Best performances StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Nov 18, 2022 23 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Best passing performances (1+ PaY)PlayerC-A-IYdsTDBest rushing performances (1+ Rsh)PlayerRshYdsTD Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)PlayerRecYdsTD 0 Comments STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular East St. Louis dominates Crete-Monee in 6A quarterfinal, extends playoff shutout streak EAST ST. LOUIS — Rico Bond started kicking seven weeks ago. Football notebook: De Smet crashes Class 6 semifinals; East Side returns to mascot-less Lemont Three of the four teams remaining in Class 6 were here a year ago. Reigning champion CBC beat Liberty North to win the title and took down Lee… Football spotlight: Timberland aims for first win over Francis Howell in Class 5 quarterfinal showdown The Wolves beat rival Holt and won at Helias to set up home matchup against unbeaten Vikings. St. Dominic embraces frigid conditions, beats Hazelwood East to capture Class 4 district title SPANISH LAKE — Mind over matter was the motto of the sideline Saturday. Football spotlight: De Smet defies odds, makes third semifinal appearance in four seasons CREVE COEUR — Conventional wisdom says none of this should work. St. Mary's scores final 42 points to pull away from Summit for district championship St. Mary’s football team believes it’s in scoring position on every play. MICDS uses rare air show to knock off Eureka in district title showdown EUREKA — Brian Gould knows his role is a simple one. Francis Howell avoids repeat district title game drama with big win over Fort Zumwalt North WELDON SPRING — Jaylen Pearson didn't want any part of feeling the way he felt almost exactly one year ago. Peoria erupts in second half to roll past Mascoutah in Class 5A quarterfinal MASCOUTAH — Zane Timon felt good at halftime. Football: Althoff aims to build off longest playoff run since 2016 Austin Frazier left his voice in Johnston City.