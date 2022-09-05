 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Best performances

  • 0

Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Antonio Muyco, Affton (vs Ste. Genevieve, 9/2)13-25-13425
Omar Hopkins, Kirkwood (vs Pattonville, 9/1)18-27-02923
Marco Sansone, SLUH (vs Timberland, 9/2)13-31-12862
Antwon McKay Jr., Cardinal Ritter (vs Vashon, 9/2)14-25-12642
Robert Battle, East St. Louis (vs CBC, 9/3)15-27-02635
AJ Raines, Timberland (vs SLUH, 9/2)17-28-02583
Logan Slinkard, Lutheran South (vs St. James, 9/2)14-24-02563
Jack Masters, DuBourg (vs St. Pius X, 9/2)16-34-22400
Nick Ortinau, Francis Howell Central (vs Pacific, 9/2)15-16-02403
Jack Moore, North County (vs St. Clair, 9/1)9-21-02263
Connor Freeze, Breese Central (vs Mater Dei, 9/2)10-24-02240
Joseph Federer, Parkway West (vs Hazelwood Central, 9/2)14-22-02211
Colt Michael, O'Fallon (vs Troy Buchanan, 9/2)15-22-02213
Casen Murphy, Park Hills Central (vs Caruthersville, 9/2)13-22-22172
Jackson Dearing, Herculaneum (vs Fredericktown, 9/2)8-19-12113
Jordan Robinson, Normandy (vs TDW Academy, 9/2)9-11-11930
Evan Noelle, Marion (vs Jerseyville, 9/2)11-18-01871
Cody Gough, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Belleville West, 9/2)9-13-01822
Anthony Fletcher, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Perryville, 9/2)6-8-11742
Jack Behl, Lafayette (vs Fox, 9/2)15-26-11683

People are also reading…

Best rushing performances (7+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
LaRon Eason, Parkway South (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 9/2)383002
Jacob Kirt, St. Charles West (vs Francis Howell North, 9/1)322324
Deegan Prater, Dupo (vs Oneida (ROWVA), 9/3)192052
Mark Patton, Bayless (vs Grandview, 9/2)142022
Calvin Swinney, Clayton (vs Westminster, 9/2)172013
Patrick Walker, Marion (vs Jerseyville, 9/2)131992
Jake Hnilo, Lindbergh (vs Ladue, 9/2)291921
Xavier Goodall, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 9/2)151802
Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Waterloo, 9/2)331771
DJ Jones, Fort Zumwalt North (vs North Point, 9/2)131751
Cole Ruble, Seckman (vs University City, 9/2)81734
Drake Rensing, Mater Dei (vs Breese Central, 9/2)201702
Wyatt Birke, Union (vs Borgia, 9/2)191631
TaRyan Martin, East St. Louis (vs CBC, 9/3)141521
Ethan Venable, Oakville (vs Mehlville, 9/2)81512
Jackson Dearing, Herculaneum (vs Fredericktown, 9/2)181510
Deion Brown, Kirkwood (vs Pattonville, 9/1)211432
Kevin Emmanuel, Eureka (vs Hazelwood West, 9/2)111421
Marvin Burks, Cardinal Ritter (vs Vashon, 9/2)141360
DJ Burgess, Parkway Central (vs McCluer, 9/1)271282

Best receiving performances (3+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Ronnie Willenbrink, Affton (vs Ste. Genevieve, 9/2)51803
Keenan Thomas, DuBourg (vs St. Pius X, 9/2)81550
Christopher Bennett Jr., East St. Louis (vs CBC, 9/3)71552
Jeremiah McClellan, CBC (vs East St. Louis, 9/3)81511
Lucas Bahr, Herculaneum (vs Fredericktown, 9/2)41483
Jobe Bryant, Park Hills Central (vs Caruthersville, 9/2)81461
Nick Phillips, Brentwood (vs Wesclin, 9/2)81452
AJ Patrick, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Perryville, 9/2)31372
Jalen Smith, O'Fallon (vs Troy Buchanan, 9/2)61333
Treavion Barber, Hazelwood Central (vs Parkway West, 9/2)31301
Fredrick Moore, Cardinal Ritter (vs Vashon, 9/2)61282
Terran Mitchell, Affton (vs Ste. Genevieve, 9/2)41262
Jack Goedde, Parkway West (vs Hazelwood Central, 9/2)81230
Will Thomas, Francis Howell Central (vs Pacific, 9/2)31202
Ryan Wingo, SLUH (vs Timberland, 9/2)51162
Tyler Macon, Kirkwood (vs Pattonville, 9/1)71081
Kellen Brnfre, Edwardsville (vs Highland, 9/2)61071
Eli Mitchell, Ritenour (vs Webster Groves, 9/1)41041
Nathan Kell, Borgia (vs Union, 9/2)61001
Ezekial Samking, Lutheran South (vs St. James, 9/2)3962
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New season, new stars: Our STL High School Sports athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News