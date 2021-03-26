 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Colin McLaren, Columbia (vs Breese Central, 3/26)10-19-22001
Easton Lucht, Red Bud (vs Carlyle, 3/26)10-15-01733
Chase Hanson, Mascoutah (vs Collinsville, 3/26)10-25-11702
Rick Smith, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 3/26)10-21-01550
Brent Wuebbles, Highland (vs Triad, 3/26)6-17-01260
Kyle Athmer, Breese Central (vs Columbia, 3/26)9-16-1600
Drew Staub, Triad (vs Highland, 3/26)3-4-0370
Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Breese Central, 3/26)1-2-110

Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Frank Ford, Red Bud (vs Carlyle, 3/26)141390
Sam Yager, Triad (vs Highland, 3/26)171062
Gavin Watts, Breese Central (vs Columbia, 3/26)20952
Drew Staub, Triad (vs Highland, 3/26)25922
Chase Hanson, Mascoutah (vs Collinsville, 3/26)18872
Logan Chandler, Highland (vs Triad, 3/26)14741
Rick Smith, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 3/26)13724
Marcus Price, Breese Central (vs Columbia, 3/26)16670
Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Breese Central, 3/26)4240
Kevin Brown, Mascoutah (vs Collinsville, 3/26)11230
Colin McLaren, Columbia (vs Breese Central, 3/26)9170
Kyle McConachie, Columbia (vs Breese Central, 3/26)11170
Londyn Little, Columbia (vs Breese Central, 3/26)2111
Kyle Athmer, Breese Central (vs Columbia, 3/26)150
Miguel Velazquez, Breese Central (vs Columbia, 3/26)140
Stuart Johnson, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 3/26)130
Rian Jackson, Mascoutah (vs Collinsville, 3/26)230
Shane Becker, Breese Central (vs Columbia, 3/26)130
Adam Wibbenmeyer, Columbia (vs Breese Central, 3/26)1-70

Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Londyn Little, Columbia (vs Breese Central, 3/26)81721
Parker Van Dorn, Red Bud (vs Carlyle, 3/26)61573
Stuart Johnson, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 3/26)61370
Chase McDaniel, Mascoutah (vs Collinsville, 3/26)3821
Aidan Jones, Mascoutah (vs Collinsville, 3/26)5781
Cade Altadonna, Highland (vs Triad, 3/26)2700
Braden Rensing, Breese Central (vs Columbia, 3/26)3330
Shane Becker, Breese Central (vs Columbia, 3/26)5240
Gino Riggar, Triad (vs Highland, 3/26)1210
Roger Wolf, Triad (vs Highland, 3/26)2160
Jay Mistler, Columbia (vs Breese Central, 3/26)1110
Adam Wibbenmeyer, Columbia (vs Breese Central, 3/26)1100
Kyle McConachie, Columbia (vs Breese Central, 3/26)180
Donovan Green, Mascoutah (vs Collinsville, 3/26)150
Kevin Brown, Mascoutah (vs Collinsville, 3/26)150
Seth Becker, Breese Central (vs Columbia, 3/26)130
