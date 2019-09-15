Subscribe for 99¢

Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Cam'Ron McCoy, St. Mary's (vs Normandy, 9/13)17-24-03655
Mekhi Hagens, Cardinal Ritter (vs St. Dominic, 9/13)21-28-03626
Tyler Macon, East St. Louis (vs Neuqua Valley, 9/13)14-17-03323
Brady Cook, Chaminade (vs CBC, 9/12)26-44-33283
Kannon Nesslage, Kirkwood (vs Marquette, 9/13)22-32-13273
Levi Hurt, Sullivan (vs Union, 9/13)8-13-03153
Briar Fischer, De Soto (vs Windsor (Imperial), 9/13)18-30-02931
Nic Horner, Columbia (vs Salem, Illinois, 9/13)11-19-02912
Griffin John, Vianney (vs Helias, 9/13)20-37-32652
Parker Frye, Francis Howell Central (vs O'Fallon, 9/13)23-43-22231
Aaron Coffey, Lutheran St. Charles (vs O'Fallon Christian, 9/13)13-15-12121
Reed Braundmeier, Mater Dei (vs Althoff, 9/13)15-23-02093
Jayden Birkner, Red Bud (vs Carlyle, 9/13)9-13-02012
Michael Wheeler, De Smet (vs SLUH, 9/13)10-12-02013
Gavin Huffman, Roxana (vs Hillsboro, Illinois, 9/13)5-15-11881
Brendan Decker, Owensville (vs Cuba, 9/13)8-14-11865
Devon Ross, Mascoutah (vs Centralia, Illinois, 9/13)7-10-11802
Anthony Weaver, Riverview Gardens (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 9/13)13-18-21801
Ethan Coy, Herculaneum (vs Jefferson, 9/13)11-17-11771
Blake Seaton, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Troy Buchanan, 9/13)17-33-11681

Best rushing performances (6+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Devin Wills, Mascoutah (vs Centralia, Illinois, 9/13)323544
Mason Blakemore, O'Fallon (vs Francis Howell Central, 9/13)372863
Ayden Robinson-Wayne, CBC (vs Chaminade, 9/12)152703
Caleb Carvin, Normandy (vs St. Mary's, 9/13)212633
Christopher Kreh, Marquette (vs Kirkwood, 9/13)362464
Jayden Rystrom, Festus (vs North County, 9/13)142284
Jack Robinson, Festus (vs North County, 9/13)262284
Nate Ruble, St. Pius X (vs Grandview, 9/13)102203
Sam Heggemann, Borgia (vs Tolton Catholic, 9/13)222192
Howard James, Principia (vs Crystal City, 9/12)122004
Michael Ilch, Roxana (vs Hillsboro, Illinois, 9/13)121922
Logan Chandler, Highland (vs Marion, 9/13)281913
Lucas Rea, Dupo (vs Kincaid (South Fork), 9/13)231914
Isaac Gaghan, Potosi (vs Perryville, 9/13)91780
Gideon Niboh, Francis Howell (vs Granite City, 9/13)101663
Cannen Barcom, Vianney (vs Helias, 9/13)231631
Jordan Clay, CBC (vs Chaminade, 9/12)121602
Angelo Butts, McCluer North (vs Parkway South, 9/14)81573
Brock Inman, Fox (vs Summit, 9/13)141561
Jarrett Wilson, Timberland (vs Holt, 9/13)271551

Best receiving performances (2+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Dominic Lovett, East St. Louis (vs Neuqua Valley, 9/13)82032
Kevin Coleman , St. Mary's (vs Normandy, 9/13)71782
Jacob McCauley, Vianney (vs Helias, 9/13)101681
Luther Burden III, Cardinal Ritter (vs St. Dominic, 9/13)81653
Zach Napovanice, Mater Dei (vs Althoff, 9/13)91522
Bode Janish, Sullivan (vs Union, 9/13)21392
Elijah Griffin, Chaminade (vs CBC, 9/12)81351
Jackson Fortner, Kirkwood (vs Marquette, 9/13)81321
Parker Van Dorn, Red Bud (vs Carlyle, 9/13)61302
Londyn Little, Columbia (vs Salem, Illinois, 9/13)41281
Kalin Black, O'Fallon Christian (vs Lutheran St. Charles, 9/13)51271
Jakailin Johnson, De Smet (vs SLUH, 9/13)51272
Parris White, Roxana (vs Hillsboro, Illinois, 9/13)41220
Tyler Cotton, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Troy Buchanan, 9/13)91161
Caleb Carvin, Normandy (vs St. Mary's, 9/13)31121
Dillon Farrell, Sullivan (vs Union, 9/13)21091
Logan Kopp, Lindbergh (vs Hazelwood East, 9/14)41061
Ethan Phillips, Fox (vs Summit, 9/13)21042
Cameron Lewis, Francis Howell North (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 9/13)31011
Timmy Muxo, St. Mary's (vs Normandy, 9/13)21011

