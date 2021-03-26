Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Colin McLaren, Columbia (vs Breese Central, 3/26)
|10-19-2
|200
|1
|Easton Lucht, Red Bud (vs Carlyle, 3/26)
|10-15-0
|173
|3
|Chase Hanson, Mascoutah (vs Collinsville, 3/26)
|10-25-1
|170
|2
|Rick Smith, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 3/26)
|10-21-0
|155
|0
|Brent Wuebbles, Highland (vs Triad, 3/26)
|6-17-0
|126
|0
|Kyle Athmer, Breese Central (vs Columbia, 3/26)
|9-16-1
|60
|0
|Drew Staub, Triad (vs Highland, 3/26)
|3-4-0
|37
|0
|Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Breese Central, 3/26)
|1-2-1
|1
|0
Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Frank Ford, Red Bud (vs Carlyle, 3/26)
|14
|139
|0
|Sam Yager, Triad (vs Highland, 3/26)
|17
|106
|2
|Gavin Watts, Breese Central (vs Columbia, 3/26)
|20
|95
|2
|Drew Staub, Triad (vs Highland, 3/26)
|25
|92
|2
|Chase Hanson, Mascoutah (vs Collinsville, 3/26)
|18
|87
|2
|Logan Chandler, Highland (vs Triad, 3/26)
|14
|74
|1
|Rick Smith, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 3/26)
|13
|72
|4
|Marcus Price, Breese Central (vs Columbia, 3/26)
|16
|67
|0
|Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Breese Central, 3/26)
|4
|24
|0
|Kevin Brown, Mascoutah (vs Collinsville, 3/26)
|11
|23
|0
|Colin McLaren, Columbia (vs Breese Central, 3/26)
|9
|17
|0
|Kyle McConachie, Columbia (vs Breese Central, 3/26)
|11
|17
|0
|Londyn Little, Columbia (vs Breese Central, 3/26)
|2
|11
|1
|Kyle Athmer, Breese Central (vs Columbia, 3/26)
|1
|5
|0
|Miguel Velazquez, Breese Central (vs Columbia, 3/26)
|1
|4
|0
|Stuart Johnson, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 3/26)
|1
|3
|0
|Rian Jackson, Mascoutah (vs Collinsville, 3/26)
|2
|3
|0
|Shane Becker, Breese Central (vs Columbia, 3/26)
|1
|3
|0
|Adam Wibbenmeyer, Columbia (vs Breese Central, 3/26)
|1
|-7
|0
Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Londyn Little, Columbia (vs Breese Central, 3/26)
|8
|172
|1
|Parker Van Dorn, Red Bud (vs Carlyle, 3/26)
|6
|157
|3
|Stuart Johnson, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 3/26)
|6
|137
|0
|Chase McDaniel, Mascoutah (vs Collinsville, 3/26)
|3
|82
|1
|Aidan Jones, Mascoutah (vs Collinsville, 3/26)
|5
|78
|1
|Cade Altadonna, Highland (vs Triad, 3/26)
|2
|70
|0
|Braden Rensing, Breese Central (vs Columbia, 3/26)
|3
|33
|0
|Shane Becker, Breese Central (vs Columbia, 3/26)
|5
|24
|0
|Gino Riggar, Triad (vs Highland, 3/26)
|1
|21
|0
|Roger Wolf, Triad (vs Highland, 3/26)
|2
|16
|0
|Jay Mistler, Columbia (vs Breese Central, 3/26)
|1
|11
|0
|Adam Wibbenmeyer, Columbia (vs Breese Central, 3/26)
|1
|10
|0
|Kyle McConachie, Columbia (vs Breese Central, 3/26)
|1
|8
|0
|Donovan Green, Mascoutah (vs Collinsville, 3/26)
|1
|5
|0
|Kevin Brown, Mascoutah (vs Collinsville, 3/26)
|1
|5
|0
|Seth Becker, Breese Central (vs Columbia, 3/26)
|1
|3
|0