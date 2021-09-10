 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Alex Poettker, Althoff (vs Mater Dei, 9/10)13-28-22121
Bryce Revermann, Mater Dei (vs Althoff, 9/10)14-17-02112
Chase Hanson, Mascoutah (vs Centralia, Illinois, 9/10)17-23-22091
Drake Faust , Chaminade (vs SLUH, 9/10)10-21-11882
Colt Michael, O'Fallon (vs Vianney, 9/10)13-21-01813
Jack Ahlbrand, Marquette (vs Parkway North, 9/10)7-11-01742
Cole Rickermann, Festus (vs Windsor (Imperial), 9/10)11-14-01560
Easton Lucht, Red Bud (vs Breese Central, 9/10)8-16-21540
Nick Ortinau, Francis Howell Central (vs Francis Howell North, 9/10)10-16-01412
Louis Kavanaugh, Kirkwood (vs Pattonville, 9/10)10-16-11372
Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Alton Marquette, 9/10)11-17-01332
Antonio Muyco, Affton (vs Normandy, 9/9)8-20-11301
Sean Patrick Keegan , Webster Groves (vs Oakville, 9/10)9-12-01150
Creighton Wise, Kirkwood (vs Pattonville, 9/10)3-4-0770
Collin Smith, St. Pius X (vs Grandview, 9/10)5-13-1722
Aidan Morrow, Waterloo (vs Carbondale, 9/10)4-10-0710
Grant Gibson, Fox (vs Lafayette, 9/10)4-13-0540
Drew Merseal, St. Pius X (vs Grandview, 9/10)1-1-0470
Hasaan Cody, Jennings (vs University City, 9/9)2-7-1390
Gannon Snyder, Parkway West (vs Riverview Gardens, 9/9)3-4-0340

Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Hasaan Cody, Jennings (vs University City, 9/9)82193
Aidan Hernandez, Francis Howell Central (vs Francis Howell North, 9/10)281882
Eric Ohmer, Mehlville (vs Parkway South, 9/10)221792
Evan Davis, Waterloo (vs Carbondale, 9/10)211734
Deion Brown, Kirkwood (vs Pattonville, 9/10)141723
Kaian Roberts-Day, Festus (vs Windsor (Imperial), 9/10)81634
Ayden Smith, Fox (vs Lafayette, 9/10)161580
Nate Ruble, St. Pius X (vs Grandview, 9/10)181571
Alex Fisher, Affton (vs Normandy, 9/9)151421
Donta Williams, Jennings (vs University City, 9/9)191241
JaQuari Parks, Marquette (vs Parkway North, 9/10)181241
Jayce Napovanice, Mater Dei (vs Althoff, 9/10)141060
Kyle McConachie, Columbia (vs Alton Marquette, 9/10)14973
Christopher Caldwell, O'Fallon (vs Vianney, 9/10)18951
Mark West, Mehlville (vs Parkway South, 9/10)13931
Jack McFarlane, Waterloo (vs Carbondale, 9/10)8870
Ja'Marion Wayne, Parkway West (vs Riverview Gardens, 9/9)3862
Evan Westermayer, Affton (vs Normandy, 9/9)11852
Keith Watson, Chaminade (vs SLUH, 9/10)7830
Malique Flenoid, Marquette (vs Parkway North, 9/10)14821

Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Gavin Marsh, Marquette (vs Parkway North, 9/10)41701
Cameron Haag, Mater Dei (vs Althoff, 9/10)81262
Andrew Lyke, Althoff (vs Mater Dei, 9/10)41181
Quincy Hall, Mascoutah (vs Centralia, Illinois, 9/10)91110
Cam Epps, Chaminade (vs SLUH, 9/10)51042
Evan Dressel, Red Bud (vs Breese Central, 9/10)2991
Chase Arnold, Affton (vs Normandy, 9/9)1961
Will Thomas, Francis Howell Central (vs Francis Howell North, 9/10)3741
Dalton Markus, Mater Dei (vs Althoff, 9/10)5740
Jaiden Sloan, Kirkwood (vs Pattonville, 9/10)1700
Drew Megginson, Columbia (vs Alton Marquette, 9/10)6700
Tyler Macon, Kirkwood (vs Pattonville, 9/10)4621
Landen Yates, Festus (vs Windsor (Imperial), 9/10)4560
Christian Joiner, O'Fallon (vs Vianney, 9/10)2552
TJ Roberts, Webster Groves (vs Oakville, 9/10)4540
Cam Paul, Kirkwood (vs Pattonville, 9/10)3510
Eli Frimml, St. Pius X (vs Grandview, 9/10)2511
James Jones, Webster Groves (vs Oakville, 9/10)1470
Tamarion Bivines, O'Fallon (vs Vianney, 9/10)3441
Ethan Horvath, Waterloo (vs Carbondale, 9/10)2440
