Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Cooper Brown, Holt (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 9/4)
|10-13-1
|274
|5
|Gabe Serri, St. Dominic (vs O'Fallon Christian, 9/4)
|16-22-0
|263
|2
|Caelon Weir, Warrenton (vs Troy Buchanan, 9/4)
|13-24-0
|253
|3
|Cael Welker, Jackson (vs Hillsboro, 9/4)
|6-8-0
|234
|3
|Brendan Decker, Owensville (vs Eldon, 9/4)
|7-8-0
|206
|3
|Hayden Beck, Wright City (vs Bishop Ward (Kan.), 9/4)
|14-19-1
|196
|2
|AJ Snow, Orchard Farm (vs Agape Boarding School, 9/5)
|9-14-1
|177
|4
|Jack Newcomb, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Francis Howell, 9/4)
|9-15-1
|175
|1
|Colin Smith, St. Pius X (vs Piggott (Ark.), 9/4)
|9-22-1
|152
|0
|Derek Williams, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Perryville, 9/4)
|11-24-2
|126
|1
|Kaden McMullen, O'Fallon Christian (vs St. Dominic, 9/4)
|10-20-1
|126
|0
|Taron Peete, Duchesne (vs Herculaneum, 9/4)
|3-6-1
|115
|2
|Evan Daugherty, Perryville (vs Windsor (Imperial), 9/4)
|5-7-1
|107
|2
|Parker Anderson, Hermann (vs Fredericktown, 9/4)
|6-13-1
|93
|1
|Josh Arndt, Timberland (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 9/4)
|3-6-2
|79
|0
|Trey Davis, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs St. Charles, 9/4)
|6-12-0
|71
|2
|Tyler Lindemann, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Holt, 9/4)
|8-17-1
|64
|1
|Drew Breeze, Jefferson (vs Cuba, 9/4)
|3-12-1
|60
|0
|Griffin Ray, Hillsboro (vs Jackson, 9/4)
|3-7-1
|58
|0
|Brock Inman, Fox (vs Seckman, 9/4)
|3-7-0
|55
|0
Best rushing performances (2+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Zach Collins, Troy Buchanan (vs Warrenton, 9/4)
|24
|216
|4
|Will Schnitzler, Jefferson (vs Cuba, 9/4)
|25
|215
|3
|Latterion West, Orchard Farm (vs Agape Boarding School, 9/5)
|15
|159
|1
|Mikel Davis, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs St. Charles, 9/4)
|10
|154
|1
|Holden Ash, Hermann (vs Fredericktown, 9/4)
|16
|147
|0
|Dominic Punjani, De Soto (vs Poplar Bluff, 9/4)
|17
|145
|0
|Jackson Overton, St. Dominic (vs O'Fallon Christian, 9/4)
|20
|145
|3
|Chase Wilson, Grandview (vs Crystal City, 9/4)
|17
|117
|3
|Evan Daugherty, Perryville (vs Windsor (Imperial), 9/4)
|17
|116
|1
|Antwon Hayden, Duchesne (vs Herculaneum, 9/4)
|6
|115
|2
|Tyler Oakes, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Francis Howell, 9/4)
|9
|111
|0
|Alex Goly, Sullivan (vs Festus, 9/4)
|16
|109
|1
|Quincy McRoberts, Warrenton (vs Troy Buchanan, 9/4)
|7
|104
|2
|Jordan Smith, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Timberland, 9/4)
|13
|97
|1
|Brock Inman, Fox (vs Seckman, 9/4)
|15
|96
|2
|Dalton Wiser, Wright City (vs Bishop Ward (Kan.), 9/4)
|17
|94
|0
|Fernando Bojorquez, Perryville (vs Windsor (Imperial), 9/4)
|10
|93
|1
|Derek Williams, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Perryville, 9/4)
|7
|90
|2
|Jake Waters, Fox (vs Seckman, 9/4)
|11
|90
|0
|Austin Wenzel, Troy Buchanan (vs Warrenton, 9/4)
|11
|89
|3
Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Derek Brandt, Owensville (vs Eldon, 9/4)
|3
|130
|2
|Colin Bunner, Holt (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 9/4)
|4
|109
|0
|Jake Smith, Wright City (vs Bishop Ward (Kan.), 9/4)
|3
|109
|0
|Alex Ginnever, Holt (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 9/4)
|2
|108
|0
|Dawson Camden, Perryville (vs Windsor (Imperial), 9/4)
|5
|107
|2
|Kolby Meine, Warrenton (vs Troy Buchanan, 9/4)
|3
|106
|1
|Marquis Eckley, Jackson (vs Hillsboro, 9/4)
|2
|102
|0
|Ryan Schwendeman, St. Dominic (vs O'Fallon Christian, 9/4)
|6
|99
|1
|Kannen Turley, Jackson (vs Hillsboro, 9/4)
|2
|91
|0
|Nate Ruble, St. Pius X (vs Piggott (Ark.), 9/4)
|4
|88
|0
|Tate Cross, St. Dominic (vs O'Fallon Christian, 9/4)
|3
|87
|1
|Bobby Merris, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Francis Howell, 9/4)
|6
|82
|0
|Donte Lewis, Orchard Farm (vs Agape Boarding School, 9/5)
|4
|77
|1
|Quincy McRoberts, Warrenton (vs Troy Buchanan, 9/4)
|2
|73
|1
|Mike Wolcott, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Perryville, 9/4)
|7
|70
|0
|Adrian (A.J) Taylor, O'Fallon Christian (vs St. Dominic, 9/4)
|6
|64
|0
|Devin Bledsoe, Orchard Farm (vs Agape Boarding School, 9/5)
|2
|60
|1
|Will Breeze, Jefferson (vs Cuba, 9/4)
|2
|59
|0
|Austin Romaine, Hillsboro (vs Jackson, 9/4)
|2
|58
|0
|Ian Wolff, Wright City (vs Bishop Ward (Kan.), 9/4)
|4
|58
|0
