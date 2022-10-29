Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Murphysboro, 10/28)
|18-31-1
|331
|3
|James Smith, St. Pius X (vs Grandview, 10/28)
|14-29-0
|306
|4
|Jack Behl, Lafayette (vs Parkway South, 10/28)
|15-28-0
|241
|2
|Dakarri Hollis, Lutheran North (vs Orchard Farm, 10/28)
|14-18-0
|206
|4
|Owen Norman, Lindbergh (vs Kirkwood, 10/28)
|8-22-1
|193
|1
|Trenton Lampkin, Hermann (vs Cuba, 10/28)
|5-8-0
|181
|3
|Jack Ahlbrand, Marquette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/28)
|5-7-0
|176
|3
|Creighton Wise, Kirkwood (vs Lindbergh, 10/28)
|7-14-0
|143
|2
|Cole McKey, CBC (vs Vianney, 10/28)
|9-10-0
|138
|3
|Brent Wuebbels, Highland (vs Dunlap, 10/28)
|13-16-0
|132
|3
|Connor O'Neal, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Francis Howell Central, 10/28)
|5-8-0
|123
|2
|Antonio Muyco, Affton (vs Union, 10/28)
|4-19-1
|96
|0
|Joey Bradley, Oakville (vs Webster Groves, 10/28)
|7-14-0
|94
|0
|Nick Ortinau, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt North, 10/28)
|6-16-2
|70
|0
|Zyan Royal, Parkway North (vs Soldan, 10/28)
|2-4-0
|63
|1
|Qwalan Miller, Webster Groves (vs Oakville, 10/28)
|5-15-3
|45
|0
|Jacob Walker, Grandview (vs St. Pius X, 10/28)
|5-15-2
|42
|1
|Nicholas McClellan, CBC (vs Vianney, 10/28)
|2-2-0
|38
|0
|Wyatt Keim, Grandview (vs St. Pius X, 10/28)
|1-2-1
|29
|0
|Colin Clark, Mehlville (vs Cape Girardeau Central, 10/28)
|6-13-3
|25
|0
Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Zyan Royal, Parkway North (vs Soldan, 10/28)
|18
|183
|3
|Ethan Venable, Oakville (vs Webster Groves, 10/28)
|13
|173
|2
|Deion Brown, Kirkwood (vs Lindbergh, 10/28)
|16
|153
|4
|Travis Porter, Highland (vs Dunlap, 10/28)
|10
|147
|1
|Justin Jackson, Marquette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/28)
|6
|143
|2
|Ricky Dixon, Lutheran North (vs Orchard Farm, 10/28)
|13
|141
|1
|Brent Wuebbels, Highland (vs Dunlap, 10/28)
|7
|138
|3
|Brayden Miller, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Francis Howell Central, 10/28)
|8
|121
|1
|Damien Moore, Oakville (vs Webster Groves, 10/28)
|13
|106
|0
|Nolan Brune, Hermann (vs Cuba, 10/28)
|5
|100
|0
|Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Murphysboro, 10/28)
|18
|95
|0
|Dabrian Moss, St. Pius X (vs Grandview, 10/28)
|10
|95
|1
|Caden Humphrey, Hermann (vs Cuba, 10/28)
|4
|85
|2
|Andy Guthery, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Francis Howell Central, 10/28)
|14
|83
|1
|Messiah Smith, Parkway North (vs Soldan, 10/28)
|11
|80
|1
|Nolan Sipple, St. Pius X (vs Grandview, 10/28)
|12
|79
|0
|Connor O'Neal, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Francis Howell Central, 10/28)
|14
|66
|1
|Courtney Rivers, CBC (vs Vianney, 10/28)
|5
|65
|0
|Nash Moore, Grandview (vs St. Pius X, 10/28)
|26
|65
|0
|Creighton Wise, Kirkwood (vs Lindbergh, 10/28)
|6
|64
|0
Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Zach Wetzel, Columbia (vs Murphysboro, 10/28)
|7
|198
|1
|Brennan Weik, Columbia (vs Murphysboro, 10/28)
|6
|120
|2
|Terrell Watts, Lindbergh (vs Kirkwood, 10/28)
|3
|119
|0
|Caleb Lochmann, Lafayette (vs Parkway South, 10/28)
|4
|110
|2
|Gavin Marsh, Marquette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/28)
|3
|88
|2
|Jonathan Van Hook, Lutheran North (vs Orchard Farm, 10/28)
|5
|85
|2
|Terran Mitchell, Affton (vs Union, 10/28)
|1
|78
|0
|Tyree Bonnett, Marquette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/28)
|1
|74
|1
|Jaiden Sloan, Kirkwood (vs Lindbergh, 10/28)
|1
|71
|1
|Eli Frimml, St. Pius X (vs Grandview, 10/28)
|4
|65
|1
|Dabrian Moss, St. Pius X (vs Grandview, 10/28)
|2
|64
|1
|Jermaine Rodgers, Parkway North (vs Soldan, 10/28)
|2
|63
|1
|Conner Coffey, Hermann (vs Cuba, 10/28)
|1
|62
|1
|Maurice Hamilton, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Francis Howell Central, 10/28)
|2
|59
|0
|Justin Lehn, St. Pius X (vs Grandview, 10/28)
|3
|56
|0
|Eric Reedus, Lutheran North (vs Orchard Farm, 10/28)
|4
|54
|2
|Zac Hough, Oakville (vs Webster Groves, 10/28)
|2
|52
|0
|Parker Anderson, Hermann (vs Cuba, 10/28)
|1
|50
|1
|Nolan Mercier, Hermann (vs Cuba, 10/28)
|2
|50
|1
|Connor Hamilton, St. Pius X (vs Grandview, 10/28)
|1
|50
|1