Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Logan Slinkard, Lutheran South (vs Borgia, 10/20)
|19-27-1
|334
|2
|Cole McKey, CBC (vs Edwardsville, 10/21)
|19-26-0
|270
|4
|Nick Ortinau, Francis Howell Central (vs Washington, 10/21)
|13-18-0
|259
|2
|Colt Michael, O'Fallon (vs Cahokia, 10/21)
|16-33-0
|223
|3
|Dakarri Hollis, Lutheran North (vs St. Mary's, 10/21)
|15-36-0
|218
|1
|Robert Battle, East St. Louis (vs De Smet, 10/21)
|14-22-0
|201
|3
|Jack Ahlbrand, Marquette (vs Pattonville, 10/21)
|11-21-2
|191
|1
|Drake Faust, Chaminade (vs Lutheran St. Charles, 10/21)
|9-15-2
|172
|2
|Koen Zeltmann, Borgia (vs Lutheran South, 10/20)
|10-15-0
|153
|3
|Zane Timon, Mascoutah (vs Carbondale, 10/21)
|7-14-0
|151
|3
|Kristopher Hanson, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Mehlville, 10/21)
|9-22-2
|149
|0
|Jack Moore, North County (vs Sullivan, 10/20)
|12-28-3
|147
|1
|Cody Ury, Staunton (vs Virden North Mac, 10/21)
|15-29-3
|144
|1
|Ethan Ritter, Brentwood (vs Sparta, 10/21)
|8-12-1
|131
|2
|Connor O'Neal, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt West, 10/21)
|13-25-1
|124
|0
|Antonio Muyco, Affton (vs Clayton, 10/21)
|6-15-0
|120
|2
|Qwalan Miller, Webster Groves (vs Seckman, 10/21)
|17-26-0
|114
|1
|Anthony Fletcher, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Cuba, 10/21)
|6-12-0
|107
|2
|Byron McNair, Pattonville (vs Marquette, 10/21)
|10-22-1
|103
|1
|Brennen Ervin, St. Pius X (vs Perryville, 10/21)
|8-12-0
|99
|1
Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Nolan Sipple, St. Pius X (vs Perryville, 10/21)
|20
|264
|2
|Evan Davis, Waterloo (vs Freeburg, 10/21)
|25
|256
|1
|Jordan Foster, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Cuba, 10/21)
|24
|252
|4
|Zane Hogan, Virden North Mac (vs Staunton, 10/21)
|10
|225
|3
|Marlo James, Normandy (vs Jennings, 10/20)
|15
|191
|1
|Quaran Williams, Parkway North (vs Parkway Central, 10/21)
|18
|176
|3
|Christopher Bennett Jr., East St. Louis (vs De Smet, 10/21)
|15
|172
|1
|Derrick Warren, Francis Howell North (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 10/20)
|13
|144
|2
|Kaden Brown, Virden North Mac (vs Staunton, 10/21)
|16
|142
|0
|Deion Brown, Kirkwood (vs Hazelwood West, 10/21)
|9
|140
|3
|Justin Jackson, Marquette (vs Pattonville, 10/21)
|24
|130
|1
|Jobe Smith, North County (vs Sullivan, 10/20)
|18
|127
|1
|Cameron Underwood, Fox (vs Ladue, 10/21)
|16
|125
|1
|Ian Kelly, Francis Howell North (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 10/20)
|8
|124
|2
|Jake Hnilo, Lindbergh (vs Lafayette, 10/21)
|21
|122
|0
|Ben Hotop, Perryville (vs St. Pius X, 10/21)
|20
|119
|1
|Madden Irving , Chaminade (vs Lutheran St. Charles, 10/21)
|17
|117
|1
|Andrew Scherer, Affton (vs Clayton, 10/21)
|20
|104
|0
|Koby Osterhage, Waterloo (vs Freeburg, 10/21)
|11
|102
|0
|Messiah Smith, Parkway North (vs Parkway Central, 10/21)
|11
|100
|0
Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Cole Buscher, Lutheran South (vs Borgia, 10/20)
|10
|243
|2
|Gavin Marsh, Marquette (vs Pattonville, 10/21)
|8
|137
|0
|Jonathan Van Hook, Lutheran North (vs St. Mary's, 10/21)
|3
|121
|1
|Will Thomas, Francis Howell Central (vs Washington, 10/21)
|5
|118
|0
|Keith Johnson, Francis Howell Central (vs Washington, 10/21)
|5
|108
|2
|Jeremiah McClellan, CBC (vs Edwardsville, 10/21)
|11
|103
|1
|Allen Middleton, Mascoutah (vs Carbondale, 10/21)
|4
|102
|2
|Jeremiyah Love, CBC (vs Edwardsville, 10/21)
|3
|100
|1
|Wes Knuckles, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Mehlville, 10/21)
|3
|93
|0
|Jesse Watson, East St. Louis (vs De Smet, 10/21)
|4
|89
|3
|Nick Phillips, Brentwood (vs Sparta, 10/21)
|4
|80
|1
|Ronnie Willenbrink, Affton (vs Clayton, 10/21)
|3
|79
|2
|Derek Fields Jr, Chaminade (vs Lutheran St. Charles, 10/21)
|3
|79
|0
|AJ Patrick, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Cuba, 10/21)
|4
|74
|2
|Peter Fesler, Chaminade (vs Lutheran St. Charles, 10/21)
|4
|71
|2
|Jalen Smith, O'Fallon (vs Cahokia, 10/21)
|6
|69
|1
|Nathan Kell, Borgia (vs Lutheran South, 10/20)
|2
|68
|1
|Braden Buffington, Staunton (vs Virden North Mac, 10/21)
|6
|68
|0
|Mick Otto, Lutheran South (vs Borgia, 10/20)
|5
|67
|0
|Chris Potter, Kirkwood (vs Hazelwood West, 10/21)
|2
|67
|0