Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Robert Battle, East St. Louis (vs Belleville East, 4/16)
|16-21-1
|336
|1
|Kyle Athmer, Breese Central (vs Alton Marquette, 4/16)
|16-23-0
|296
|5
|Ty Michael, O'Fallon (vs Edwardsville, 4/16)
|21-35-0
|278
|2
|Chase Hanson, Mascoutah (vs Collinsville, 4/16)
|8-14-0
|196
|2
|Colin McLaren, Columbia (vs Wood River, 4/16)
|7-10-0
|181
|3
|Devin Wilkins, Triad (vs Highland, 4/16)
|7-13-0
|161
|2
|CJ Robinson, Dupo (vs Nokomis, 4/16)
|12-23-2
|129
|1
|Griffin Range, Freeburg (vs Salem, Illinois, 4/16)
|7-15-1
|122
|1
|Rick Smith, Althoff (vs Carbondale, 4/16)
|6-16-1
|112
|0
|Brent Wuebbles, Highland (vs Triad, 4/16)
|10-15-0
|57
|1
|Easton Lucht, Red Bud (vs Wesclin, 4/16)
|5-16-1
|51
|0
|Sam Wolff, Piasa Southwestern (vs Roxana, 4/16)
|5-8-1
|41
|0
|Darren Proundie, Hazelwood West (vs Lift For Life, 4/17)
|3-11-2
|37
|0
|Aidan Morrow, Waterloo (vs Jerseyville, 4/16)
|5-10-0
|28
|0
|Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Wood River, 4/16)
|2-3-0
|13
|1
|Grant Hoffman, Althoff (vs Carbondale, 4/16)
|1-6-0
|11
|0
|Ryan More, Hazelwood West (vs Lift For Life, 4/17)
|1-1-0
|10
|0
|Logan Stevens, Dupo (vs Nokomis, 4/16)
|1-1-0
|5
|0
|Zane Timon, Mascoutah (vs Collinsville, 4/16)
|1-1-0
|3
|0
Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Sam Yager, Triad (vs Highland, 4/16)
|18
|165
|1
|Frank Ford, Red Bud (vs Wesclin, 4/16)
|15
|165
|2
|Lucas Stone, Freeburg (vs Salem, Illinois, 4/16)
|21
|165
|3
|Blake Funk, Piasa Southwestern (vs Roxana, 4/16)
|19
|160
|2
|Camden Biggs, Dupo (vs Nokomis, 4/16)
|24
|157
|1
|Gavin Day, Piasa Southwestern (vs Roxana, 4/16)
|28
|146
|2
|Griffin Range, Freeburg (vs Salem, Illinois, 4/16)
|20
|133
|1
|Nick Gantner, Red Bud (vs Wesclin, 4/16)
|7
|130
|1
|Chase Hanson, Mascoutah (vs Collinsville, 4/16)
|11
|109
|1
|DeAndre Lawrence, East St. Louis (vs Belleville East, 4/16)
|8
|104
|3
|Robert Battle, East St. Louis (vs Belleville East, 4/16)
|11
|102
|0
|Brent Wuebbles, Highland (vs Triad, 4/16)
|16
|89
|0
|Ty Michael, O'Fallon (vs Edwardsville, 4/16)
|16
|87
|2
|Romano Gines, Hazelwood West (vs Lift For Life, 4/17)
|8
|80
|0
|Kevin Brown, Mascoutah (vs Collinsville, 4/16)
|13
|76
|2
|Evan Davis, Waterloo (vs Jerseyville, 4/16)
|21
|72
|1
|CJ Lovell, O'Fallon (vs Edwardsville, 4/16)
|13
|70
|0
|Easton Lucht, Red Bud (vs Wesclin, 4/16)
|11
|69
|1
|Logan Chandler, Highland (vs Triad, 4/16)
|11
|63
|2
|Malik Nave, Althoff (vs Carbondale, 4/16)
|20
|61
|0
Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Luther Burden III, East St. Louis (vs Belleville East, 4/16)
|7
|231
|1
|Shane Becker, Breese Central (vs Alton Marquette, 4/16)
|11
|178
|2
|Londyn Little, Columbia (vs Wood River, 4/16)
|4
|162
|2
|Jalen Smith, O'Fallon (vs Edwardsville, 4/16)
|9
|155
|1
|Aidan Jones, Mascoutah (vs Collinsville, 4/16)
|4
|123
|2
|Latrell Bonner, O'Fallon (vs Edwardsville, 4/16)
|8
|90
|2
|Logan Stevens, Dupo (vs Nokomis, 4/16)
|6
|84
|1
|Eli Hoerner, Freeburg (vs Salem, Illinois, 4/16)
|4
|83
|0
|Stuart Johnson, Althoff (vs Carbondale, 4/16)
|4
|69
|0
|Sam Yager, Triad (vs Highland, 4/16)
|3
|67
|0
|Kenneth Cotton, East St. Louis (vs Belleville East, 4/16)
|3
|53
|0
|Quincy Hall, Mascoutah (vs Collinsville, 4/16)
|2
|48
|0
|Chase Lewis, Breese Central (vs Alton Marquette, 4/16)
|1
|48
|1
|Jacob Taylor, Dupo (vs Nokomis, 4/16)
|6
|45
|0
|Gino Riggar, Triad (vs Highland, 4/16)
|1
|43
|1
|Seth Becker, Breese Central (vs Alton Marquette, 4/16)
|1
|40
|1
|Cole Sandheinrich, Freeburg (vs Salem, Illinois, 4/16)
|3
|39
|1
|Grant Hoffman, Althoff (vs Carbondale, 4/16)
|2
|37
|0
|Kuron Parchmon, East St. Louis (vs Belleville East, 4/16)
|4
|37
|0
|Beau Carney, O'Fallon (vs Edwardsville, 4/16)
|3
|34
|0