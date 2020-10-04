Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Cooper Brown, Holt (vs Francis Howell, 10/2)
|18-29-2
|347
|3
|Cole Rickerman, Festus (vs North County, 10/2)
|19-34-2
|342
|4
|AJ Snow, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles West, 10/2)
|15-33-1
|322
|3
|Caelon Weir, Warrenton (vs Union, 10/2)
|14-25-1
|262
|1
|Brendan Decker, Owensville (vs Pacific, 10/2)
|13-25-1
|236
|3
|Tyler Lindemann, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 10/2)
|12-17-0
|201
|1
|Alex Pipes, Francis Howell (vs Holt, 10/2)
|12-21-0
|188
|3
|Isaac Kittrell, Parkway West (vs Lutheran North, 10/3)
|8-15-0
|166
|0
|Jack Newcomb, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Francis Howell North, 10/2)
|10-14-0
|152
|2
|Griffin Ray, Hillsboro (vs Windsor (Imperial), 10/2)
|8-11-1
|133
|1
|Trey Davis, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Lindbergh, 10/2)
|8-16-1
|120
|1
|Jett Bridges, Park Hills Central (vs Ste. Genevieve, 10/2)
|4-9-1
|107
|1
|Owen Veltrop, Parkway South (vs Parkway Central, 10/3)
|5-8-1
|107
|1
|Drew Breeze, Jefferson (vs Valle Catholic, 10/2)
|7-16-1
|104
|1
|Colin Smith, St. Pius X (vs Doniphan, 10/2)
|3-8-0
|96
|2
|Brock Inman, Fox (vs Jackson, 10/2)
|7-10-1
|87
|0
|Jack Ahlbrand, Marquette (vs Lafayette, 10/3)
|6-10-0
|82
|0
|Derek Williams, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Hillsboro, 10/2)
|6-21-0
|78
|1
|Blake Seaton, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Washington, 10/2)
|3-8-1
|75
|1
|Luke Meyer, Pacific (vs Owensville, 10/2)
|9-21-2
|62
|0
Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Matthew Austin, Pacific (vs Owensville, 10/2)
|29
|333
|3
|Derek Williams, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Hillsboro, 10/2)
|20
|289
|4
|Christopher Kreh, Marquette (vs Lafayette, 10/3)
|31
|255
|6
|Dane Mohrmann, Francis Howell (vs Holt, 10/2)
|23
|250
|3
|Dayshawn Welch, Park Hills Central (vs Ste. Genevieve, 10/2)
|29
|209
|2
|Logan Kopp, Lindbergh (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/2)
|17
|198
|2
|Jaxin Patterson, Hillsboro (vs Windsor (Imperial), 10/2)
|24
|179
|3
|Zach Collins, Troy Buchanan (vs Timberland, 10/2)
|33
|176
|1
|Jahaud Thompson, Fox (vs Jackson, 10/2)
|7
|167
|2
|Deleon Smith, St. Charles West (vs Orchard Farm, 10/2)
|20
|166
|3
|Jay Harris, Timberland (vs Troy Buchanan, 10/2)
|17
|159
|1
|Kyle Wuebbeling, Holt (vs Francis Howell, 10/2)
|21
|134
|1
|Quincy McRoberts, Warrenton (vs Union, 10/2)
|21
|133
|0
|Jacob Kirt, St. Charles West (vs Orchard Farm, 10/2)
|13
|133
|0
|Austin Lowder, Owensville (vs Pacific, 10/2)
|9
|122
|2
|Luke Meyer, Pacific (vs Owensville, 10/2)
|28
|118
|1
|Blake Seaton, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Washington, 10/2)
|10
|117
|1
|Cole Myers, Herculaneum (vs Grandview, 10/2)
|15
|116
|1
|John Bennett, Hillsboro (vs Windsor (Imperial), 10/2)
|12
|97
|0
|Brock Inman, Fox (vs Jackson, 10/2)
|12
|94
|1
Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Colin Bunner, Holt (vs Francis Howell, 10/2)
|5
|173
|2
|Devin Bledsoe, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles West, 10/2)
|7
|166
|1
|Derek Brandt, Owensville (vs Pacific, 10/2)
|6
|139
|1
|LeDaniel Jackson, Parkway West (vs Lutheran North, 10/3)
|3
|110
|0
|Kolby Meine, Warrenton (vs Union, 10/2)
|4
|109
|1
|Jobe Bryant, Park Hills Central (vs Ste. Genevieve, 10/2)
|3
|106
|1
|Tyler Watson, Hillsboro (vs Windsor (Imperial), 10/2)
|5
|98
|1
|Quincy Morris, Francis Howell (vs Holt, 10/2)
|3
|84
|2
|Nate Ruble, St. Pius X (vs Doniphan, 10/2)
|2
|76
|1
|Joshua Johnston, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 10/2)
|4
|76
|0
|Brady Cutter, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Lindbergh, 10/2)
|5
|74
|0
|Alexander Fillner, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Washington, 10/2)
|2
|71
|1
|Darrion Lewis, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles West, 10/2)
|3
|70
|2
|Bobby Merris, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Francis Howell North, 10/2)
|4
|64
|1
|Jackson Smith, Holt (vs Francis Howell, 10/2)
|7
|64
|0
|Alex Ginnever, Holt (vs Francis Howell, 10/2)
|2
|64
|0
|Landon Oxford, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 10/2)
|3
|63
|1
|Mason Lange, Parkway South (vs Parkway Central, 10/3)
|2
|57
|1
|Chase Cook, Warrenton (vs Union, 10/2)
|1
|55
|0
|Ja'Marion Wayne, Parkway West (vs Lutheran North, 10/3)
|4
|55
|0
