs Vianney, 9/9)
|17-24-0
|262
|4
|Colt Michael, O'Fallon (vs Waubonsie Valley, 9/9)
|14-19-1
|260
|6
|Jack Behl, Lafayette (vs Riverview Gardens, 9/10)
|9-15-1
|235
|4
|Brent Wuebbels, Highland (vs Marion, 9/9)
|16-21-1
|233
|3
|Liam Hughes, Union (vs Sullivan, 9/9)
|14-23-1
|226
|3
|Owen Merrell, Holt (vs Washington, 9/8)
|15-19-0
|199
|2
|Casen Murphy, Park Hills Central (vs Potosi, 9/9)
|6-7-0
|191
|2
|Conner Martin, Winfield (vs Moberly, 9/9)
|15-32-4
|177
|0
|Koen Zeltmann, Borgia (vs Strafford, 9/9)
|14-22-0
|171
|2
|Grant Gibson, Summit (vs Parkway Central, 9/9)
|11-17-1
|170
|2
|Byron McNair, Pattonville (vs Hazelwood West, 9/9)
|9-16-0
|167
|2
|Landon McDonald, Belleville West (vs DeKalb, Illinois, 9/9)
|12-23-2
|163
|0
|Jason Wiley, CBC (vs SLUH, 9/9)
|4-8-1
|160
|3
|Hoyt Gregory, North Point (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 9/8)
|11-17-2
|157
|2
|Zane Timon, Mascoutah (vs Centralia, Illinois, 9/9)
|14-25-0
|148
|1
|Kristopher Hanson, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Seckman, 9/9)
|13-22-2
|146
|0
Best rushing performances (6+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Evan Davis, Waterloo (vs Carbondale, 9/9)
|30
|300
|2
|Kevin Emmanuel, Eureka (vs Kirkwood, 9/9)
|35
|246
|4
|Chase Withrow, Jerseyville (vs Lincoln, Illinois, 9/9)
|34
|239
|3
|Jobe Smith, North County (vs De Soto, 9/9)
|14
|226
|4
|Greyson Brewer, Piasa Southwestern (vs Litchfield, 9/9)
|19
|220
|3
|Deion Brown, Kirkwood (vs Eureka, 9/9)
|34
|215
|2
|Joseph Federer, Parkway West (vs McCluer North, 9/10)
|7
|183
|2
|Damien Moore, Oakville (vs Webster Groves, 9/9)
|15
|171
|2
|La'Ron Eason, Parkway South (vs Mehlville, 9/9)
|13
|169
|2
|Conner Coffey, Hermann (vs St. James, 9/9)
|12
|169
|1
|Dylan Stevens, Fox (vs Lindbergh, 9/9)
|10
|158
|2
|Marquise Williams, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs North Point, 9/8)
|16
|148
|2
|Ralph Dixon, CBC (vs SLUH, 9/9)
|7
|148
|3
|Cole Ruble, Seckman (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 9/9)
|12
|146
|3
|Aidan Hernandez, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 9/9)
|14
|141
|1
|Blaze Helton, Hillsboro, Illinois (vs Carlinville, 9/9)
|24
|138
|2
|Christopher Hall, Francis Howell North (vs St. Charles, 9/9)
|13
|137
|1
|Dylan Van, CBC (vs SLUH, 9/9)
|14
|130
|0
|Jeremiyah Love, CBC (vs SLUH, 9/9)
|11
|128
|2
|Terran Mitchell, Affton (vs DuBourg, 9/9)
|11
|127
|2
Best receiving performances (2+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|DeAndre Rush Jr., Pattonville (vs Hazelwood West, 9/9)
|7
|212
|2
|Vance Gross, Lutheran North (vs Francis Howell, 9/8)
|15
|179
|1
|Ty Williams, Holt (vs Washington, 9/8)
|10
|168
|2
|Jeremiah McClellan, CBC (vs SLUH, 9/9)
|5
|140
|2
|Amir Johnson, Centralia, Illinois (vs Mascoutah, 9/9)
|4
|132
|1
|Cade Altadonna, Highland (vs Marion, 9/9)
|7
|126
|0
|Ryan Wingo, SLUH (vs CBC, 9/9)
|6
|119
|2
|Jack Parent, Priory (vs Lutheran South, 9/10)
|4
|119
|2
|Jayvon Sanders, DuBourg (vs Affton, 9/9)
|9
|118
|0
|Hayden Burke, Union (vs Sullivan, 9/9)
|6
|115
|2
|Caden Casey, Park Hills Central (vs Potosi, 9/9)
|2
|114
|1
|Wes Knuckles, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Seckman, 9/9)
|6
|113
|0
|Jalen Smith, O'Fallon (vs Waubonsie Valley, 9/9)
|6
|111
|2
|Joseph Harris, SLUH (vs CBC, 9/9)
|6
|108
|1
|Exavier Zeilman, Belleville West (vs DeKalb, Illinois, 9/9)
|7
|105
|0
|Kyle Turnbull, Winfield (vs Moberly, 9/9)
|6
|97
|0
|Peyton Bertels, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs North Point, 9/8)
|5
|87
|0
|Sam Mortimore, Timberland (vs Vianney, 9/9)
|4
|85
|2
|Mylon Donald, Hazelwood West (vs Pattonville, 9/9)
|3
|83
|1
|Nicholas Deloach Jr., Cahokia (vs Peoria, 9/9)
|3
|80
|1