Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Blake Micek, Lafayette (vs Fox, 11/6)
|37-0-3
|384
|4
|Harrison Wilmsen, Priory (vs Borgia, 11/6)
|30-48-1
|371
|2
|Luke Johnston, SLUH (vs Lindbergh, 11/6)
|16-30-2
|341
|3
|Isaac Kittrell, Parkway West (vs Summit, 11/6)
|17-26-1
|341
|4
|Patrick Heitert, CBC (vs De Smet, 11/6)
|20-38-3
|286
|2
|Jay Higgins, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 11/6)
|15-23-2
|245
|3
|Sam Heggemann, Borgia (vs Priory, 11/6)
|7-11-1
|214
|3
|Mason Brown, Summit (vs Parkway West, 11/6)
|14-23-3
|208
|2
|Beau Dolan, Ladue (vs Chaminade, 11/6)
|19-29-0
|203
|0
|Tyler Lindemann, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 11/6)
|11-23-0
|188
|0
|Caron Spann, St. Mary's (vs Valle Catholic, 11/6)
|6-7-0
|148
|4
|Cam Epps , Chaminade (vs Ladue, 11/6)
|10-15-0
|125
|1
|Nolan Reed, North County (vs Hillsboro, 11/6)
|8-17-0
|123
|1
|Taron Peete, Duchesne (vs O'Fallon Christian, 11/6)
|6-9-1
|119
|1
|Gabe Serri, St. Dominic (vs Parkway North, 11/6)
|6-15-0
|75
|0
|Griffin Ray, Hillsboro (vs North County, 11/6)
|3-5-0
|73
|1
|Brian Brown, Lutheran North (vs Wright City, 11/6)
|2-5-1
|71
|1
|Trey Fluchel, Lindbergh (vs SLUH, 11/6)
|5-9-0
|56
|0
|Jackson Sommerville, Lutheran North (vs Wright City, 11/6)
|1-1-0
|34
|1
|Chase Leathers, Mehlville (vs Webster Groves, 11/6)
|3-11-0
|31
|0
Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Amar Johnson, Chaminade (vs Ladue, 11/6)
|31
|250
|2
|Braden Botkin, Farmington (vs Seckman, 11/6)
|19
|219
|1
|Jahaud Thompson, Fox (vs Lafayette, 11/6)
|9
|212
|3
|Jay Lesley, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 11/6)
|16
|208
|1
|Jaxin Patterson, Hillsboro (vs North County, 11/6)
|23
|206
|3
|Dylan Schnitzler, Jefferson (vs Kelly, 11/6)
|23
|196
|3
|Caleb Merritt, John Burroughs (vs Pacific, 11/7)
|8
|183
|2
|Jobe Smith, North County (vs Hillsboro, 11/6)
|19
|176
|2
|Will Schnitzler, Jefferson (vs Kelly, 11/6)
|21
|171
|2
|Sam Heggemann, Borgia (vs Priory, 11/6)
|19
|167
|2
|Logan Kopp, Lindbergh (vs SLUH, 11/6)
|26
|166
|3
|Ali Wells, Lutheran North (vs Wright City, 11/6)
|6
|149
|2
|Jared Rhodes, Ladue (vs Chaminade, 11/6)
|18
|141
|1
|Jackson Overton, St. Dominic (vs Parkway North, 11/6)
|13
|140
|2
|Jack Butchko, Summit (vs Parkway West, 11/6)
|15
|125
|1
|Zyon Gayfield, St. Mary's (vs Valle Catholic, 11/6)
|11
|115
|1
|Antwon Hayden, Duchesne (vs O'Fallon Christian, 11/6)
|15
|115
|0
|Cam Epps , Chaminade (vs Ladue, 11/6)
|14
|100
|1
|Eric Ohmer, Mehlville (vs Webster Groves, 11/6)
|22
|99
|1
|Brock Inman, Fox (vs Lafayette, 11/6)
|5
|93
|2
Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Ja'Marion Wayne, Parkway West (vs Summit, 11/6)
|8
|203
|1
|Myles Kee, Priory (vs Borgia, 11/6)
|13
|146
|1
|Chris Brooks, SLUH (vs Lindbergh, 11/6)
|8
|143
|2
|Jahaad Fort, Priory (vs Borgia, 11/6)
|8
|130
|1
|Elijah Griffin, Chaminade (vs Ladue, 11/6)
|7
|103
|1
|Owen Butler, Lafayette (vs Fox, 11/6)
|7
|99
|1
|Stewart Dove, Ladue (vs Chaminade, 11/6)
|7
|95
|0
|Austin Kuhlenberg, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 11/6)
|4
|95
|0
|Chevalier Brenson, CBC (vs De Smet, 11/6)
|9
|93
|0
|Luke Ratterman, SLUH (vs Lindbergh, 11/6)
|2
|89
|1
|Adrian Forbes, St. Mary's (vs Valle Catholic, 11/6)
|1
|86
|1
|Tyler Stieffermann, Borgia (vs Priory, 11/6)
|3
|85
|1
|Zach Bensing, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 11/6)
|4
|83
|2
|TJ Bright, Lafayette (vs Fox, 11/6)
|6
|82
|0
|Zach Hahn, CBC (vs De Smet, 11/6)
|3
|78
|1
|Toriano Pride, Lutheran North (vs Wright City, 11/6)
|2
|78
|2
|Sam Schmidt, Borgia (vs Priory, 11/6)
|2
|73
|2
|Peyton Blair, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 11/6)
|4
|71
|1
|Terrell Peete, Duchesne (vs O'Fallon Christian, 11/6)
|2
|69
|0
|Austin Romaine, Hillsboro (vs North County, 11/6)
|2
|68
|1
