Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Alex Poettker, Althoff (vs Mater Dei, 9/10)
|13-28-2
|212
|1
|Bryce Revermann, Mater Dei (vs Althoff, 9/10)
|14-17-0
|211
|2
|Chase Hanson, Mascoutah (vs Centralia, Illinois, 9/10)
|17-23-2
|209
|1
|Drake Faust , Chaminade (vs SLUH, 9/10)
|10-21-1
|188
|2
|Colt Michael, O'Fallon (vs Vianney, 9/10)
|13-21-0
|181
|3
|Jack Ahlbrand, Marquette (vs Parkway North, 9/10)
|7-11-0
|174
|2
|Cole Rickermann, Festus (vs Windsor (Imperial), 9/10)
|11-14-0
|156
|0
|Easton Lucht, Red Bud (vs Breese Central, 9/10)
|8-16-2
|154
|0
|Nick Ortinau, Francis Howell Central (vs Francis Howell North, 9/10)
|10-16-0
|141
|2
|Louis Kavanaugh, Kirkwood (vs Pattonville, 9/10)
|10-16-1
|137
|2
|Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Alton Marquette, 9/10)
|11-17-0
|133
|2
|Antonio Muyco, Affton (vs Normandy, 9/9)
|8-20-1
|130
|1
|Sean Patrick Keegan , Webster Groves (vs Oakville, 9/10)
|9-12-0
|115
|0
|Creighton Wise, Kirkwood (vs Pattonville, 9/10)
|3-4-0
|77
|0
|Collin Smith, St. Pius X (vs Grandview, 9/10)
|5-13-1
|72
|2
|Aidan Morrow, Waterloo (vs Carbondale, 9/10)
|4-10-0
|71
|0
|Grant Gibson, Fox (vs Lafayette, 9/10)
|4-13-0
|54
|0
|Drew Merseal, St. Pius X (vs Grandview, 9/10)
|1-1-0
|47
|0
|Hasaan Cody, Jennings (vs University City, 9/9)
|2-7-1
|39
|0
|Gannon Snyder, Parkway West (vs Riverview Gardens, 9/9)
|3-4-0
|34
|0
Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Hasaan Cody, Jennings (vs University City, 9/9)
|8
|219
|3
|Aidan Hernandez, Francis Howell Central (vs Francis Howell North, 9/10)
|28
|188
|2
|Eric Ohmer, Mehlville (vs Parkway South, 9/10)
|22
|179
|2
|Evan Davis, Waterloo (vs Carbondale, 9/10)
|21
|173
|4
|Deion Brown, Kirkwood (vs Pattonville, 9/10)
|14
|172
|3
|Kaian Roberts-Day, Festus (vs Windsor (Imperial), 9/10)
|8
|163
|4
|Ayden Smith, Fox (vs Lafayette, 9/10)
|16
|158
|0
|Nate Ruble, St. Pius X (vs Grandview, 9/10)
|18
|157
|1
|Alex Fisher, Affton (vs Normandy, 9/9)
|15
|142
|1
|Donta Williams, Jennings (vs University City, 9/9)
|19
|124
|1
|JaQuari Parks, Marquette (vs Parkway North, 9/10)
|18
|124
|1
|Jayce Napovanice, Mater Dei (vs Althoff, 9/10)
|14
|106
|0
|Kyle McConachie, Columbia (vs Alton Marquette, 9/10)
|14
|97
|3
|Christopher Caldwell, O'Fallon (vs Vianney, 9/10)
|18
|95
|1
|Mark West, Mehlville (vs Parkway South, 9/10)
|13
|93
|1
|Jack McFarlane, Waterloo (vs Carbondale, 9/10)
|8
|87
|0
|Ja'Marion Wayne, Parkway West (vs Riverview Gardens, 9/9)
|3
|86
|2
|Evan Westermayer, Affton (vs Normandy, 9/9)
|11
|85
|2
|Keith Watson, Chaminade (vs SLUH, 9/10)
|7
|83
|0
|Malique Flenoid, Marquette (vs Parkway North, 9/10)
|14
|82
|1
Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Gavin Marsh, Marquette (vs Parkway North, 9/10)
|4
|170
|1
|Cameron Haag, Mater Dei (vs Althoff, 9/10)
|8
|126
|2
|Andrew Lyke, Althoff (vs Mater Dei, 9/10)
|4
|118
|1
|Quincy Hall, Mascoutah (vs Centralia, Illinois, 9/10)
|9
|111
|0
|Cam Epps, Chaminade (vs SLUH, 9/10)
|5
|104
|2
|Evan Dressel, Red Bud (vs Breese Central, 9/10)
|2
|99
|1
|Chase Arnold, Affton (vs Normandy, 9/9)
|1
|96
|1
|Will Thomas, Francis Howell Central (vs Francis Howell North, 9/10)
|3
|74
|1
|Dalton Markus, Mater Dei (vs Althoff, 9/10)
|5
|74
|0
|Jaiden Sloan, Kirkwood (vs Pattonville, 9/10)
|1
|70
|0
|Drew Megginson, Columbia (vs Alton Marquette, 9/10)
|6
|70
|0
|Tyler Macon, Kirkwood (vs Pattonville, 9/10)
|4
|62
|1
|Landen Yates, Festus (vs Windsor (Imperial), 9/10)
|4
|56
|0
|Christian Joiner, O'Fallon (vs Vianney, 9/10)
|2
|55
|2
|TJ Roberts, Webster Groves (vs Oakville, 9/10)
|4
|54
|0
|Cam Paul, Kirkwood (vs Pattonville, 9/10)
|3
|51
|0
|Eli Frimml, St. Pius X (vs Grandview, 9/10)
|2
|51
|1
|James Jones, Webster Groves (vs Oakville, 9/10)
|1
|47
|0
|Tamarion Bivines, O'Fallon (vs Vianney, 9/10)
|3
|44
|1
|Ethan Horvath, Waterloo (vs Carbondale, 9/10)
|2
|44
|0