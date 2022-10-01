 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best performances

  • 0

Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Conner Freeze, Breese Central (vs Salem, Illinois, 9/30)18-30-03063
Logan Slinkard, Lutheran South (vs Westminster, 9/30)18-28-02905
Jack Behl, Lafayette (vs Ladue, 9/30)20-29-02414
Drake Faust, Chaminade (vs Vianney, 9/30)14-21-02292
Collin Sinclair, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles West, 9/30)18-29-12261
Joseph Federer, Parkway West (vs Parkway North, 9/30)11-23-02062
Nick Ortinau, Francis Howell Central (vs Francis Howell North, 9/30)20-26-32011
Braylon Grayson, Althoff (vs Marion, 9/30)11-15-11892
Joey Bradley, Oakville (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 9/30)6-8-01783
Zane Timon, Mascoutah (vs Triad, 9/30)12-21-01602
Thomas Friess, Red Bud (vs Dupo, 9/30)5-12-01591
Cole McKey, CBC (vs Indianapolis Chatard, 9/30)13-16-01572
Matthew Hagy, Vandalia (vs Staunton, 9/30)8-13-11543
Kaden Brown, Virden North Mac (vs Greenville, 9/30)8-9-01502
Marco Sansone, SLUH (vs De Smet, 9/30)12-30-31362
Brent Wuebbels, Highland (vs Civic Memorial, 9/30)8-10-01354
Byron McNair, Pattonville (vs Eureka, 9/30)11-17-01201
Tristen Wargo, Gillespie (vs Hillsboro, Illinois, 9/30)11-25-11171
Kristopher Hanson, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Oakville, 9/30)10-26-21111
Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Wood River, 9/30)11-24-11020

Best rushing performances (2+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Jaben Compton, Hillsboro, Illinois (vs Gillespie, 9/30)292095
Jake Hnilo, Lindbergh (vs Ritenour, 9/30)291790
Tommy Wiseman, Marion (vs Althoff, 9/30)111621
Marquis Gleghorn, Vashon (vs Fort Zumwalt North, 9/30)141581
Evan Davis, Waterloo (vs Jerseyville, 9/30)211512
Eric McKinney, Vandalia (vs Staunton, 9/30)181512
Kaden Brown, Virden North Mac (vs Greenville, 9/30)101481
Grant Wilderman, Greenville (vs Virden North Mac, 9/30)271430
Collin Parsons, Francis Howell Central (vs Francis Howell North, 9/30)231422
Dylan Lessman, Hillsboro, Illinois (vs Gillespie, 9/30)111402
Robert Hamilton, Brentwood (vs Principia, 9/30)181371
Jordyn Beverly, Marion (vs Althoff, 9/30)101361
Zane Hogan, Virden North Mac (vs Greenville, 9/30)81302
Dre Davis, Lafayette (vs Ladue, 9/30)81222
Chase Helvey, Gillespie (vs Hillsboro, Illinois, 9/30)171192
Patrick Walker, Marion (vs Althoff, 9/30)251132
Sean Usery, Jefferson (vs Perryville, 9/30)211121
Nick Gantner, Red Bud (vs Dupo, 9/30)151123
Madden Irving , Chaminade (vs Vianney, 9/30)261083
Max Schnitzler, Jefferson (vs Perryville, 9/30)111080

Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Braden Revermann, Breese Central (vs Salem, Illinois, 9/30)71571
Quincy Hall, Mascoutah (vs Triad, 9/30)71322
Trenton Livingston, Parkway West (vs Parkway North, 9/30)51262
Ezekial Samking, Lutheran South (vs Westminster, 9/30)51222
Chase Bensing, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 9/30)61062
Jordan Lewis, Althoff (vs Marion, 9/30)51021
Jorden Matlock, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles West, 9/30)5830
Joseph Harris, SLUH (vs De Smet, 9/30)5752
Lucious Dones, Althoff (vs Marion, 9/30)3751
Madden Irving , Chaminade (vs Vianney, 9/30)5740
Brode Lewis, Highland (vs Civic Memorial, 9/30)3731
Jeremiah McClellan, CBC (vs Indianapolis Chatard, 9/30)4721
Nadeem Jalali, Oakville (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 9/30)2721
Preston Nestrick, Vandalia (vs Staunton, 9/30)1701
Peter Fesler, Chaminade (vs Vianney, 9/30)3671
Will Thomas, Francis Howell Central (vs Francis Howell North, 9/30)6660
Logan Hammann, Virden North Mac (vs Greenville, 9/30)3651
Jack Goedde, Parkway West (vs Parkway North, 9/30)4640
Keith Johnson, Francis Howell Central (vs Francis Howell North, 9/30)7630
Drew Lanzarini, Oakville (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 9/30)2620
