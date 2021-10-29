Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Kameron Eleby, Pattonville (vs Timberland, 10/29)
|17-33-0
|238
|1
|Bryce Revermann, Mater Dei (vs Carmi-White County, 10/29)
|7-9-0
|200
|2
|Brennan Wilson, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Francis Howell Central, 10/29)
|15-21-1
|159
|0
|Drew Breeze, Jefferson (vs Kelly, 10/29)
|10-17-1
|152
|1
|Drake Faust, Chaminade (vs Ritenour, 10/29)
|7-17-0
|148
|2
|Jack Ahlbrand, Marquette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/29)
|4-6-1
|131
|2
|Patrick Heitert, CBC (vs Vianney, 10/29)
|6-9-0
|97
|2
|Owen Norman, Lindbergh (vs SLUH, 10/29)
|10-19-0
|91
|0
|Collin Smith, St. Pius X (vs Crystal City, 10/29)
|5-14-0
|75
|0
|Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Sacred Heart-Griffin, 10/29)
|8-14-0
|51
|0
|Josh Everding, Mehlville (vs Fox, 10/29)
|3-5-1
|45
|0
|Louis Kavanaugh, Kirkwood (vs De Smet, 10/29)
|6-18-1
|40
|0
|Bryce Westerfeld, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield, 10/29)
|1-6-0
|15
|0
|Sean Patrick Keegan , Webster Groves (vs Eureka, 10/29)
|1-3-1
|9
|0
|James Jones, Webster Groves (vs Eureka, 10/29)
|4-4-0
|8
|0
|Quaran Williams, Parkway North (vs Clayton, 10/29)
|1-6-1
|8
|0
|Antonio Muyco, Affton (vs Pacific, 10/29)
|4-18-1
|7
|0
|Cole McKey, CBC (vs Vianney, 10/29)
|1-1-0
|2
|0
|Kobe Foster, Parkway North (vs Clayton, 10/29)
|1-1-0
|1
|0
Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Brennan Wilson, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Francis Howell Central, 10/29)
|32
|283
|4
|Eric Ohmer, Mehlville (vs Fox, 10/29)
|22
|226
|2
|Deion Brown, Kirkwood (vs De Smet, 10/29)
|24
|171
|1
|Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Sacred Heart-Griffin, 10/29)
|21
|169
|2
|Collin Smith, St. Pius X (vs Crystal City, 10/29)
|14
|140
|4
|Zyan Royal, Parkway North (vs Clayton, 10/29)
|7
|113
|3
|Laterrion West, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield, 10/29)
|27
|110
|1
|Cam Epps, Chaminade (vs Ritenour, 10/29)
|7
|105
|3
|Jayce Napovanice, Mater Dei (vs Carmi-White County, 10/29)
|10
|102
|3
|Jake Hnilo, Lindbergh (vs SLUH, 10/29)
|15
|100
|0
|Messiah Smith, Parkway North (vs Clayton, 10/29)
|12
|95
|1
|JaQuari Parks, Marquette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/29)
|15
|94
|1
|Drew Breeze, Jefferson (vs Kelly, 10/29)
|7
|91
|1
|Mark West, Mehlville (vs Fox, 10/29)
|9
|90
|1
|Malique Flenoid, Marquette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/29)
|10
|86
|2
|Charles Johnson Jr., Pattonville (vs Timberland, 10/29)
|15
|76
|0
|Malik Matthews, CBC (vs Vianney, 10/29)
|4
|72
|1
|Dylan Van, CBC (vs Vianney, 10/29)
|3
|71
|1
|Quaran Williams, Parkway North (vs Clayton, 10/29)
|5
|69
|1
|Alex Morris, CBC (vs Vianney, 10/29)
|4
|68
|1
Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Tyree Bonnett, Marquette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/29)
|4
|131
|2
|Elijah Griffin, Chaminade (vs Ritenour, 10/29)
|4
|112
|2
|Cameron Haag, Mater Dei (vs Carmi-White County, 10/29)
|3
|108
|1
|Colton Richardson, Jefferson (vs Kelly, 10/29)
|6
|94
|1
|Austin Kuhlenberg, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Francis Howell Central, 10/29)
|7
|93
|1
|Kyjuan Morgan, Pattonville (vs Timberland, 10/29)
|6
|71
|0
|Jayce Napovanice, Mater Dei (vs Carmi-White County, 10/29)
|2
|69
|1
|Kameron McCain, Pattonville (vs Timberland, 10/29)
|1
|66
|1
|Jeremiah McClellan, CBC (vs Vianney, 10/29)
|2
|63
|1
|Mike Montoya Jr., Pattonville (vs Timberland, 10/29)
|3
|52
|0
|Dabrian Moss, St. Pius X (vs Crystal City, 10/29)
|3
|42
|0
|Jake Hnilo, Lindbergh (vs SLUH, 10/29)
|5
|41
|0
|Jake Titone, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Francis Howell Central, 10/29)
|6
|39
|0
|Dylan Stewart, Pattonville (vs Timberland, 10/29)
|4
|35
|0
|Ayden Robinson-Wayne, CBC (vs Vianney, 10/29)
|4
|34
|1
|Kyle McConachie, Columbia (vs Sacred Heart-Griffin, 10/29)
|3
|34
|0
|Tyler Macon, Kirkwood (vs De Smet, 10/29)
|3
|27
|0
|Mark West, Mehlville (vs Fox, 10/29)
|2
|26
|0
|Kyle Smith, St. Pius X (vs Crystal City, 10/29)
|1
|24
|0
|Michael Neaf, Lindbergh (vs SLUH, 10/29)
|2
|23
|0