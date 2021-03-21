 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best performances
0 comments

Best performances

  • 0

Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Chase Hanson, Mascoutah (vs Highland, 3/19)12-14-01973
Logan Williams, Pattonville (vs Hazelwood East, 3/19)19-29-01962
Brent Wuebbles, Highland (vs Mascoutah, 3/19)10-19-11701
Robert Battle, East St. Louis (vs Belleville West, 3/19)8-14-01513
Ty Michael, O'Fallon (vs Belleville East, 3/19)12-23-01493
Bryson Brown, Hazelwood Central (vs Ritenour, 3/19)11-17-11432
Reed Braundmeier, Mater Dei (vs Alton Marquette, 3/20)5-15-01302
Bryer Arview, Civic Memorial (vs Waterloo, 3/19)10-26-11260
Kyle Athmer, Breese Central (vs Wesclin, 3/20)6-11-01083
Colin McLaren, Columbia (vs Red Bud, 3/19)11-11-0932
Ryan Hampton, Edwardsville (vs Alton, 3/19)5-14-2860
Marcellus Griffin, Ritenour (vs Hazelwood Central, 3/19)8-14-2800
Lucas Maue, Belleville East (vs O'Fallon, 3/19)14-21-1780
Rick Smith, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois, 3/19)4-15-0761
Sam Wolff, Piasa Southwestern (vs Porta, 3/20)3-5-0681
Eric Brown, Waterloo (vs Civic Memorial, 3/19)6-9-0590
Griffin Range, Freeburg (vs Madison, Illinois, 3/20)3-3-0531
Bryce Revermann, Mater Dei (vs Alton Marquette, 3/20)1-1-0521
Richard Williams, East St. Louis (vs Belleville West, 3/19)1-2-0211
Larry Johnson, Hazelwood Central (vs Ritenour, 3/19)1-1-0200

Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
John Clay, Brentwood (vs Bayless, 3/19)192324
Justin Johnson Jr., Edwardsville (vs Alton, 3/19)242173
Jayce Napovanice, Mater Dei (vs Alton Marquette, 3/20)231891
Gavin Day, Piasa Southwestern (vs Porta, 3/20)211551
Charles Johnson Jr., Pattonville (vs Hazelwood East, 3/19)231263
Evan Davis, Waterloo (vs Civic Memorial, 3/19)271111
Michael Staley, O'Fallon (vs Belleville East, 3/19)231081
Grant Thuer, Jerseyville (vs Granite City, 3/19)24980
Lionel Banks, Hazelwood Central (vs Ritenour, 3/19)18972
Ryan Hampton, Edwardsville (vs Alton, 3/19)11971
Rick Smith, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois, 3/19)21930
Brent Wuebbles, Highland (vs Mascoutah, 3/19)16851
Logan Williams, Pattonville (vs Hazelwood East, 3/19)20821
Jamarion Price, Hazelwood Central (vs Ritenour, 3/19)6770
Logan Chandler, Highland (vs Mascoutah, 3/19)18771
Gavin Watts, Breese Central (vs Wesclin, 3/20)14770
Miguel Gonzalez, Civic Memorial (vs Waterloo, 3/19)11721
Jaylen Reed, East St. Louis (vs Belleville West, 3/19)3721
Simeon Cooper, Brentwood (vs Bayless, 3/19)13711
Miguel Velazquez, Breese Central (vs Wesclin, 3/20)13701

Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Cade Altadonna, Highland (vs Mascoutah, 3/19)41391
Aidan Jones, Mascoutah (vs Highland, 3/19)61322
Armani Turner, Hazelwood Central (vs Ritenour, 3/19)81172
Luke Parmentier, Civic Memorial (vs Waterloo, 3/19)51072
Carson Loepker, Mater Dei (vs Alton Marquette, 3/20)3982
Lajaun Morgan, Pattonville (vs Hazelwood East, 3/19)7742
Shane Becker, Breese Central (vs Wesclin, 3/20)4743
Mitchell Haake, Mater Dei (vs Alton Marquette, 3/20)2721
Delvin Whittaker, Pattonville (vs Hazelwood East, 3/19)6700
Latrell Bonner, O'Fallon (vs Belleville East, 3/19)2701
Lucious Dones, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois, 3/19)2671
Grant Matarelli, Edwardsville (vs Alton, 3/19)2640
Pauly Garrett, Piasa Southwestern (vs Porta, 3/20)1601
Jaylen Reed, East St. Louis (vs Belleville West, 3/19)2530
Donovan Green, Mascoutah (vs Highland, 3/19)1520
Beau Carney, O'Fallon (vs Belleville East, 3/19)5521
Ryan Boyd, East St. Louis (vs Belleville West, 3/19)3481
Londyn Little, Columbia (vs Red Bud, 3/19)4471
Kuron Parchmon, East St. Louis (vs Belleville West, 3/19)1431
Eli Hoerner, Freeburg (vs Madison, Illinois, 3/20)1421
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports