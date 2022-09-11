 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best performances

Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Marco Sansone, SLUH (vs CBC, 9/9)17-43-03114
Jack Masters, DuBourg (vs Affton, 9/9)20-27-12862
Carson Green, Centralia, Illinois (vs Mascoutah, 9/9)14-29-22801
Dakarri Hollis, Lutheran North (vs Francis Howell, 9/8)24-32-22662
AJ Raines, Timberland (vs Vianney, 9/9)17-24-02624
Colt Michael, O'Fallon (vs Waubonsie Valley, 9/9)14-19-12606
Jack Behl, Lafayette (vs Riverview Gardens, 9/10)9-15-12354
Brent Wuebbels, Highland (vs Marion, 9/9)16-21-12333
Liam Hughes, Union (vs Sullivan, 9/9)14-23-12263
Owen Merrell, Holt (vs Washington, 9/8)15-19-01992
Casen Murphy, Park Hills Central (vs Potosi, 9/9)6-7-01912
Conner Martin, Winfield (vs Moberly, 9/9)15-32-41770
Koen Zeltmann, Borgia (vs Strafford, 9/9)14-22-01712
Grant Gibson, Summit (vs Parkway Central, 9/9)11-17-11702
Byron McNair, Pattonville (vs Hazelwood West, 9/9)9-16-01672
Landon McDonald, Belleville West (vs DeKalb, Illinois, 9/9)12-23-21630
Jason Wiley, CBC (vs SLUH, 9/9)4-8-11603
Hoyt Gregory, North Point (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 9/8)11-17-21572
Zane Timon, Mascoutah (vs Centralia, Illinois, 9/9)14-25-01481
Kristopher Hanson, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Seckman, 9/9)13-22-21460

Best rushing performances (6+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Evan Davis, Waterloo (vs Carbondale, 9/9)303002
Kevin Emmanuel, Eureka (vs Kirkwood, 9/9)352464
Chase Withrow, Jerseyville (vs Lincoln, Illinois, 9/9)342393
Jobe Smith, North County (vs De Soto, 9/9)142264
Greyson Brewer, Piasa Southwestern (vs Litchfield, 9/9)192203
Deion Brown, Kirkwood (vs Eureka, 9/9)342152
Joseph Federer, Parkway West (vs McCluer North, 9/10)71832
Damien Moore, Oakville (vs Webster Groves, 9/9)151712
La'Ron Eason, Parkway South (vs Mehlville, 9/9)131692
Conner Coffey, Hermann (vs St. James, 9/9)121691
Dylan Stevens, Fox (vs Lindbergh, 9/9)101582
Marquise Williams, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs North Point, 9/8)161482
Ralph Dixon, CBC (vs SLUH, 9/9)71483
Cole Ruble, Seckman (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 9/9)121463
Aidan Hernandez, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 9/9)141411
Blaze Helton, Hillsboro, Illinois (vs Carlinville, 9/9)241382
Christopher Hall, Francis Howell North (vs St. Charles, 9/9)131371
Dylan Van, CBC (vs SLUH, 9/9)141300
Jeremiyah Love, CBC (vs SLUH, 9/9)111282
Terran Mitchell, Affton (vs DuBourg, 9/9)111272

Best receiving performances (2+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
DeAndre Rush Jr., Pattonville (vs Hazelwood West, 9/9)72122
Vance Gross, Lutheran North (vs Francis Howell, 9/8)151791
Ty Williams, Holt (vs Washington, 9/8)101682
Jeremiah McClellan, CBC (vs SLUH, 9/9)51402
Amir Johnson, Centralia, Illinois (vs Mascoutah, 9/9)41321
Cade Altadonna, Highland (vs Marion, 9/9)71260
Ryan Wingo, SLUH (vs CBC, 9/9)61192
Jack Parent, Priory (vs Lutheran South, 9/10)41192
Jayvon Sanders, DuBourg (vs Affton, 9/9)91180
Hayden Burke, Union (vs Sullivan, 9/9)61152
Caden Casey, Park Hills Central (vs Potosi, 9/9)21141
Wes Knuckles, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Seckman, 9/9)61130
Jalen Smith, O'Fallon (vs Waubonsie Valley, 9/9)61112
Joseph Harris, SLUH (vs CBC, 9/9)61081
Exavier Zeilman, Belleville West (vs DeKalb, Illinois, 9/9)71050
Kyle Turnbull, Winfield (vs Moberly, 9/9)6970
Peyton Bertels, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs North Point, 9/8)5870
Sam Mortimore, Timberland (vs Vianney, 9/9)4852
Mylon Donald, Hazelwood West (vs Pattonville, 9/9)3831
Nicholas Deloach Jr., Cahokia (vs Peoria, 9/9)3801
