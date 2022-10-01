Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Conner Freeze, Breese Central (vs Salem, Illinois, 9/30)
|18-30-0
|306
|3
|Logan Slinkard, Lutheran South (vs Westminster, 9/30)
|18-28-0
|290
|5
|Jack Behl, Lafayette (vs Ladue, 9/30)
|20-29-0
|241
|4
|Drake Faust, Chaminade (vs Vianney, 9/30)
|14-21-0
|229
|2
|Collin Sinclair, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles West, 9/30)
|18-29-1
|226
|1
|Joseph Federer, Parkway West (vs Parkway North, 9/30)
|11-23-0
|206
|2
|Nick Ortinau, Francis Howell Central (vs Francis Howell North, 9/30)
|20-26-3
|201
|1
|Braylon Grayson, Althoff (vs Marion, 9/30)
|11-15-1
|189
|2
|Joey Bradley, Oakville (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 9/30)
|6-8-0
|178
|3
|Zane Timon, Mascoutah (vs Triad, 9/30)
|12-21-0
|160
|2
|Thomas Friess, Red Bud (vs Dupo, 9/30)
|5-12-0
|159
|1
|Cole McKey, CBC (vs Indianapolis Chatard, 9/30)
|13-16-0
|157
|2
|Matthew Hagy, Vandalia (vs Staunton, 9/30)
|8-13-1
|154
|3
|Kaden Brown, Virden North Mac (vs Greenville, 9/30)
|8-9-0
|150
|2
|Marco Sansone, SLUH (vs De Smet, 9/30)
|12-30-3
|136
|2
|Brent Wuebbels, Highland (vs Civic Memorial, 9/30)
|8-10-0
|135
|4
|Byron McNair, Pattonville (vs Eureka, 9/30)
|11-17-0
|120
|1
|Tristen Wargo, Gillespie (vs Hillsboro, Illinois, 9/30)
|11-25-1
|117
|1
|Kristopher Hanson, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Oakville, 9/30)
|10-26-2
|111
|1
|Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Wood River, 9/30)
|11-24-1
|102
|0
Best rushing performances (2+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Jaben Compton, Hillsboro, Illinois (vs Gillespie, 9/30)
|29
|209
|5
|Jake Hnilo, Lindbergh (vs Ritenour, 9/30)
|29
|179
|0
|Tommy Wiseman, Marion (vs Althoff, 9/30)
|11
|162
|1
|Marquis Gleghorn, Vashon (vs Fort Zumwalt North, 9/30)
|14
|158
|1
|Evan Davis, Waterloo (vs Jerseyville, 9/30)
|21
|151
|2
|Eric McKinney, Vandalia (vs Staunton, 9/30)
|18
|151
|2
|Kaden Brown, Virden North Mac (vs Greenville, 9/30)
|10
|148
|1
|Grant Wilderman, Greenville (vs Virden North Mac, 9/30)
|27
|143
|0
|Collin Parsons, Francis Howell Central (vs Francis Howell North, 9/30)
|23
|142
|2
|Dylan Lessman, Hillsboro, Illinois (vs Gillespie, 9/30)
|11
|140
|2
|Robert Hamilton, Brentwood (vs Principia, 9/30)
|18
|137
|1
|Jordyn Beverly, Marion (vs Althoff, 9/30)
|10
|136
|1
|Zane Hogan, Virden North Mac (vs Greenville, 9/30)
|8
|130
|2
|Dre Davis, Lafayette (vs Ladue, 9/30)
|8
|122
|2
|Chase Helvey, Gillespie (vs Hillsboro, Illinois, 9/30)
|17
|119
|2
|Patrick Walker, Marion (vs Althoff, 9/30)
|25
|113
|2
|Sean Usery, Jefferson (vs Perryville, 9/30)
|21
|112
|1
|Nick Gantner, Red Bud (vs Dupo, 9/30)
|15
|112
|3
|Madden Irving , Chaminade (vs Vianney, 9/30)
|26
|108
|3
|Max Schnitzler, Jefferson (vs Perryville, 9/30)
|11
|108
|0
Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Braden Revermann, Breese Central (vs Salem, Illinois, 9/30)
|7
|157
|1
|Quincy Hall, Mascoutah (vs Triad, 9/30)
|7
|132
|2
|Trenton Livingston, Parkway West (vs Parkway North, 9/30)
|5
|126
|2
|Ezekial Samking, Lutheran South (vs Westminster, 9/30)
|5
|122
|2
|Chase Bensing, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 9/30)
|6
|106
|2
|Jordan Lewis, Althoff (vs Marion, 9/30)
|5
|102
|1
|Jorden Matlock, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles West, 9/30)
|5
|83
|0
|Joseph Harris, SLUH (vs De Smet, 9/30)
|5
|75
|2
|Lucious Dones, Althoff (vs Marion, 9/30)
|3
|75
|1
|Madden Irving , Chaminade (vs Vianney, 9/30)
|5
|74
|0
|Brode Lewis, Highland (vs Civic Memorial, 9/30)
|3
|73
|1
|Jeremiah McClellan, CBC (vs Indianapolis Chatard, 9/30)
|4
|72
|1
|Nadeem Jalali, Oakville (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 9/30)
|2
|72
|1
|Preston Nestrick, Vandalia (vs Staunton, 9/30)
|1
|70
|1
|Peter Fesler, Chaminade (vs Vianney, 9/30)
|3
|67
|1
|Will Thomas, Francis Howell Central (vs Francis Howell North, 9/30)
|6
|66
|0
|Logan Hammann, Virden North Mac (vs Greenville, 9/30)
|3
|65
|1
|Jack Goedde, Parkway West (vs Parkway North, 9/30)
|4
|64
|0
|Keith Johnson, Francis Howell Central (vs Francis Howell North, 9/30)
|7
|63
|0
|Drew Lanzarini, Oakville (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 9/30)
|2
|62
|0