Best performances

Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Logan Slinkard, Lutheran South (vs Borgia, 10/20)19-27-13342
Cole McKey, CBC (vs Edwardsville, 10/21)19-26-02704
Nick Ortinau, Francis Howell Central (vs Washington, 10/21)13-18-02592
Colt Michael, O'Fallon (vs Cahokia, 10/21)16-33-02233
Dakarri Hollis, Lutheran North (vs St. Mary's, 10/21)15-36-02181
Robert Battle, East St. Louis (vs De Smet, 10/21)14-22-02013
Jack Ahlbrand, Marquette (vs Pattonville, 10/21)11-21-21911
Drake Faust, Chaminade (vs Lutheran St. Charles, 10/21)9-15-21722
Koen Zeltmann, Borgia (vs Lutheran South, 10/20)10-15-01533
Zane Timon, Mascoutah (vs Carbondale, 10/21)7-14-01513
Kristopher Hanson, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Mehlville, 10/21)9-22-21490
Jack Moore, North County (vs Sullivan, 10/20)12-28-31471
Cody Ury, Staunton (vs Virden North Mac, 10/21)15-29-31441
Ethan Ritter, Brentwood (vs Sparta, 10/21)8-12-11312
Connor O'Neal, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt West, 10/21)13-25-11240
Antonio Muyco, Affton (vs Clayton, 10/21)6-15-01202
Qwalan Miller, Webster Groves (vs Seckman, 10/21)17-26-01141
Anthony Fletcher, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Cuba, 10/21)6-12-01072
Byron McNair, Pattonville (vs Marquette, 10/21)10-22-11031
Brennen Ervin, St. Pius X (vs Perryville, 10/21)8-12-0991

Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Nolan Sipple, St. Pius X (vs Perryville, 10/21)202642
Evan Davis, Waterloo (vs Freeburg, 10/21)252561
Jordan Foster, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Cuba, 10/21)242524
Zane Hogan, Virden North Mac (vs Staunton, 10/21)102253
Marlo James, Normandy (vs Jennings, 10/20)151911
Quaran Williams, Parkway North (vs Parkway Central, 10/21)181763
Christopher Bennett Jr., East St. Louis (vs De Smet, 10/21)151721
Derrick Warren, Francis Howell North (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 10/20)131442
Kaden Brown, Virden North Mac (vs Staunton, 10/21)161420
Deion Brown, Kirkwood (vs Hazelwood West, 10/21)91403
Justin Jackson, Marquette (vs Pattonville, 10/21)241301
Jobe Smith, North County (vs Sullivan, 10/20)181271
Cameron Underwood, Fox (vs Ladue, 10/21)161251
Ian Kelly, Francis Howell North (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 10/20)81242
Jake Hnilo, Lindbergh (vs Lafayette, 10/21)211220
Ben Hotop, Perryville (vs St. Pius X, 10/21)201191
Madden Irving , Chaminade (vs Lutheran St. Charles, 10/21)171171
Andrew Scherer, Affton (vs Clayton, 10/21)201040
Koby Osterhage, Waterloo (vs Freeburg, 10/21)111020
Messiah Smith, Parkway North (vs Parkway Central, 10/21)111000

Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Cole Buscher, Lutheran South (vs Borgia, 10/20)102432
Gavin Marsh, Marquette (vs Pattonville, 10/21)81370
Jonathan Van Hook, Lutheran North (vs St. Mary's, 10/21)31211
Will Thomas, Francis Howell Central (vs Washington, 10/21)51180
Keith Johnson, Francis Howell Central (vs Washington, 10/21)51082
Jeremiah McClellan, CBC (vs Edwardsville, 10/21)111031
Allen Middleton, Mascoutah (vs Carbondale, 10/21)41022
Jeremiyah Love, CBC (vs Edwardsville, 10/21)31001
Wes Knuckles, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Mehlville, 10/21)3930
Jesse Watson, East St. Louis (vs De Smet, 10/21)4893
Nick Phillips, Brentwood (vs Sparta, 10/21)4801
Ronnie Willenbrink, Affton (vs Clayton, 10/21)3792
Derek Fields Jr, Chaminade (vs Lutheran St. Charles, 10/21)3790
AJ Patrick, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Cuba, 10/21)4742
Peter Fesler, Chaminade (vs Lutheran St. Charles, 10/21)4712
Jalen Smith, O'Fallon (vs Cahokia, 10/21)6691
Nathan Kell, Borgia (vs Lutheran South, 10/20)2681
Braden Buffington, Staunton (vs Virden North Mac, 10/21)6680
Mick Otto, Lutheran South (vs Borgia, 10/20)5670
Chris Potter, Kirkwood (vs Hazelwood West, 10/21)2670
