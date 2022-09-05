Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Antonio Muyco, Affton (vs Ste. Genevieve, 9/2)
|13-25-1
|342
|5
|Omar Hopkins, Kirkwood (vs Pattonville, 9/1)
|18-27-0
|292
|3
|Marco Sansone, SLUH (vs Timberland, 9/2)
|13-31-1
|286
|2
|Antwon McKay Jr., Cardinal Ritter (vs Vashon, 9/2)
|14-25-1
|264
|2
|Robert Battle, East St. Louis (vs CBC, 9/3)
|15-27-0
|263
|5
|AJ Raines, Timberland (vs SLUH, 9/2)
|17-28-0
|258
|3
|Logan Slinkard, Lutheran South (vs St. James, 9/2)
|14-24-0
|256
|3
|Jack Masters, DuBourg (vs St. Pius X, 9/2)
|16-34-2
|240
|0
|Nick Ortinau, Francis Howell Central (vs Pacific, 9/2)
|15-16-0
|240
|3
|Jack Moore, North County (vs St. Clair, 9/1)
|9-21-0
|226
|3
|Connor Freeze, Breese Central (vs Mater Dei, 9/2)
|10-24-0
|224
|0
|Joseph Federer, Parkway West (vs Hazelwood Central, 9/2)
|14-22-0
|221
|1
|Colt Michael, O'Fallon (vs Troy Buchanan, 9/2)
|15-22-0
|221
|3
|Casen Murphy, Park Hills Central (vs Caruthersville, 9/2)
|13-22-2
|217
|2
|Jackson Dearing, Herculaneum (vs Fredericktown, 9/2)
|8-19-1
|211
|3
|Jordan Robinson, Normandy (vs TDW Academy, 9/2)
|9-11-1
|193
|0
|Evan Noelle, Marion (vs Jerseyville, 9/2)
|11-18-0
|187
|1
|Cody Gough, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Belleville West, 9/2)
|9-13-0
|182
|2
|Anthony Fletcher, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Perryville, 9/2)
|6-8-1
|174
|2
|Jack Behl, Lafayette (vs Fox, 9/2)
|15-26-1
|168
|3
People are also reading…
Best rushing performances (7+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|LaRon Eason, Parkway South (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 9/2)
|38
|300
|2
|Jacob Kirt, St. Charles West (vs Francis Howell North, 9/1)
|32
|232
|4
|Deegan Prater, Dupo (vs Oneida (ROWVA), 9/3)
|19
|205
|2
|Mark Patton, Bayless (vs Grandview, 9/2)
|14
|202
|2
|Calvin Swinney, Clayton (vs Westminster, 9/2)
|17
|201
|3
|Patrick Walker, Marion (vs Jerseyville, 9/2)
|13
|199
|2
|Jake Hnilo, Lindbergh (vs Ladue, 9/2)
|29
|192
|1
|Xavier Goodall, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 9/2)
|15
|180
|2
|Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Waterloo, 9/2)
|33
|177
|1
|DJ Jones, Fort Zumwalt North (vs North Point, 9/2)
|13
|175
|1
|Cole Ruble, Seckman (vs University City, 9/2)
|8
|173
|4
|Drake Rensing, Mater Dei (vs Breese Central, 9/2)
|20
|170
|2
|Wyatt Birke, Union (vs Borgia, 9/2)
|19
|163
|1
|TaRyan Martin, East St. Louis (vs CBC, 9/3)
|14
|152
|1
|Ethan Venable, Oakville (vs Mehlville, 9/2)
|8
|151
|2
|Jackson Dearing, Herculaneum (vs Fredericktown, 9/2)
|18
|151
|0
|Deion Brown, Kirkwood (vs Pattonville, 9/1)
|21
|143
|2
|Kevin Emmanuel, Eureka (vs Hazelwood West, 9/2)
|11
|142
|1
|Marvin Burks, Cardinal Ritter (vs Vashon, 9/2)
|14
|136
|0
|DJ Burgess, Parkway Central (vs McCluer, 9/1)
|27
|128
|2
Best receiving performances (3+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Ronnie Willenbrink, Affton (vs Ste. Genevieve, 9/2)
|5
|180
|3
|Keenan Thomas, DuBourg (vs St. Pius X, 9/2)
|8
|155
|0
|Christopher Bennett Jr., East St. Louis (vs CBC, 9/3)
|7
|155
|2
|Jeremiah McClellan, CBC (vs East St. Louis, 9/3)
|8
|151
|1
|Lucas Bahr, Herculaneum (vs Fredericktown, 9/2)
|4
|148
|3
|Jobe Bryant, Park Hills Central (vs Caruthersville, 9/2)
|8
|146
|1
|Nick Phillips, Brentwood (vs Wesclin, 9/2)
|8
|145
|2
|AJ Patrick, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Perryville, 9/2)
|3
|137
|2
|Jalen Smith, O'Fallon (vs Troy Buchanan, 9/2)
|6
|133
|3
|Treavion Barber, Hazelwood Central (vs Parkway West, 9/2)
|3
|130
|1
|Fredrick Moore, Cardinal Ritter (vs Vashon, 9/2)
|6
|128
|2
|Terran Mitchell, Affton (vs Ste. Genevieve, 9/2)
|4
|126
|2
|Jack Goedde, Parkway West (vs Hazelwood Central, 9/2)
|8
|123
|0
|Will Thomas, Francis Howell Central (vs Pacific, 9/2)
|3
|120
|2
|Ryan Wingo, SLUH (vs Timberland, 9/2)
|5
|116
|2
|Tyler Macon, Kirkwood (vs Pattonville, 9/1)
|7
|108
|1
|Kellen Brnfre, Edwardsville (vs Highland, 9/2)
|6
|107
|1
|Eli Mitchell, Ritenour (vs Webster Groves, 9/1)
|4
|104
|1
|Nathan Kell, Borgia (vs Union, 9/2)
|6
|100
|1
|Ezekial Samking, Lutheran South (vs St. James, 9/2)
|3
|96
|2