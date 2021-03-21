Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Chase Hanson, Mascoutah (vs Highland, 3/19)
|12-14-0
|197
|3
|Logan Williams, Pattonville (vs Hazelwood East, 3/19)
|19-29-0
|196
|2
|Brent Wuebbles, Highland (vs Mascoutah, 3/19)
|10-19-1
|170
|1
|Robert Battle, East St. Louis (vs Belleville West, 3/19)
|8-14-0
|151
|3
|Ty Michael, O'Fallon (vs Belleville East, 3/19)
|12-23-0
|149
|3
|Bryson Brown, Hazelwood Central (vs Ritenour, 3/19)
|11-17-1
|143
|2
|Reed Braundmeier, Mater Dei (vs Alton Marquette, 3/20)
|5-15-0
|130
|2
|Bryer Arview, Civic Memorial (vs Waterloo, 3/19)
|10-26-1
|126
|0
|Kyle Athmer, Breese Central (vs Wesclin, 3/20)
|6-11-0
|108
|3
|Colin McLaren, Columbia (vs Red Bud, 3/19)
|11-11-0
|93
|2
|Ryan Hampton, Edwardsville (vs Alton, 3/19)
|5-14-2
|86
|0
|Marcellus Griffin, Ritenour (vs Hazelwood Central, 3/19)
|8-14-2
|80
|0
|Lucas Maue, Belleville East (vs O'Fallon, 3/19)
|14-21-1
|78
|0
|Rick Smith, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois, 3/19)
|4-15-0
|76
|1
|Sam Wolff, Piasa Southwestern (vs Porta, 3/20)
|3-5-0
|68
|1
|Eric Brown, Waterloo (vs Civic Memorial, 3/19)
|6-9-0
|59
|0
|Griffin Range, Freeburg (vs Madison, Illinois, 3/20)
|3-3-0
|53
|1
|Bryce Revermann, Mater Dei (vs Alton Marquette, 3/20)
|1-1-0
|52
|1
|Richard Williams, East St. Louis (vs Belleville West, 3/19)
|1-2-0
|21
|1
|Larry Johnson, Hazelwood Central (vs Ritenour, 3/19)
|1-1-0
|20
|0
Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|John Clay, Brentwood (vs Bayless, 3/19)
|19
|232
|4
|Justin Johnson Jr., Edwardsville (vs Alton, 3/19)
|24
|217
|3
|Jayce Napovanice, Mater Dei (vs Alton Marquette, 3/20)
|23
|189
|1
|Gavin Day, Piasa Southwestern (vs Porta, 3/20)
|21
|155
|1
|Charles Johnson Jr., Pattonville (vs Hazelwood East, 3/19)
|23
|126
|3
|Evan Davis, Waterloo (vs Civic Memorial, 3/19)
|27
|111
|1
|Michael Staley, O'Fallon (vs Belleville East, 3/19)
|23
|108
|1
|Grant Thuer, Jerseyville (vs Granite City, 3/19)
|24
|98
|0
|Lionel Banks, Hazelwood Central (vs Ritenour, 3/19)
|18
|97
|2
|Ryan Hampton, Edwardsville (vs Alton, 3/19)
|11
|97
|1
|Rick Smith, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois, 3/19)
|21
|93
|0
|Brent Wuebbles, Highland (vs Mascoutah, 3/19)
|16
|85
|1
|Logan Williams, Pattonville (vs Hazelwood East, 3/19)
|20
|82
|1
|Jamarion Price, Hazelwood Central (vs Ritenour, 3/19)
|6
|77
|0
|Logan Chandler, Highland (vs Mascoutah, 3/19)
|18
|77
|1
|Gavin Watts, Breese Central (vs Wesclin, 3/20)
|14
|77
|0
|Miguel Gonzalez, Civic Memorial (vs Waterloo, 3/19)
|11
|72
|1
|Jaylen Reed, East St. Louis (vs Belleville West, 3/19)
|3
|72
|1
|Simeon Cooper, Brentwood (vs Bayless, 3/19)
|13
|71
|1
|Miguel Velazquez, Breese Central (vs Wesclin, 3/20)
|13
|70
|1
Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Cade Altadonna, Highland (vs Mascoutah, 3/19)
|4
|139
|1
|Aidan Jones, Mascoutah (vs Highland, 3/19)
|6
|132
|2
|Armani Turner, Hazelwood Central (vs Ritenour, 3/19)
|8
|117
|2
|Luke Parmentier, Civic Memorial (vs Waterloo, 3/19)
|5
|107
|2
|Carson Loepker, Mater Dei (vs Alton Marquette, 3/20)
|3
|98
|2
|Lajaun Morgan, Pattonville (vs Hazelwood East, 3/19)
|7
|74
|2
|Shane Becker, Breese Central (vs Wesclin, 3/20)
|4
|74
|3
|Mitchell Haake, Mater Dei (vs Alton Marquette, 3/20)
|2
|72
|1
|Delvin Whittaker, Pattonville (vs Hazelwood East, 3/19)
|6
|70
|0
|Latrell Bonner, O'Fallon (vs Belleville East, 3/19)
|2
|70
|1
|Lucious Dones, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois, 3/19)
|2
|67
|1
|Grant Matarelli, Edwardsville (vs Alton, 3/19)
|2
|64
|0
|Pauly Garrett, Piasa Southwestern (vs Porta, 3/20)
|1
|60
|1
|Jaylen Reed, East St. Louis (vs Belleville West, 3/19)
|2
|53
|0
|Donovan Green, Mascoutah (vs Highland, 3/19)
|1
|52
|0
|Beau Carney, O'Fallon (vs Belleville East, 3/19)
|5
|52
|1
|Ryan Boyd, East St. Louis (vs Belleville West, 3/19)
|3
|48
|1
|Londyn Little, Columbia (vs Red Bud, 3/19)
|4
|47
|1
|Kuron Parchmon, East St. Louis (vs Belleville West, 3/19)
|1
|43
|1
|Eli Hoerner, Freeburg (vs Madison, Illinois, 3/20)
|1
|42
|1