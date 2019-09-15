Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Cam'Ron McCoy, St. Mary's (vs Normandy, 9/13)
|17-24-0
|365
|5
|Mekhi Hagens, Cardinal Ritter (vs St. Dominic, 9/13)
|21-28-0
|362
|6
|Tyler Macon, East St. Louis (vs Neuqua Valley, 9/13)
|14-17-0
|332
|3
|Brady Cook, Chaminade (vs CBC, 9/12)
|26-44-3
|328
|3
|Kannon Nesslage, Kirkwood (vs Marquette, 9/13)
|22-32-1
|327
|3
|Levi Hurt, Sullivan (vs Union, 9/13)
|8-13-0
|315
|3
|Briar Fischer, De Soto (vs Windsor (Imperial), 9/13)
|18-30-0
|293
|1
|Nic Horner, Columbia (vs Salem, Illinois, 9/13)
|11-19-0
|291
|2
|Griffin John, Vianney (vs Helias, 9/13)
|20-37-3
|265
|2
|Parker Frye, Francis Howell Central (vs O'Fallon, 9/13)
|23-43-2
|223
|1
|Aaron Coffey, Lutheran St. Charles (vs O'Fallon Christian, 9/13)
|13-15-1
|212
|1
|Reed Braundmeier, Mater Dei (vs Althoff, 9/13)
|15-23-0
|209
|3
|Jayden Birkner, Red Bud (vs Carlyle, 9/13)
|9-13-0
|201
|2
|Michael Wheeler, De Smet (vs SLUH, 9/13)
|10-12-0
|201
|3
|Gavin Huffman, Roxana (vs Hillsboro, Illinois, 9/13)
|5-15-1
|188
|1
|Brendan Decker, Owensville (vs Cuba, 9/13)
|8-14-1
|186
|5
|Devon Ross, Mascoutah (vs Centralia, Illinois, 9/13)
|7-10-1
|180
|2
|Anthony Weaver, Riverview Gardens (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 9/13)
|13-18-2
|180
|1
|Ethan Coy, Herculaneum (vs Jefferson, 9/13)
|11-17-1
|177
|1
|Blake Seaton, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Troy Buchanan, 9/13)
|17-33-1
|168
|1
Best rushing performances (6+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Devin Wills, Mascoutah (vs Centralia, Illinois, 9/13)
|32
|354
|4
|Mason Blakemore, O'Fallon (vs Francis Howell Central, 9/13)
|37
|286
|3
|Ayden Robinson-Wayne, CBC (vs Chaminade, 9/12)
|15
|270
|3
|Caleb Carvin, Normandy (vs St. Mary's, 9/13)
|21
|263
|3
|Christopher Kreh, Marquette (vs Kirkwood, 9/13)
|36
|246
|4
|Jayden Rystrom, Festus (vs North County, 9/13)
|14
|228
|4
|Jack Robinson, Festus (vs North County, 9/13)
|26
|228
|4
|Nate Ruble, St. Pius X (vs Grandview, 9/13)
|10
|220
|3
|Sam Heggemann, Borgia (vs Tolton Catholic, 9/13)
|22
|219
|2
|Howard James, Principia (vs Crystal City, 9/12)
|12
|200
|4
|Michael Ilch, Roxana (vs Hillsboro, Illinois, 9/13)
|12
|192
|2
|Logan Chandler, Highland (vs Marion, 9/13)
|28
|191
|3
|Lucas Rea, Dupo (vs Kincaid (South Fork), 9/13)
|23
|191
|4
|Isaac Gaghan, Potosi (vs Perryville, 9/13)
|9
|178
|0
|Gideon Niboh, Francis Howell (vs Granite City, 9/13)
|10
|166
|3
|Cannen Barcom, Vianney (vs Helias, 9/13)
|23
|163
|1
|Jordan Clay, CBC (vs Chaminade, 9/12)
|12
|160
|2
|Angelo Butts, McCluer North (vs Parkway South, 9/14)
|8
|157
|3
|Brock Inman, Fox (vs Summit, 9/13)
|14
|156
|1
|Jarrett Wilson, Timberland (vs Holt, 9/13)
|27
|155
|1
Best receiving performances (2+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Dominic Lovett, East St. Louis (vs Neuqua Valley, 9/13)
|8
|203
|2
|Kevin Coleman , St. Mary's (vs Normandy, 9/13)
|7
|178
|2
|Jacob McCauley, Vianney (vs Helias, 9/13)
|10
|168
|1
|Luther Burden III, Cardinal Ritter (vs St. Dominic, 9/13)
|8
|165
|3
|Zach Napovanice, Mater Dei (vs Althoff, 9/13)
|9
|152
|2
|Bode Janish, Sullivan (vs Union, 9/13)
|2
|139
|2
|Elijah Griffin, Chaminade (vs CBC, 9/12)
|8
|135
|1
|Jackson Fortner, Kirkwood (vs Marquette, 9/13)
|8
|132
|1
|Parker Van Dorn, Red Bud (vs Carlyle, 9/13)
|6
|130
|2
|Londyn Little, Columbia (vs Salem, Illinois, 9/13)
|4
|128
|1
|Kalin Black, O'Fallon Christian (vs Lutheran St. Charles, 9/13)
|5
|127
|1
|Jakailin Johnson, De Smet (vs SLUH, 9/13)
|5
|127
|2
|Parris White, Roxana (vs Hillsboro, Illinois, 9/13)
|4
|122
|0
|Tyler Cotton, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Troy Buchanan, 9/13)
|9
|116
|1
|Caleb Carvin, Normandy (vs St. Mary's, 9/13)
|3
|112
|1
|Dillon Farrell, Sullivan (vs Union, 9/13)
|2
|109
|1
|Logan Kopp, Lindbergh (vs Hazelwood East, 9/14)
|4
|106
|1
|Ethan Phillips, Fox (vs Summit, 9/13)
|2
|104
|2
|Cameron Lewis, Francis Howell North (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 9/13)
|3
|101
|1
|Timmy Muxo, St. Mary's (vs Normandy, 9/13)
|2
|101
|1