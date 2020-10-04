 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best performances

Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Cooper Brown, Holt (vs Francis Howell, 10/2)18-29-23473
Cole Rickerman, Festus (vs North County, 10/2)19-34-23424
AJ Snow, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles West, 10/2)15-33-13223
Caelon Weir, Warrenton (vs Union, 10/2)14-25-12621
Brendan Decker, Owensville (vs Pacific, 10/2)13-25-12363
Tyler Lindemann, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 10/2)12-17-02011
Alex Pipes, Francis Howell (vs Holt, 10/2)12-21-01883
Isaac Kittrell, Parkway West (vs Lutheran North, 10/3)8-15-01660
Jack Newcomb, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Francis Howell North, 10/2)10-14-01522
Griffin Ray, Hillsboro (vs Windsor (Imperial), 10/2)8-11-11331
Trey Davis, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Lindbergh, 10/2)8-16-11201
Jett Bridges, Park Hills Central (vs Ste. Genevieve, 10/2)4-9-11071
Owen Veltrop, Parkway South (vs Parkway Central, 10/3)5-8-11071
Drew Breeze, Jefferson (vs Valle Catholic, 10/2)7-16-11041
Colin Smith, St. Pius X (vs Doniphan, 10/2)3-8-0962
Brock Inman, Fox (vs Jackson, 10/2)7-10-1870
Jack Ahlbrand, Marquette (vs Lafayette, 10/3)6-10-0820
Derek Williams, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Hillsboro, 10/2)6-21-0781
Blake Seaton, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Washington, 10/2)3-8-1751
Luke Meyer, Pacific (vs Owensville, 10/2)9-21-2620

Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Matthew Austin, Pacific (vs Owensville, 10/2)293333
Derek Williams, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Hillsboro, 10/2)202894
Christopher Kreh, Marquette (vs Lafayette, 10/3)312556
Dane Mohrmann, Francis Howell (vs Holt, 10/2)232503
Dayshawn Welch, Park Hills Central (vs Ste. Genevieve, 10/2)292092
Logan Kopp, Lindbergh (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/2)171982
Jaxin Patterson, Hillsboro (vs Windsor (Imperial), 10/2)241793
Zach Collins, Troy Buchanan (vs Timberland, 10/2)331761
Jahaud Thompson, Fox (vs Jackson, 10/2)71672
Deleon Smith, St. Charles West (vs Orchard Farm, 10/2)201663
Jay Harris, Timberland (vs Troy Buchanan, 10/2)171591
Kyle Wuebbeling, Holt (vs Francis Howell, 10/2)211341
Quincy McRoberts, Warrenton (vs Union, 10/2)211330
Jacob Kirt, St. Charles West (vs Orchard Farm, 10/2)131330
Austin Lowder, Owensville (vs Pacific, 10/2)91222
Luke Meyer, Pacific (vs Owensville, 10/2)281181
Blake Seaton, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Washington, 10/2)101171
Cole Myers, Herculaneum (vs Grandview, 10/2)151161
John Bennett, Hillsboro (vs Windsor (Imperial), 10/2)12970
Brock Inman, Fox (vs Jackson, 10/2)12941

Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Colin Bunner, Holt (vs Francis Howell, 10/2)51732
Devin Bledsoe, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles West, 10/2)71661
Derek Brandt, Owensville (vs Pacific, 10/2)61391
LeDaniel Jackson, Parkway West (vs Lutheran North, 10/3)31100
Kolby Meine, Warrenton (vs Union, 10/2)41091
Jobe Bryant, Park Hills Central (vs Ste. Genevieve, 10/2)31061
Tyler Watson, Hillsboro (vs Windsor (Imperial), 10/2)5981
Quincy Morris, Francis Howell (vs Holt, 10/2)3842
Nate Ruble, St. Pius X (vs Doniphan, 10/2)2761
Joshua Johnston, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 10/2)4760
Brady Cutter, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Lindbergh, 10/2)5740
Alexander Fillner, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Washington, 10/2)2711
Darrion Lewis, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles West, 10/2)3702
Bobby Merris, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Francis Howell North, 10/2)4641
Jackson Smith, Holt (vs Francis Howell, 10/2)7640
Alex Ginnever, Holt (vs Francis Howell, 10/2)2640
Landon Oxford, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 10/2)3631
Mason Lange, Parkway South (vs Parkway Central, 10/3)2571
Chase Cook, Warrenton (vs Union, 10/2)1550
Ja'Marion Wayne, Parkway West (vs Lutheran North, 10/3)4550
