Best performances
Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Blake Micek, Lafayette (vs Fox, 11/6)37-0-33844
Harrison Wilmsen, Priory (vs Borgia, 11/6)30-48-13712
Luke Johnston, SLUH (vs Lindbergh, 11/6)16-30-23413
Isaac Kittrell, Parkway West (vs Summit, 11/6)17-26-13414
Patrick Heitert, CBC (vs De Smet, 11/6)20-38-32862
Jay Higgins, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 11/6)15-23-22453
Sam Heggemann, Borgia (vs Priory, 11/6)7-11-12143
Mason Brown, Summit (vs Parkway West, 11/6)14-23-32082
Beau Dolan, Ladue (vs Chaminade, 11/6)19-29-02030
Tyler Lindemann, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 11/6)11-23-01880
Caron Spann, St. Mary's (vs Valle Catholic, 11/6)6-7-01484
Cam Epps , Chaminade (vs Ladue, 11/6)10-15-01251
Nolan Reed, North County (vs Hillsboro, 11/6)8-17-01231
Taron Peete, Duchesne (vs O'Fallon Christian, 11/6)6-9-11191
Gabe Serri, St. Dominic (vs Parkway North, 11/6)6-15-0750
Griffin Ray, Hillsboro (vs North County, 11/6)3-5-0731
Brian Brown, Lutheran North (vs Wright City, 11/6)2-5-1711
Trey Fluchel, Lindbergh (vs SLUH, 11/6)5-9-0560
Jackson Sommerville, Lutheran North (vs Wright City, 11/6)1-1-0341
Chase Leathers, Mehlville (vs Webster Groves, 11/6)3-11-0310

Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Amar Johnson, Chaminade (vs Ladue, 11/6)312502
Braden Botkin, Farmington (vs Seckman, 11/6)192191
Jahaud Thompson, Fox (vs Lafayette, 11/6)92123
Jay Lesley, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 11/6)162081
Jaxin Patterson, Hillsboro (vs North County, 11/6)232063
Dylan Schnitzler, Jefferson (vs Kelly, 11/6)231963
Caleb Merritt, John Burroughs (vs Pacific, 11/7)81832
Jobe Smith, North County (vs Hillsboro, 11/6)191762
Will Schnitzler, Jefferson (vs Kelly, 11/6)211712
Sam Heggemann, Borgia (vs Priory, 11/6)191672
Logan Kopp, Lindbergh (vs SLUH, 11/6)261663
Ali Wells, Lutheran North (vs Wright City, 11/6)61492
Jared Rhodes, Ladue (vs Chaminade, 11/6)181411
Jackson Overton, St. Dominic (vs Parkway North, 11/6)131402
Jack Butchko, Summit (vs Parkway West, 11/6)151251
Zyon Gayfield, St. Mary's (vs Valle Catholic, 11/6)111151
Antwon Hayden, Duchesne (vs O'Fallon Christian, 11/6)151150
Cam Epps , Chaminade (vs Ladue, 11/6)141001
Eric Ohmer, Mehlville (vs Webster Groves, 11/6)22991
Brock Inman, Fox (vs Lafayette, 11/6)5932

Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Ja'Marion Wayne, Parkway West (vs Summit, 11/6)82031
Myles Kee, Priory (vs Borgia, 11/6)131461
Chris Brooks, SLUH (vs Lindbergh, 11/6)81432
Jahaad Fort, Priory (vs Borgia, 11/6)81301
Elijah Griffin, Chaminade (vs Ladue, 11/6)71031
Owen Butler, Lafayette (vs Fox, 11/6)7991
Stewart Dove, Ladue (vs Chaminade, 11/6)7950
Austin Kuhlenberg, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 11/6)4950
Chevalier Brenson, CBC (vs De Smet, 11/6)9930
Luke Ratterman, SLUH (vs Lindbergh, 11/6)2891
Adrian Forbes, St. Mary's (vs Valle Catholic, 11/6)1861
Tyler Stieffermann, Borgia (vs Priory, 11/6)3851
Zach Bensing, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 11/6)4832
TJ Bright, Lafayette (vs Fox, 11/6)6820
Zach Hahn, CBC (vs De Smet, 11/6)3781
Toriano Pride, Lutheran North (vs Wright City, 11/6)2782
Sam Schmidt, Borgia (vs Priory, 11/6)2732
Peyton Blair, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 11/6)4711
Terrell Peete, Duchesne (vs O'Fallon Christian, 11/6)2690
Austin Romaine, Hillsboro (vs North County, 11/6)2681
