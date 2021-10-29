 Skip to main content
Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Kameron Eleby, Pattonville (vs Timberland, 10/29)17-33-02381
Bryce Revermann, Mater Dei (vs Carmi-White County, 10/29)7-9-02002
Brennan Wilson, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Francis Howell Central, 10/29)15-21-11590
Drew Breeze, Jefferson (vs Kelly, 10/29)10-17-11521
Drake Faust, Chaminade (vs Ritenour, 10/29)7-17-01482
Jack Ahlbrand, Marquette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/29)4-6-11312
Patrick Heitert, CBC (vs Vianney, 10/29)6-9-0972
Owen Norman, Lindbergh (vs SLUH, 10/29)10-19-0910
Collin Smith, St. Pius X (vs Crystal City, 10/29)5-14-0750
Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Sacred Heart-Griffin, 10/29)8-14-0510
Josh Everding, Mehlville (vs Fox, 10/29)3-5-1450
Louis Kavanaugh, Kirkwood (vs De Smet, 10/29)6-18-1400
Bryce Westerfeld, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield, 10/29)1-6-0150
Sean Patrick Keegan , Webster Groves (vs Eureka, 10/29)1-3-190
James Jones, Webster Groves (vs Eureka, 10/29)4-4-080
Quaran Williams, Parkway North (vs Clayton, 10/29)1-6-180
Antonio Muyco, Affton (vs Pacific, 10/29)4-18-170
Cole McKey, CBC (vs Vianney, 10/29)1-1-020
Kobe Foster, Parkway North (vs Clayton, 10/29)1-1-010

Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Brennan Wilson, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Francis Howell Central, 10/29)322834
Eric Ohmer, Mehlville (vs Fox, 10/29)222262
Deion Brown, Kirkwood (vs De Smet, 10/29)241711
Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Sacred Heart-Griffin, 10/29)211692
Collin Smith, St. Pius X (vs Crystal City, 10/29)141404
Zyan Royal, Parkway North (vs Clayton, 10/29)71133
Laterrion West, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield, 10/29)271101
Cam Epps, Chaminade (vs Ritenour, 10/29)71053
Jayce Napovanice, Mater Dei (vs Carmi-White County, 10/29)101023
Jake Hnilo, Lindbergh (vs SLUH, 10/29)151000
Messiah Smith, Parkway North (vs Clayton, 10/29)12951
JaQuari Parks, Marquette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/29)15941
Drew Breeze, Jefferson (vs Kelly, 10/29)7911
Mark West, Mehlville (vs Fox, 10/29)9901
Malique Flenoid, Marquette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/29)10862
Charles Johnson Jr., Pattonville (vs Timberland, 10/29)15760
Malik Matthews, CBC (vs Vianney, 10/29)4721
Dylan Van, CBC (vs Vianney, 10/29)3711
Quaran Williams, Parkway North (vs Clayton, 10/29)5691
Alex Morris, CBC (vs Vianney, 10/29)4681

Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Tyree Bonnett, Marquette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/29)41312
Elijah Griffin, Chaminade (vs Ritenour, 10/29)41122
Cameron Haag, Mater Dei (vs Carmi-White County, 10/29)31081
Colton Richardson, Jefferson (vs Kelly, 10/29)6941
Austin Kuhlenberg, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Francis Howell Central, 10/29)7931
Kyjuan Morgan, Pattonville (vs Timberland, 10/29)6710
Jayce Napovanice, Mater Dei (vs Carmi-White County, 10/29)2691
Kameron McCain, Pattonville (vs Timberland, 10/29)1661
Jeremiah McClellan, CBC (vs Vianney, 10/29)2631
Mike Montoya Jr., Pattonville (vs Timberland, 10/29)3520
Dabrian Moss, St. Pius X (vs Crystal City, 10/29)3420
Jake Hnilo, Lindbergh (vs SLUH, 10/29)5410
Jake Titone, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Francis Howell Central, 10/29)6390
Dylan Stewart, Pattonville (vs Timberland, 10/29)4350
Ayden Robinson-Wayne, CBC (vs Vianney, 10/29)4341
Kyle McConachie, Columbia (vs Sacred Heart-Griffin, 10/29)3340
Tyler Macon, Kirkwood (vs De Smet, 10/29)3270
Mark West, Mehlville (vs Fox, 10/29)2260
Kyle Smith, St. Pius X (vs Crystal City, 10/29)1240
Michael Neaf, Lindbergh (vs SLUH, 10/29)2230
